Das Instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024

The instrument EN9 SE0003943620 ENZYMATICA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.02.2024



Das Instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2024

The instrument D6Z NO0012547308 STANDARD SUPPLY NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2024



Das Instrument 4YD SE0005454873 NANOLOGICA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2024

The instrument 4YD SE0005454873 NANOLOGICA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2024



Das Instrument 7XB SE0007789409 XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.02.2024

The instrument 7XB SE0007789409 XBRANE BIOPHARMA AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 23.02.2024



Das Instrument A2S1 BMG0620W2019 ASIAN CITRUS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.02.2024

The instrument A2S1 BMG0620W2019 ASIAN CITRUS HLDGS HD-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.02.2024

