Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Frankfurt
22.02.24
08:07 Uhr
0,008 Euro
-0,001
-5,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.02.2024 | 11:42
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of Bondholders Meeting

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of Bondholders Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 22

22 February 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Results of Bondholders Meeting

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that at the Bondholders' meeting (announced on 18 January 2024), in relation to the Company's Zero-Coupon Bond originally issued in 2013 (the "Bond"), held today at the Company's registered office, all proposals were passed. The current total face value of the Bond is €5.4m.

As a result, the new maturity date of the Bond is 15 December 2026 and the new conversion price is £0.03 per new ordinary share of 0.25 pence each in the Company.

-ends-

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.