



DUBAI, Feb 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye) region, joins the Dubai FinTech Summit, organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), as a Premium Banking Partner, underscoring its dedication to drive innovation and excellence in the financial sector. The official partnership agreement was signed in the presence of Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority and Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD during the DFS dialogues that took place on 23 January 2024, where industry leaders came together to drive discussions and set the agenda for the upcoming second edition of Dubai FinTech Summit, to be held on 6 and 7 May 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.Emirates NBD's commitment to fostering innovation is far reaching and includes industry partnerships with start-ups and accelerators. As well as this, the bank takes the next step to actively invite global fintech players to join forces in the collaborative development of cutting-edge products and services for its diverse customer base.The bank's enduring collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub since 2017 exemplifies its dedication to nurturing the growth of promising FinTech start-ups, particularly those navigating the dynamic landscape of the metaverse. This partnership has played a pivotal role in translating innovative concepts into tangible prototypes, leading to the successful integration of numerous solutions that enhance customer experiences in the evolving digital era.Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC innovation Hub, said: "We are delighted to welcome Emirates NBD as a Premium Banking Partner for Dubai FinTech Summit 2024. Emirates NBD's unwavering commitment to FinTech innovation aligns perfectly with the summit's goal to bring together leading innovators shaping the future of financial technology. Our collaboration is pivotal in nurturing a thriving FinTech ecosystem that attracts and supports the growth of innovative companies. We look forward to delivering an exceptional event that will inspire and empower the FinTech community."Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: "We are pleased to announce Emirates NBD as the Premium Banking Partner for the Dubai FinTech Summit. This collaboration signifies our commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the financial sector, together with our long-time strategic partner, DIFC. We look forward to contributing to an event that not only showcases the latest innovations in FinTech, but also paves the way for future advancements, instrumental in driving forward the financial technology landscape, both regionally and globally."In line with the D33 Agenda to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033, the second edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, pivotal to transforming the global FinTech sector. It presents a unique opportunity to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region.Dubai Fintech Summit 2024 will see an unprecedented gathering of more than 8,000 decision-makers, more than 300 thought leaders and more than 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies.About Dubai FinTech SummitDubai FinTech Summit is an annual mega event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000+ global industry leaders, 1,500+ investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region.Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector. As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2% CAGR to USD949 billion from 2022 to 2030. The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33's strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033.The expanded programme of Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, climate finance, Web3 and digital assets. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation.To register for the event, visit www.dubaifintechsummit.com.Visitors can purchase tickets for the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, with early bird prices ending soon.For further enquiries, please contact:Shadi DawiDirector of PR & Strategic PartnershipsTrescon GlobalMob: +971 55 498 4989shadi@tresconglobal.comSource: tresconCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.