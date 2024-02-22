Valmet Oyj: Valmet has published the Annual Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report for 2023

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has today, on February 22, 2024, published its Annual Report for 2023 on the company's website at www.valmet.com/annualreport2023. The Annual Report consists of three separate parts: the Annual Review, the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors and the GRI Supplement.

The Annual Review covers Valmet's operations, strategy, market environment and sustainability in 2023. The Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors report includes Valmet's Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2023. The GRI Supplement defines Valmet's sustainability reporting scope and principles, and alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) in 2023.

Valmet has today published its Financial Statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The ESEF report is available on the same website and attached to this release. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Valmet's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

Valmet has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2023. These have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and are available at www.valmet.com/governance.

The Annual Review, the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors, the GRI Supplement, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report are attached to this stock exchange release.

Further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 50 3173 830

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

