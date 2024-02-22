Yamin Shihab appointed as the Managing Director for Colliers Project Leaders- Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known diversified real estate services provider, Colliers Project Leaders- Middle East, has elevated Yamin Shihab to Managing Director. Yamin joined the firm in 2011 in Calgary, Canada, and went on to lead the Middle East business of Colliers Project Leaders in 2015. Proficient in budgeting, project planning, risk management, regulatory compliances, and strategic guidance, he has successfully led large-scale, complex assignments for global and domestic clients over the years.

Moving into a more comprehensive role, Yamin will now oversee new business development and business operations across the Middle Eastern region. Several regional markets are witnessing high demand for real estate assets across segments; mixed-use, hospitality, retail, office, industrial, residential, and several alternative asset classes are steadily growing. The firm has expanded its capabilities and service offering to meet the demands of the sector and enhance its footing in the market and being an established leader with a deep understanding of the business and market, Yamin Shihab has been appointed to build scale and strengthen business ties in the region.

"The next growth phase of Colliers Project Leaders- Middle East is an exciting one, and Yamin is the apt leader to steer the business ahead. He has been with the firm for a long time and understands the nuances of the business and the Middle East market. Amid global uncertainties, the GCC region is recovering well and witnessing a scaling demand for premium real estate spaces across asset classes. Our combined capabilities and bouquet enhanced services will certainly meet the business needs of our clients. I am confident that Yamin will continue to mentor our talent, cultivate business relations, and unlock higher value for the firm," says Sankey Prasad, Chairman & MD, India & Middle East- Colliers Project Leaders.

"I am grateful to the senior leadership for the support they have extended to me over the years, and for trusting me with this elevated role. This is an opportune time for the real estate market across the Middle East as several developers, investors and owners are pivoting towards these markets, given its resilience and growth potential. With improved capabilities and enhanced value offering for clients, I'm excited about this new role and look forward to accelerating success of our stakeholders and people," added Yamin Shihab.

