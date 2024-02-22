Tech veteran will lead the company's sales strategy and expansion in this key region

The formation of a dedicated DACH sales region is an important milestone in Mitel's global expansion strategy and reflects the significance of this geography for the company

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced the creation of a dedicated DACH sales region and the appointment of Christian Jessel as Head of Mitel DACH. This move follows a period of growth after the successful acquisition of Unify last year and signals Mitel's ambition to cement its position as the largest UC player in the DACH region.

In his new role, Christian will lead the DACH sales strategy and execution, driving growth in critically important markets such as Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Christian brings a wealth of experience in tech and a deep knowledge of vertical markets, including financial services, healthcare, and the public sector. He started his career at Fujitsu, followed by senior positions at Siemens Enterprise Communications and Unify where he held various leadership roles for the past 12 years. Most recently Christian served as Head of Central Europe at Unify.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Mitel leadership team at such a pivotal time for the company and to be able to lead the growth strategy for the DACH region. We have a leading presence in this market through both direct and indirect sales channels, which allows us to better respond to the needs of our customers and partners and offer customized solutions," commented Christian Jessel as Head of DACH region at Mitel. "We want to expand and strengthen our market position in these areas, and we are working on new programs and innovations across products and services to ensure our strategy can continue to drive growth and help even more organizations modernize and adapt their communications capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today's workplace."

In his role Christian will be supported by an expanded sales leadership team including:

Andreas Koss, Head of Direct Sales Germany,

Thomas Schmieske, Head of Indirect Sales Germany,

Drazen-Ivan Andjelic, Head of Sales Alpine Direct Indirect.

"I'm proud to be working with such an accomplished and experienced team and I look forward to integrating both organizations into one and partnering together to energize our partner and customer bases and drive more value for them," added Christian Jessel.

Tarun Loomba, president and chief executive officer of Mitel commented: "This is an exciting time in Mitel's history. Following the acquisition of Unify we have strengthened our service offering, expanded our global reach, and enhanced our solutions portfolio, solidifying our role as a global leader in Unified Communications. We have ambitious plans to build on this momentum by driving organic growth across our SMB and large enterprise customers. DACH is a key region for us as part of our plans to drive continued growth and I'm convinced that Christian and his team will set this region up for success."

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mitel.

Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

