Synechron Earns a Great Place To Work® Certification In 12 Countries Globally

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synechron, Inc., a leading global digital transformation consulting firm focused on financial services and technology organizations, is proud to be Great Place To Work Certified for 2023-2024 within 12 countries. Synechron achieved this prestigious certification based solely on the direct, anonymous feedback from its regional teams of 14,700+ global employees. This marks the first time that Synechron elected to participate in the Global Great Place To Work survey (versus previous participation in country-specific surveys) as testament to its significant growth as an organization.

Synechron was proudly certified a Great Place To Work in the following countries:

Australia

Canada

France

India

Luxembourg

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Switzerland

UAE

UK

USA

Overall, Synechron received high marks in the following five categories based upon the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey which measures the employees' level of trust in and organization and the consistency of the employee experience. The Trust Index assesses companies against these five key measures:

Credibility - Employees perceive management and leaders to be credible, competent and have integrity





- Employees perceive management and leaders to be credible, competent and have integrity Respect - Employees feel respected by management in terms of professional support, collaboration and decision-making





- Employees feel respected by management in terms of professional support, collaboration and decision-making Fairness -- Employees experience management practices that are fair based upon equality, impartiality and justice





-- Employees experience management practices that are fair based upon equality, impartiality and justice Pride - Measures how employees feel pride about their own work impact, pride in their team's work, and pride in the organization as a whole





- Measures how employees feel pride about their own work impact, pride in their team's work, and pride in the organization as a whole Camaraderie - Measures employees' beliefs that their organization forms a strong community where colleagues are supportive and where everyone is pulling in the same direction

The latest certifications for Great Place To Work follow multiple previous individual country awards Synechron has won in recognition of being an exemplary employer of choice. Synechron has always strived to recognize, support and provide its teams with the tools, support and resources to enhance their skills, thrive in a fast-paced, ever-evolving industry, and take their careers to the next level. The firm is continuously seeking to enhance its full array of programs, all designed to attract and retain the best talent who will work with great passion and dedication to bring clients innovative, digital transformation solutions, such as advanced Artificial Intelligence-led tools.

Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Synechron, commented, "We are incredibly honored by this global acknowledgement, proud of our company's culture and being repeatedly recognized as an outstanding employer. We take great pride in providing a collaborative, inclusive workplace where our dedicated teams of amazing individuals can leverage their talents and demonstrate to clients how modern solutions and cutting-edge tools can evolve their businesses. Our people are the cornerstone and very essence of Synechron."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Synechron stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees," she added.

About Synechron

At Synechron, we believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Our global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron's progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Artificial Intelligence, Consulting, Digital, Cloud & DevOps, Data, and Software Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. Through research and development initiatives in our FinLabs we develop solutions for modernization, from Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to Data Science models, Digital Underwriting, mobile-first applications and more. Over the last 20+ years, our company has been honored with multiple employer awards, recognizing our commitment to our talented teams. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,700+, and has 48 offices in 19 countries within key global markets. For more information on the company, please visit our website or LinkedIn community .

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

For more information please contact:

Rashmi Joshi

Synechron

+91-9560694654

Media@synechron.com / Rashmi.Joshi@synechron.com

Zoe Forbes-Pyfrom

(+44) 7718 599666

synechron@cognitomedia.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943591/Synechron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/synechron-earns-a-great-place-to-work-certification-in-12-countries-globally-302067409.html