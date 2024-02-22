Roberto Agency: Adam Shaul Partners with Robert Ben Shushan to Launch Premier Israeli Model and Talent Management Firm, 'Roberto,' in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2024 / Roberto, in collaboration with West Hollywood-based entrepreneur Adam Shaul, proudly announces the opening of its Los Angeles branch. This expansion signifies a significant leap for the renowned agency, bringing its unparalleled talent discovery and model management expertise from Israel to the heart of the entertainment industry in the United States.

Since its inception in 1995, Roberto has consistently led the way in talent discovery, transforming unknown individuals into global sensations. Robert Ben Shushan, the founder, with his keen eye for talent, has cultivated stars from complete obscurity to international fame, including Moran Atias, an international model turned popular television actress in Italy, Europe, Israel, and the United States.

Adam Shaul, a prominent entrepreneur with extensive experience in scaling businesses, brings invaluable expertise to the partnership. His proven track record of success positions Roberto strongly in the competitive Los Angeles market. Adam Shaul's leadership and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in elevating the careers of talent represented by Roberto.

Roberto aims to enhance the careers of its current talent roster while actively seeking out the best emerging talent across the United States. This expansion aligns with the agency's commitment to nurturing talent and providing them with the resources and opportunities needed to thrive in the entertainment industry.

Among the superstar talents currently managed by Roberto are Noa Kirel, a five-time winner of the MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Israeli Act and a Eurovision Song Contest participant; Ruslana Rodina, a sought-after model known for her captivating presence on and off the runway; and Karin Alia, Miss Israel 2016, who continues to make waves in the fashion and entertainment industries.

The launch of Roberto in Los Angeles marks a new chapter in the agency's storied history, solidifying its position as an international leader in talent representation and model management.

With Adam Shaul's strategic guidance and Robert Ben Shushan's unparalleled eye for talent, Roberto is poised to redefine the entertainment landscape in Los Angeles and beyond.

About Roberto:

Roberto's Agency is an Israeli leader in talent discovery and model management, Since 1995, it has created stars from complete anonymity to a global success. Roberto's Agency has several departments and specialties including modeling, music, talent and tv productions. Our main offices are located in Israel as well as in Miami and Los Angeles. Founded by Roberto Ben Shushan, who has led the agency to great international success and achievements, the Agency's ability to transform people from a state of anonymity to an international sensation has been proven continuously over the years.

