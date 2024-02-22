Anzeige
WKN: A0MQ1F | ISIN: NL0000852564
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2024 | 07:34
Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts delivers record EBITA and free cash flow

Utrecht, 22 February 2024

highlights

  • revenue EUR 3,324 million; organic revenue growth 4.5%
  • EBITA EUR 521 million; EBITA margin 15.7%
  • earnings per share before amortisation EUR 3.38
  • free cash flow EUR 423 million
  • innovation rate increased to 20%; SDG rate to 70%

CEO statement

"In 2023, we delivered another strong and resilient performance.

We managed the headwinds in eco-friendly buildings well and our growth agenda continued for semicon efficiency, sustainable transportation, and industrial niches. Fewer supply chain issues resulted in improved customer satisfaction and our operational excellence initiatives drove further efficiency improvement and footprint optimisation", said Stéphane Simonetta.

"We sustained our added value margin with cost saving actions and robust price levels. Supply chain improvements enabled us to reduce inventories. Capital expenditure increased to support additional capacity, geographical expansions, innovation, and business development plans. We improved our return on capital employed.

We are committed to accelerate investments in innovation and digitalisation to increase revenues and reduce operating costs. We have made great progress on CO2 intensity reduction, waste management and circular economy.

Our Aalberts people did an excellent job in creating value for our customers, delivering operational performance and driving the long-term business development plans."


dividend

To the General Meeting we propose a cash dividend of EUR 1.13 per share (2022: EUR 1.11). An increase of 2% compared to last year.


outlook

We are executing our strategy Aalberts 'accelerates unique positioning', realising our objectives. We will continue to focus on organic revenue growth, operational excellence, portfolio optimisation and sustainable entrepreneurship to enable a clean, smart and responsible future.

webcast

A webcast will take place on 22 February 2024, starting at 9:00 am CET. The webcast and presentation can be accessed via aalberts.com/webcast2023

contact

+31

Attachment

  • full press release in pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4c23e18e-59f6-4dd3-af73-3d2cb11e6a03)

