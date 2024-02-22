Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
22.02.24
09:13 Uhr
41,720 Euro
+0,180
+0,43 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,28042,32011:33
42,28042,30011:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2024 | 10:34
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: Transactions for persons discharging managerial responsibilities: Group CEO, Mikko Keto, and Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen, receive shares under the 2021 long-term incentive programme.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 4-2024
22 February 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of transactions related to shares in FLSmidth made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in FLSmidth and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the transactions of Group CEO, Mikko Keto, and Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen, in the attached PDF document.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachments

  • 02-2024 PDMR announcement for Group CEO, Mikko Keto (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/15c4e7e6-fb54-47dc-bfc3-4fe5b63ea7d0)
  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 4-2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d0b3805-ed24-4db6-8dd9-438e4f599df6)
  • 02-2024 PDMR announcement for Group CFO, Roland M. Andersen (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/44211774-7bef-4ae7-a235-008f9ada6596)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.