Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding issuance of subordinated notes 22-Feb-2024 / 09:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding issuance of subordinated notes DATE: February 22, 2024 Our Bank has mandated BBVA, BofA Securities, ING, Mashreq, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank for an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated notes (Basel III compliant) to be sold to real persons and legal entities resident abroad. The fixed rate notes with nominal amount of USD 500 million, 10NC5 maturity, redemption date of 28 Feb 2034 and the coupon rate of 8,375%. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 305482 EQS News ID: 1843183 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 22, 2024 04:46 ET (09:46 GMT)