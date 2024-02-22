Photocure Partner Asieris to present First-ever Results of the international multicenter Phase III clinical Study for Cevira, a non-surgical treatment for cervical HSIL, at the 2024 EUROGIN

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), the Bladder Cancer Company, announces that its partner Asieris Pharmaceuticals (SSE: 688176) has communicated today that the international multicenter Phase III clinical study of Cevira® (APL-1702), the non-surgical treatment in development for cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL), will be presented for the first time in the form of an oral presentation at the 2024 European Research Organization on Genital Infection and Neoplasia (EUROGIN), held March 13-16 in Stockholm, Sweden:

Oral presentation (Abstract No.6802) Photodynamic therapy with APL-1702 for high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL): results from a randomized phase - global study (YHGT-CEV-R1/APRICITY)

EUROGIN, the leading international multidisciplinary Congress on Human Papillomavirus (HPV), aims to translate scientific and evidence-based research into clinical practice, accelerating the reduction of the burden of HPV-related cancers and their mortality.

Read Asieris' full media release here: https://asieris.com/asieris-to-unveil-first-ever-results-of-the-international-multicenter-phase-iii-clinical-study-for-1702-a-non-surgical-treatment-for-cervical-hsil-at-the-2024-eurogin/

Cevira is a breakthrough photodynamic drug-device combination product that is being developed for non-surgical treatment of high-grade precancerous lesions of the cervix. Photocure developed Cevira through Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials, and the global rights for development and commercialization were out-licensed to Asieris Meditech Co., Ltd in 2019. Asieris is a global biopharma company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs for the treatment of genitourinary tumors and other related diseases.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

