WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHYSITRACK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
22.02.2024
Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q4 2023 Interim Report Webcast Conference

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q4 2023 interim report on Thursday February 29, 2024, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Q4 2023 interim report will be published in English and available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations .

Webcast conference:

February 29, 2024, at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Charlotte Goodwin, CFO
Link to webcast registration:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QS3m-7oTRCiKZ-oNZFkXSQ

Participants will be able to ask questions through the web chat.
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack
Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 16 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.
Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q4 2023 interim report webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
