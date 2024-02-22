Van Lanschot Kempen NV launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy, share plans and intended acquisition of Accuro

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 22 February 2024

On 22 February 2024, Van Lanschot Kempen will start the repurchase of up to 700,000 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares), with a maximum total value of €24.5 million. At the closing price of 21 February 2024, the programme will amount to €19.4 million. It will serve to cover the depositary receipts to be allocated to employees under the existing remuneration policy and share plans, and the intended acquisition of Accuro.

The share buy-back programme will end on the day before the publication of Van Lanschot Kempen's 2024 annual figures, or sooner if the maximum number of repurchased shares is reached before then. Van Lanschot Kempen has tasked ING with the implementation of its share buy-back programme. ING will make its trading decisions independently of Van Lanschot Kempen.

Updates on the share buy-back programme will be announced in press releases and on the Van Lanschot Kempen website on a weekly basis on the page Share buy-back.





