Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923948 | ISIN: NL0000302636 | Ticker-Symbol: VA3
Tradegate
22.02.24
09:28 Uhr
27,900 Euro
+0,150
+0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,85027,90009:29
0,0000,00009:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2024 | 08:10
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Van Lanschot Kempen NV launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy, share plans and intended acquisition of Accuro

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 22 February 2024

On 22 February 2024, Van Lanschot Kempen will start the repurchase of up to 700,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares), with a maximum total value of €24.5 million. At the closing price of 21 February 2024, the programme will amount to €19.4 million. It will serve to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under the existing remuneration policy and share plans, and the intended acquisition of Accuro.

The share buy-back programme will end on the day before the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen's 2024 annual figures, or sooner if the maximum number of repurchased shares is reached before then. Van Lanschot Kempen has tasked ING with the implementation of its share buy-back programme. ING will make its trading decisions independently of Van Lanschot Kempen.

Updates on the share buy-back programme will be announced in press releases and on the Van Lanschot Kempen website on a weekly basis on the page Share buy-back.


Media Relations
Maud van Gaal
T +31 20 354 45 85
mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Investor Relations
Judith van Tol
T +31 20 354 45 90
investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen is an independent, specialist wealth manager active in private banking, investment management and investment banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Through our long-term focus, we create positive financial and nonfinancial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This is an announcement pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 1, of Regulation (EU) Nr. 596/2014.
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action. This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment

  • Press release start share buy back 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b26fbbbd-3bee-484a-98f0-1cf7a57513df)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.