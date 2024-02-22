Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of Bondholders Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 22

22 February 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Results of Bondholders Meeting

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that at the Bondholders' meeting (announced on 18 January 2024), in relation to the Company's Zero-Coupon Bond originally issued in 2013 (the "Bond"), held today at the Company's registered office, all proposals were passed. The current total face value of the Bond is €5.4m.

As a result, the new maturity date of the Bond is 15 December 2026 and the new conversion price is £0.03 per new ordinary share of 0.25 pence each in the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.