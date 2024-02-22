GoodWe has developed a 60 kWh battery for commercial and industrial PV systems, featuring a compartment for its ET15-30kW inverter series. China-based GoodWe has developed a new outdoor battery system for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The Lynx C system offers 60 kWh of storage, using 11 packs of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell-type batteries. "To meet customers' needs for an easy-to-install inverter-plus-battery system, the Lynx C 60 kWh cabinet includes a convenient compartment for the GoodWe ET15-30kW inverter series," the company said in a statement. "Together, they form ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...