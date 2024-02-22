GameChange Solar says it will expand US production of solar trackers to 35 GW, supplying systems with 70% domestic content, and potentially increasing to more than 85%. From pv magazine USA GameChange Solar, a Connecticut-based supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, has announced plans to expand to 35 GW of annual US domestic manufacturing capacity for key components. This is an increase of 11 GW from its output in 2023. GameChange Solar confirmed that US-produced content of its solar trackers will be 70% as a standard for its customers, with more than 85% available ...

