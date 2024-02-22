Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MetaMUI Token (MMUI) on February 23, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MMUI/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.





MMUI Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/198729_97f7d960e4a13ab4_001full.jpg

MetaMUI Token (MMUI) is a versatile utility token at the heart of the MetaMUI blockchain ecosystem, designed to facilitate transactions, access services, and serve as the foundation for a range of decentralized applications and digital currencies.

Introducing MetaMUI: A Revolutionary Identity-Based Blockchain Platform

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of MetaMUI Token (MMUI), a versatile utility token at the heart of the MetaMUI blockchain ecosystem, designed to facilitate transactions, access services, and serve as the foundation for a range of decentralized applications and digital currencies. MetaMUI stands as a pioneering blockchain technology, uniquely designed to address and overcome the limitations of traditional blockchain systems. At its core, MetaMUI introduces an identity-based multi-ledger blockchain architecture, which not only enhances privacy and security but also fosters a unified ledger system. This innovative approach allows for the dynamic generation of specialty blockchains, interconnected through a central identity blockchain. Such a structure enables a wide array of financial applications, from decentralized identity (DID) and public key infrastructure (DPKI) to the issuance of MetaMUI tokens and beyond, paving the way for a versatile and scalable blockchain ecosystem.

The architecture of MetaMUI is a departure from the conventional, focusing on efficiency and broad applicability across various domains. By combining decentralized identity with token blockchains, MetaMUI allows for transactions to be recorded using user identifiers, rather than the anonymous addresses common in other systems. This method not only maintains user privacy but also opens the door to a multitude of financial instruments and applications. Among these, the digitization of paper cash through Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) stands out, offering privacy-preserving and efficient digital currencies that can revolutionize the financial sector.

MetaMUI's utility extends to a wide range of use cases, demonstrating its flexibility and potential impact on the digital economy. The platform facilitates the seamless issuance and management of CBDCs, enabling central and commercial banks to create and distribute digital currencies efficiently. Furthermore, MetaMUI excels in asset tokenization, allowing for the fractional ownership and trading of real estate, digital securities, and other assets. This capability not only democratizes asset ownership but also enhances liquidity and market accessibility. Additionally, MetaMUI streamlines financial operations such as payroll distribution and aid distribution, offering solutions that are both innovative and practical.

Looking ahead, MetaMUI is poised for future extensions that promise to further revolutionize the blockchain landscape. The integration of advanced AI technologies is anticipated to enhance the blockchain's flexibility and efficiency, while the development of an Algorithmic Central Bank (ACB) and secure voting systems on the blockchain envisages a new era of digital monetary policy and governance. With its innovative architecture, broad applicability, and forward-looking vision, MetaMUI represents a significant leap forward in blockchain technology, setting a new standard for privacy, efficiency, and functionality in the digital age.

About MMUI Token

The MMUI token, integral to the MetaMUI blockchain ecosystem, functions as a cornerstone for enabling a plethora of transactions and interactions within this advanced platform. Designed to support a wide array of applications, from facilitating access to MetaMUI's cloud services to acting as a medium of exchange for services rendered within the ecosystem, the MMUI token embodies versatility and utility. Its role extends beyond mere currency, serving as a key element in governance decisions, parachain creations, and the seamless operation of the MetaMUI network's innovative features, such as asset tokenization and the issuance of digital currencies, thereby ensuring a cohesive and efficient blockchain environment.

Based on AVAX, MMUI has a total supply of 400 million (i.e. 400,000,000). MMUI token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on February 23, 2024. Investors who are interested in MMUI can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about MMUI Token:

Official Website: https://sovereignwallet.network/

Contract: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xFc8A21dBCAB432FB5E469d80F976E022C2f56Ea0

Discord: https://discord.gg/metamuiofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/SWNGlobal

Telegram: https://t.me/metamui_official

Medium: https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MUIcommunity

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SovereignWallet-Network-Pte-Ltd-2081930925372122/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sovereignwallet-network/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198729

SOURCE: LBank