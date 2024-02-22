BioInvent International AB Year-end Report January 1 - December 31, 2023

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) "2023 was a landmark year for BioInvent with positive clinical readouts from three Phase 1/2 programs. These data, supported by validating partnerships, a strong cash position and solid investor base, set BioInvent up to have a breakout year in 2024, fueled by expectations for substantial clinical progress across our pipeline." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

Events in the fourth quarter

Positive data from clinical Phase 1/2a trial of BI-1808 as single agent were presented at SITC

Preclinical data providing clear evidence of the potential of anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910 were presented at SITC

Positive first clinical data on anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1607 presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

First patient enrolled in Phase 1/2a clinical trial with TNFR2 antibody BI-1910

BioInvent and Transgene announced that the first patient had been treated in Part B of Phase 1 trial assessing the novel oncolytic virus BT-001 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Events after the end of the period

Supply agreement signed with AstraZeneca to evaluate BI-1206 in combination with rituximab and Calquence

BioInvent regained the rights to immuno-oncology targets from Exelixis

Earlier during 2023, in brief

(R) BioInvent selected to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Therapy Acceleration Program and received USD 3 million strategic equity investment

(R) A fourth complete response announced in Phase 1/2 trial with BI-1206 in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Management strengthened with the appointment of Ingunn Munch Lindvig as Senior Vice President Regulatory Affairs

(R) BioInvent and Transgene reported positive Phase 1a data on oncolytic virus BT-001 in solid tumors

(R) Additional efficacy data announced from intravenous part of Phase 1/2 trial with BI-1206 in solid tumors

(R) Strong interim safety data and early signs of efficacy reported in Phase 1/2a trial with anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 in advanced malignancies

Research milestone event achieved in the collaboration with Exelixis, triggering a USD 1 million milestone payment

(R)= Regulatory event

Financial information

Fourth quarter 2023

Net sales SEK 15.3 (20.6) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -97.2 (-78.3) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.48 (-1.21).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -72.4 (-71.7) million.

January - December 2023

Net sales SEK 71.5 (326.1) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -330.3 (-42.5) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -5.02 (-0.69).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -341.7 (-41.2) million.

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of December 31, 2023: SEK 1,283.0 (1,593.6) million.

Note to reader. Figures in parentheses refer to the outcome for the corresponding period in the preceding year.

