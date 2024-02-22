CHALLENGING MARKETS MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TAKEN

Genus (LSE:GNS), a leading global animal genetics company, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2023. The full report has been made available on the investors section of the Genus plc website. The Company will discuss its corporate, operational and financial highlights in a pre-recorded webcast at 7:01 AM GMT, 2.01 EST.

Commenting on the performance and outlook, Jorgen Kokke, Chief Executive, said:

"Genus faced challenging markets which impacted performance in the first half of the year. We have taken rapid action including initiating a comprehensive programme to accelerate the value delivery from our bovine operations. We have also completed a strategic review of R&D activities. The Company is benefitting from savings achieved in the first half and will benefit further in the second half of the year and into FY25, as we optimise resource allocation to best deliver our growth objectives.

In North America, Europe and Latin America PIC continued to achieve growth in royalty revenues and operating profit, illustrating the strength of PIC's business model. China continues to be a challenging porcine market, however enhanced commercial focus is delivering results. New royalty customers were signed in the first half which gives us more confidence that our sales approach is effective. The opportunity in China remains significant and given the success of the relationship with our local partner, BCA, we are jointly exploring ways to accelerate our collaboration going forward.

ABS saw weakness across most markets. China dairy was particularly challenging; not only did conventional volumes suffer from a double-digit decline in the dairy herd, but mix was also impacted as demand for sexed genetics reduced.

As described in our recent trading update, taking into account management actions taken, and assuming that present market conditions persist for the balance of the fiscal year, management expects fiscal year 2024 adjusted profit before tax to be not less than £58m in actual currency. We are seeing the positive impact of our actions to accelerate value delivery which will deliver further benefit in the second half and in subsequent years."

Outlook

Conditions remain challenging for our customers in several parts of the world and we have driven acceleration of our value delivery initiatives to improve performance in the first half, with further action being taken in the second half. Our focus is on driving commercial excellence and efficiency improvements at ABS as well as concentrating our R&D efforts on projects with the most attractive commercial outcomes.

With management actions taken, and assuming that present market conditions persist for the balance of the fiscal year, management expects fiscal year 2024 adjusted profit before tax to be not less than £58m in actual currency1. Management remains committed to strong profit growth in the medium-term.

Results presentation today

A pre-recorded analysts and bankers briefing to discuss the interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2023 will be held via a video webcast facility and will be accessible via the following link from 7:01am today:

https://stream.buchanan.uk.com/broadcast/65a7b66cc5ec665c02ecf7b9

An archived recording of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company's website.

Results Highlights

Adjusted results1 Statutory results Actual currency Constant

currency

change2 Actual currency Six months ended 31 December 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change £m £m £m £m Revenue 333.6 350.2 (5) 1 333.6 350.2 (5) Operating profit 33.0 41.2 (20) (14) 21.3 14.7 45 Operating profit inc JVs 38.1 48.3 (21) (17) n/a n/a n/a Profit before tax 29.2 42.2 (31) (26) 14.3 15.0 (5) Free cash flow (3.3) (3.3) n/m3 Basic earnings per share (pence) 33.3 48.8 (32) (27) 20.6 20.4 1 Dividend per share (pence) 10.3 10.3

Resilient revenue delivery amidst challenging markets

Low growth and prices in protein production across several markets, China the most impactful

Decisive management actions taken: Value Acceleration Programme underway in ABS to improve profitability and returns from investments R&D strategic review completed to sharpen alignment to strategic and commercial goals

Commercialisation of the PRP (PRRS Resistant Pig) remains on track; US FDA regulatory progress, genotypic and phenotypic durability submissions accepted. Engagement has shifted to the post-product approval compliance procedures with PRP approval now expected in fiscal year 2025

As expected, first half adjusted profit performance lower year on year

Group revenue increased by +1% 2 in constant currency (5% decrease in actual currency)

in constant currency (5% decrease in actual currency) Adjusted operating profit including joint ventures decreased 17% 2 in constant currency (21% decrease in actual currency)

in constant currency (21% decrease in actual currency) Adjusted profit before tax (PBT) decreased 26% 2 (31% decrease in actual currency) as lower profit performances in China of PIC and ABS, and higher net finance costs were partially offset by profit growth in the rest of the Group

(31% decrease in actual currency) as lower profit performances in China of PIC and ABS, and higher net finance costs were partially offset by profit growth in the rest of the Group Statutory PBT 5% lower at £14.3m, with a £2.6m increase in the non-cash fair value IAS41 valuation of biological assets of the Group, offset by exceptional expenses of £7.5m

Stable free cash outflow 1 of £3.3m (2022: £3.3m outflow) as lower adjusted profit performance, higher exceptional expenses and interest costs were offset by positive working capital management

of £3.3m (2022: £3.3m outflow) as lower adjusted profit performance, higher exceptional expenses and interest costs were offset by positive working capital management Cash conversion increased to 69% 1 (2022: 62%), in line with expectations

(2022: 62%), in line with expectations Net debt 1 increased to £250.1m, as expected, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1x 1

increased to £250.1m, as expected, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1x Adjusted earnings per share 32% lower and interim dividend of 10.3p per share unchanged, with 2.2x1 adjusted earnings cover

Reporting format change

Product Development costs now being allocated to PIC and ABS, having previously been reported within the R&D division; management has determined that this better aligns the costs as well as the opportunities of this activity with the businesses; no change to group adjusted operating profit.

Divisional headlines

PIC Resilient trading ex-China continuing to gain market share, ongoing challenging environment in China Strategically important royalty revenue growth of 2% 2 with volumes also growing 2% demonstrating the strength of the royalty model Adjusted operating profit including joint ventures decreased by 10% 2 ; PIC trading regions ex-China grew adjusted operating profit by 5%, but was impacted primarily by China's decrease in adjusted operating profit, PRP commercialisation costs and higher product development costs due to expansion into PIC's Atlas farm Enhanced commercial focus in China gaining traction; new royalty customers won in the period demonstrating the attractiveness of PIC's royalty model and genetics

ABS Challenging trading across all regions; significant action taken to improve performance Volumes decreased 6% (ABS ex-China down 2%) with sexed volumes up 2% and beef volumes down 5% Revenue increased 3% in constant currency supported by robust price increases and product mix Adjusted operating profit decreased 15%, due to lower trading volumes in all regions except Europe partially offset by growth in IntelliGen third party contracts and management's mitigating price and cost actions Comprehensive Value Acceleration Programme; leadership change and targeted restructuring. Focused price action, production rationalisation and other cost efficiencies delivered £1.3m in FY24 H1 with a further £5m of savings expected in FY24 H2, resulting in £10m annualised savings expected for FY25. Exceptional restructuring costs of £2.9m recognised through the FY24 H1 condensed income statement. Further ABS restructuring to continue in the second half and additional exceptional restructuring costs are anticipated in FY24 H2 In January 2024, US and NZ litigations with ST were settled outside the courts, details in the condensed financial statements.

R&D Investment decreased by 8% 2 as planned Sharpened focus on key priorities that aligns to our strategy, has a compelling commercial opportunity, is deliverable, and leads to a portfolio that is balanced overall Strategic review completed and expected to give rise to annual cost savings of £5m in FY25. We expect to recognise c£1m of associated exceptional cost in FY24 H2.

as planned

1 Adjusted results are the Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs') used by the Board to monitor underlying performance at a Group and operating segment level, which are applied consistently throughout. These APMs should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or as superior to statutory measures. For more information on APMs, see APM Glossary. 2 Constant currency percentage movements are calculated by restating the results for the six months ended 31 December 2023 at the average exchange rates applied to adjusted operating profit for the year ended 30 June 2023. Percentages are calculated on prior period restated figures. Please see Note 1 on the notes to the condensed set of Financial Statements changes of reportable segments 3 n/m not meaningful

GENUS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 31 December 2023 Six months

ended

31 December

2023

£m Six months

ended

31 December 2022

£m Year

ended

30 June 2023

£m REVENUE 333.6 350.2 689.7 Adjusted operating profit 33.0 41.2 74.6 Adjusting items: Net IAS 41 valuation movement on biological assets 2.6 (17.2) (16.9) Amortisation of acquired intangible assets (2.9) (4.8) (7.7) Share-based payment expense (3.9) (2.3) (6.0) (4.2) (24.3) (30.6) Exceptional items (net) (7.5) (2.2) (3.5) Total adjusting items (11.7) (26.5) (34.1) OPERATING PROFIT 21.3 14.7 40.5 Share of post-tax profit of joint ventures and associates retained 5.3 6.4 10.5 Other gains and losses (3.4) 2.7 Finance costs (11.0) (6.1) (15.4) Finance income 2.1 1.1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX 14.3 15.0 39.4 Taxation (4.0) (3.0) (7.6) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 10.3 12.0 31.8 ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the Company 13.5 13.4 33.3 Non-controlling interest (3.2) (1.4) (1.5) 10.3 12.0 31.8 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share 20.6p 20.4p 50.8p Diluted earnings per share 20.4p 20.3p 50.5p Alternative Performance Measures Adjusted operating profit 33.0 41.2 74.6 Adjusted operating loss attributable to non-controlling interest 0.4 0.2 0.4 Pre-tax share of profits from joint ventures and associates excluding net IAS 41 valuation movement 4.7 6.9 10.8 Adjusted operating profit including joint ventures and associates 38.1 48.3 85.8 Net finance costs (8.9) (6.1) (14.3) Adjusted profit before tax 29.2 42.2 71.5 Adjusted earnings per share Basic adjusted earnings per share 33.3p 48.8p 84.8p Diluted adjusted earnings per share 33.1p 48.5p 84.2p

Adjusted results are the Alternative Performance Measures ('APMs') used by the Board to monitor underlying performance at a Group and operating segment level, which are applied consistently throughout. These APMs should be considered in addition to statutory measures, and not as a substitute for or as superior to them. For more information on APMs, see APM Glossary.

GENUS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 31 December 2023 Six months ended

31 December 2023 Six months ended

31 December 2022 Year ended

30 June 2023 £m £m £m £m £m £m PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 10.3 12.0 31.8 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign exchange translation differences (2.1) (4.5) (27.2) Fair value movement on net investment hedges (0.4) (0.9) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges (1.3) 0.6 0.8 Tax relating to components of other comprehensive expense 0.3 0.7 3.1 (3.5) (4.1) (23.3) Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Actuarial losses on retirement benefit obligations (9.0) (36.4) (40.4) Movement on pension asset recognition restriction 9.1 36.9 38.3 Release of additional pension liability 3.0 Gain on equity instruments measured at fair value 0.2 1.1 1.7 Tax relating to components of other comprehensive expense/(income) (0.3) (1.2) 0.3 1.3 1.4 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EXPENSE FOR THE PERIOD (3.2) (2.8) (21.9) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 7.1 9.2 9.9 ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the Company 10.3 10.9 11.1 Non-controlling interest (3.2) (1.7) (1.2) 7.1 9.2 9.9

GENUS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 31 December 2023 Called up

share

capital

£m Share

premium

account

£m Own

shares

£m Translation

reserve

£m Hedging

reserve

£m Retained

earnings

£m Total

£m Non-

controlling

interest

£m Total

equity

£m BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2022 6.6 179.1 (0.1) 50.9 1.4 340.6 578.5 (6.4) 572.1 Foreign exchange translation differences, net of tax (24.2) (24.2) 0.3 (23.9) Fair value movement on net investment hedges, net of tax Fair value movement on cash flow hedges, net of tax 0.6 0.6 0.6 Gain on equity instruments measured at fair value, net of tax 0.7 0.7 0.7 Actuarial loss on retirement benefit obligations, net of tax (30.3) (30.3) (30.3) Movement on pension asset recognition restriction, net of tax 28.7 28.7 28.7 Recognition of additional pension liability, net of tax 2.3 2.3 2.3 Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the year (24.2) 0.6 1.4 (22.2) 0.3 (21.9) Profit/(loss) for the year 33.3 33.3 (1.5) 31.8 Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year (24.2) 0.6 34.7 11.1 (1.2) 9.9 Recognition of share-based payments, net of tax 6.3 6.3 6.3 Dividends (21.0) (21.0) (21.0) Adjustment arising from change in non-controlling interest and written put option (0.1) (0.1) BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2023 6.6 179.1 (0.1) 26.7 2.0 360.6 574.9 (7.7) 567.2 Foreign exchange translation differences, net of tax (2.3) (2.3) 0.1 (2.2) Fair value movement on net investment hedges, net of tax (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges, net of tax (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) Gain on equity instruments measured at fair value, net of tax 0.2 0.2 0.2 Actuarial losses on retirement benefit obligations, net of tax (6.8) (6.8) (6.8) Movement on pension asset recognition restriction, net of tax 6.9 6.9 6.9 Other comprehensive expense for the period (2.6) (1.0) 0.3 (3.3) 0.1 (3.2) Profit/(loss) for the period 13.5 13.5 (3.2) 10.3 Total comprehensive income for the period (2.6) (1.0) 13.8 10.2 (3.1) 7.1 Recognition of share-based payments, net of tax 3.9 3.9 3.9 Dividends (14.2) (14.2) (14.2) Adjustment arising from change in non-controlling interest and written put option 8.9 8.9 BALANCE AT 31 DECEMBER 2023 6.6 179.1 (0.1) 24.1 1.0 364.1 574.8 (1.9) 572.9

Called up

share

capital

£m Share

premium

account

£m Own

shares

£m Translation

reserve

£m Hedging

reserve

£m Retained

earnings

£m Total

£m Non-

controlling

interest

£m Total

equity

£m BALANCE AT 30 JUNE 2022 6.6 179.1 (0.1) 50.9 1.4 340.6 578.5 (6.4) 572.1 Foreign exchange translation differences, net of tax (3.7) (3.7) (0.3) (4.0) Fair value movement on net investment hedges, net of tax (0.7) (0.7) (0.7) Fair value movement on cash flow hedges, net of tax 0.6 0.6 0.6 Gain on equity instruments measured at fair value, net of tax 0.8 0.8 0.8 Actuarial losses on retirement benefit obligations, net of tax (29.4) (29.4) (29.4) Movement on pension asset recognition restriction, net of tax 29.9 29.9 29.9 Other comprehensive expense for the period (4.4) 0.6 1.3 (2.5) (0.3) (2.8) Profit/(loss) for the period 13.4 13.4 (1.4) 12.0 Total comprehensive income for the period (4.4) 0.6 14.7 10.9 (1.7) 9.2 Recognition of share-based payments, net of tax 2.9 2.9 2.9 Dividends (14.2) (14.2) (14.2) Adjustment arising from change in non-controlling interest and written put option (0.1) (0.1) BALANCE AT 31 DECEMBER 2022 6.6 179.1 (0.1) 46.5 2.0 344.0 578.1 (8.2) 569.9

GENUS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 31 December 2023 31 December

2023

£m 31 December

2022

£m 30 June

2023

£m ASSETS Goodwill 111.9 111.7 107.8 Other intangible assets 67.5 68.4 66.2 Biological assets 319.3 322.7 318.2 Property, plant and equipment 190.2 168.3 164.4 Interests in joint ventures and associates 53.1 49.1 53.5 Other investments 4.2 11.7 8.8 Derivative financial assets 1.1 2.6 4.9 Other receivables 10.2 8.1 8.2 Deferred tax assets 19.0 10.1 16.5 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 776.5 752.7 748.5 Inventories 65.6 59.2 61.3 Biological assets 31.0 30.9 23.8 Trade and other receivables 134.4 135.9 132.1 Cash and cash equivalents 42.0 42.3 36.3 Income tax receivable 3.2 2.0 4.0 Derivative financial assets 1.2 0.9 1.5 Asset held for sale 0.2 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 277.4 271.4 259.0 TOTAL ASSETS 1,053.9 1,024.1 1,007.5 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables (105.3) (110.8) (122.0) Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (7.0) (7.3) (4.2) Provisions (1.9) (2.1) (1.8) Deferred consideration (0.6) Obligations under leases (11.5) (9.9) (10.0) Tax liabilities (1.0) (1.8) (7.4) Derivative financial liabilities (1.6) (1.7) (1.8) TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES (128.9) (133.6) (147.2) Interest-bearing loans and borrowings (226.2) (214.9) (196.0) Retirement benefit obligations (6.6) (7.3) (6.9) Provisions (10.3) (11.0) (10.3) Deferred consideration (0.6) (0.6) (0.6) Deferred tax liabilities (54.2) (55.8) (51.2) Derivative financial liabilities (6.8) (6.3) (6.2) Obligations under leases (47.4) (24.7) (21.9) TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (352.1) (320.6) (293.1) TOTAL LIABILITIES (481.0) (454.2) (440.3) NET ASSETS 572.9 569.9 567.2 EQUITY Called up share capital 6.6 6.6 6.6 Share premium account 179.1 179.1 179.1 Own shares (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) Translation reserve 24.1 46.5 26.7 Hedging reserve 1.0 2.0 2.0 Retained earnings 364.1 344.0 360.6 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY 574.8 578.1 574.9 Non-controlling interest 3.6 (2.5) (2.2) Put option over non-controlling interest (5.5) (5.7) (5.5) TOTAL NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST (1.9) (8.2) (7.7) TOTAL EQUITY 572.9 569.9 567.2

GENUS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 31 December 2023 Six months

ended

31 December

2023

£m Six months

ended

31 December

2022

£m Year

ended

30 June 2023

£m NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 6.0 11.8 50.4 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 4.5 2.6 Joint venture and associate loan investment (1.9) Acquisition of joint venture and associate (1.2) (2.0) (1.0) Acquisition of controlling interest in Xelect Limited (see note 19) (2.9) Sale of other investments 4.7 3.4 Acquisition of investments (0.4) (0.4) Payment of deferred consideration (0.8) (0.8) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (9.0) (10.7) (25.9) Purchase of intangible assets (5.4) (4.3) (9.3) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.6 2.4 NET CASH OUTFLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (8.7) (18.2) (30.9) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Drawdown of borrowings 90.2 80.1 126.8 Repayment of borrowings (57.8) (47.2) (111.7) Payment of lease liabilities (8.9) (5.9) (11.1) Equity dividends paid (14.2) (14.2) (21.0) Dividend to non-controlling interest (0.1) (0.1) Debt issue costs (1.1) (1.1) NET CASH INFLOW/(OUTFLOW) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 9.3 11.6 (18.2) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 6.6 5.2 1.3 Cash and cash equivalents at start of period 36.3 38.8 38.8 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6.6 5.2 1.3 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (0.9) (1.7) (3.8) TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 42.0 42.3 36.3

GENUS PLC ANALYSIS OF NET DEBT For the six months ended 31 December 2023 At 1 July

2023 Net

cash flows Foreign

exchange Non-cash

movement At 31 December

2023 £m £m £m £m £m Cash and cash equivalents 36.3 6.6 (0.9) 42.0 Interest-bearing loans current (4.2) (2.3) (0.5) (7.0) Lease liabilities current (10.0) 8.9 (10.4) (11.5) (14.2) 6.6 (10.9) (18.5) Interest-bearing loans non-current (196.0) (30.1) (0.1) (226.2) Lease liabilities non-current (21.9) 0.1 (25.6) (47.4) (217.9) (30.1) (25.6) (273.6) Total debt financing (232.1) (23.5) (36.5) (292.1) Net debt (195.8) (16.9) (0.9) (36.5) (250.1)

Included within non-cash movements is £36.0m in relation to net new leases and £0.5m in the unwinding of debt issue cost.

At 1 July

2022 Net

cash flows Foreign

exchange Non-cash

movement At 31 December

2022 £m £m £m £m £m Cash and cash equivalents 38.8 5.2 (1.7) 42.3 Interest-bearing loans current (7.1) 0.4 (0.1) (0.5) (7.3) Lease liabilities current (10.1) 5.9 0.1 (5.8) (9.9) (17.2) 6.3 (6.3) (17.2) Interest-bearing loans non-current (182.1) (32.2) (0.6) (214.9) Lease liabilities non-current (24.5) 0.3 (0.5) (24.7) (206.6) (32.2) (0.3) (0.5) (239.6) Total debt financing (223.8) (25.9) (0.3) (6.8) (256.8) Net debt (185.0) (20.7) (2.0) (6.8) (214.5)

Net debt is gross debt, made up of unsecured bank loans and overdrafts and obligations under finance leases, with a deduction for cash and cash equivalents.

