Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
Spekulationsfeuer neu entfacht! - Neues Allzeithoch?
WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
21.02.24
17:56 Uhr
7,942 Euro
-0,002
-0,03 %
Konsumgüter
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.02.2024 | 08:18
73 Leser
Electrolux Group: AB Electrolux publishes 2023 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux Annual Report for 2023 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

The Annual Report in Swedish as well as an English translation are available on www.electroluxgroup.com in pdf-format. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

This disclosure contains information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 22-02-2024 08:00 CET.

For more information:
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3933351/2620376.pdf

ELECTROLUX ASR23 240221

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-electrolux-publishes-2023-annual-report-302068405.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
