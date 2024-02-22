EQS-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

Press Release MC Services Supports BIO-Europe Spring® in Barcelona as Media Partner Munich / Düsseldorf, Germany, February 22, 2024. MC Services AG, a leading international public and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life science and healthcare sectors, will again support BIO-Europe Spring® , Europe's premier springtime partnering event for the global biopharmaceutical industry, as a media and strategic partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place in Barcelona, Spain, March 18-20, 2024, followed by a virtual partnering edition March 26-27, 2024. The conference is seeing record attendance rates, according to current registration trends, making this event an unrivalled forum for companies across the biotech value chain to meet and do business. The BioRegion of Catalonia is one of the most dynamic health research and innovation ecosystems in Europe, with approximately 1,500 companies and research entities accounting for 7.9% of the region's GDP and 6.5% of its employed population, according to a recent industry report.[*] Among the key topics on this year's agenda are the challenges biotech companies at the earliest stages of development face in the current biotech market, AI and its use for personalized treatments as well as a panel discussion on Navigating the biopharma services landscape: current state and future perspectives. Other highlights include a session on the New generation of life science venture investing, plus panel discussions presenting the latest innovations and global trends in neurology, advanced therapies, and many more. "BIO-Europe Spring is the key partnering conference of the European life sciences industry early in the year and sets the tone for business development for the coming months. We're excited to see it return to vibrant Barcelona," said Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner at MC Services. "The conference provides an excellent platform to network with partners, fellow industry executives, investors, and leading sector reporters. As we see our industry becoming more collaborative to address the unmet needs in healthcare - for the sake of patients and society -, conferences such as BIO-Europe Spring connect all important stakeholders to discuss trends and identify potential for working together. We are very much looking forward to hosting the press lounge on-site to provide journalists who cover the most exciting developments in the biotech sector with a productive working space, and to support this influential event by promoting international awareness and fostering media relations." BIO-Europe Spring® 2024 is expected to bring together nearly 4,000 leading executives from 2,000+ biotech and pharma companies around the world as well as stakeholders in the financial community. The event will take place at the Barcelona International Convention Centre CCIB and features three days of program sessions, which have been built around three themes: the Business of Biotech, Therapeutic Insights, and Ecosystem Innovation. For more detailed information regarding the program and additional activities, please visit the event's website .

About MC Services AG

MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life science and healthcare sectors. With a strong team of advisors in science, finance, media communications and extensive industry experience, MC Services is a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capital and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services has offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston.

www.mc-services.eu About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE® , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com . Contact

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer, Dr. Johanna Kobler

Phone: +49 89 210 228 0

E-mail: contact@mc-services.eu [*] 2023 BioRegion Report: The life sciences and healthcare sector in Catalonia, Biocat: https://www.biocat.cat/sites/default/files/content/file/2024/02/20/7/2023-bioregion-report-definitiu_0.pdf



