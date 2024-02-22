u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox releases versatile Wi-Fi 6 module for the mass market



NORA-W4 is highly reliable, and the most cost-effective single-band Wi-Fi 6 module ideal for battery-operated devices. Thalwil, Switzerland - February 22, 2024 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced its new NORA-W4 module. With its comprehensive range of wireless technologies (Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE 5.3, Thread, and Zigbee), compact form factor (10.4 x 14.3 x 1.9 mm), and affordability, NORA-W4 is ideal for IoT applications such as smart home, asset tracking, healthcare, and industrial automation. NORA-W4 is a single-band tri-radio Wi-Fi 6 module built on the Espressif ESP32-C6 System-on-Chip. It enables battery-powered IoT nodes to operate directly over Wi-Fi. This simplifies implementation and reduces system-level costs by limiting the need for a Bluetooth gateway, making it a perfect match for applications like wireless battery-operated sensors. NORA-W4 uses Wi-Fi 6 technology that is optimized for IoT and significantly reduces network congestion in environments such as factories, workplaces, or warehouses, thereby improving throughput and reducing latency. Fully backward compatible with Wi-Fi 4, the module can also be used in cases where the Wi-Fi infrastructure has not been upgraded. The u-blox NORA-W4 module supports Matter protocol, Thread, and Zigbee technologies that are designed for new applications in the smart home environment. Consequently, it allows interoperability with other Matter smart home devices. NORA-W4's small form factor permits designers to adapt to device size constraints. Its compatibility with other u-blox NORA modules is key to effortless technology migration, such as transitioning from Wi-Fi 4 to Wi-Fi 6. In addition, the module is packed with enhanced security features, including secure boot, trusted execution environment, and flash encryption, to name a few. Early samples are available now, with volume production scheduled for H2 2024. u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. Join us on social media - X, Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Strategy Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com



