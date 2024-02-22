BTS Group AB: Year-end report 1 January - 31 December 2023

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, February 22, 2024

Record quarter with 2023 earnings in line with 2022



January 1 - December 31, 2023

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,683 (2,530). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales increased 2 percent.

EBITA decreased 1 percent to MSEK 346 (348).

The EBITA margin was 12.9 (13.8) percent.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 215 (198). Excluding the reversed provision of earn-out, the profit after tax decreased 6 percent to MSEK 186 (198). 1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 11.08 (10.24). Excluding the reversed provision of earn-out, earnings per share decreased 6 percent to SEK 9.62 (10.24).1)



Fourth quarter 2023

Net sales amounted to MSEK 768 (725). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, net sales increased 6 percent.

EBITA increased 21 percent to MSEK 139 (114).

EBITA margin was 18.1 (15.8) percent.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 110 (68). Excluding the reversed provision of earn-out, the profit after tax increased 20 percent to MSEK 81 (68). 1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5,66 (3.49). Excluding the reversed provision of earn-out, earnings per share increased 20 percent to SEK 4.20 (3.49).1)

1) During the fourth quarter of 2023, a provision of earn-out related to the 2017 acquisition of the German company MTAC was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 28.3 and thereby the profit before and after tax. The reversal has no further impact on the 2023 Group income statement or the Group balance sheet per December 31, 2023. For increased comparability, the profit before and after tax in this year-end report is presented, including and excluding this reversal.

Dividend

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 5.70 per share to be paid on two occasions in the amount of SEK 2.85 per payment.

Outlook

"The actions taken during 2023 have set us up to scale. We will continue to drive further improvement in our internal ways of working. With the cost structure in place, we are energized and ready for growth in 2024 by building on the momentum we had in the fourth quarter. Given this, the outlook for 2024 is favorable; we believe that earnings will be better than 2023."



For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on February 22, 2024.



About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS' services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and to power better performance uses proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.