Appointment Confirms Northern Trust as Sole Asset Servicing Provider for US$8.7 billion Investment Management Platform

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announces today that it is providing Sanlam Asset Management (Ireland) Limited (SAMI) with fund administration, transfer agency, custody, depositary and FX services.

SAMI is an international investment management platform managing funds domiciled in Ireland valued at US$8.7 billion (as of 1 February 2024). Established in 1997 in Dublin, Ireland, it is part of the Sanlam financial service group headquartered in Bellville, Western Cape, South Africa.

It offers in-house and third party-managed funds for international investors along with multi-manager fund hosting capabilities for asset managers. Investors in its funds include institutional and retail clients from South Africa, the United Kingdom (UK) and other jurisdictions.

These funds are managed in conjunction with Sanlam's London-based boutique asset management business, Sanlam Investments UK, its South African-based asset management business, Sanlam Investments and independent third-party managers. They comprise a range of high-conviction strategies encompassing equities, fixed income, and alternative asset classes.

Northern Trust is now serving as the single provider of asset servicing solutions for these funds. The appointment builds upon an existing relationship between Sanlam Investments UK and Northern Trust as a client of its Integrated Trading Solutions outsourced trading desk.

Richard Aslett, chief executive officer, SAMI said: "Northern Trust's focus on high-quality investor servicing and investment in digital technology aligns strongly with our objectives to deliver excellent service experiences for our client base of sophisticated institutional and retail investors. We are pleased to extend a relationship that supports our focus on both the long-term growth of our clients' investments, and the strategic ambitions we have for our business."

Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Northern Trust also commented: "We are delighted to be working with SAMI to deliver this comprehensive set of asset servicing solutions. Northern Trust's global scale and investment in technology allow us to deliver the service levels, efficiency and information that our investment manager clients require regardless of the locations where they or their investors are based, or the fund types in which they invest."

Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

Note: Source for SAMI funds under management figure: SAMI

About Northern Trust Capital Markets

Northern Trust Capital Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities finance and transition management services. Foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services are provided by The Northern Trust Company (TNTC) globally, and Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Institutional Brokerage services including ITS are provided by Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA), Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in the rest of EMEA, Northern Trust Securities Australia Pty Ltd (NTSA) in APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States,member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.4 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

