2023 Fire Safety Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin roughly flat versus 2022, despite an almost 50% reduction in U.S. acres burned ex-Alaska

2023 Specialty Products' financial results impacted by inventory destock activity throughout the year

Repurchased 6.3 million shares in Q4 at an average price of $4.21; new $100M repurchase authorized

Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality specialty chemicals, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter, and full-year, ended December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Results

Full year net sales decreased 11% to $322.1 million, as compared to $360.5 million in the prior year. Fire Safety sales decreased less than 0.5% to $225.6 million, as compared to $226.6 million in the prior year. Specialty Products sales decreased 28% to $96.6 million, as compared to $133.9 million in the prior year.

Full year net income was $67.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, a decrease of $24.3 million from $91.8 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the prior year.

Full year adjusted EBITDA decreased 23% to $96.8 million, as compared to $125.4 million in the prior year. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $76.2 million, as compared to $77.4 million in the prior year. Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA decreased 57% to $20.6 million, as compared to $48.0 million in the prior year.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales increased 44% to $59.5 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $41.3 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety sales increased 81% to $35.4 million, as compared to $19.6 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products sales increased 11% to $24.1 million, as compared to $21.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss during the fourth quarter was $13.2 million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, a decrease of $47.2 million from a loss of $60.4 million, or $(0.38) per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 433% to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $2.1 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.0 million, as compared to $(3.9) million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products Adjusted EBITDA decreased 30% to $4.2 million, as compared to $6.0 million in the prior year quarter.



Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Solutions management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024 to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter 2023. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll). The telephonic replay will be available until March 23, 2024.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and specialty chemicals. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products.

The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Specialty Products business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") primarily used in the preparation of specialty chemicals, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Perimeter Solutions, SA.

CONTACT: ir@perimeter-solutions.com

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net sales $ 59,455

$ 41,273

$ 322,108

$ 360,505

Cost of goods sold 38,744



30,699



183,253



217,853 Gross profit 20,711



10,574



138,855



142,652 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expense

15,550



19,836



57,073



74,319

Amortization expense

13,753



13,710



55,065



55,105

Founders advisory fees - related party

325



36,724



(108,481 )

(117,302 ) Intangible impairment

-



-



40,738



-

Other operating expense -



60



10



465 Total operating expenses 29,628



70,330



44,405



12,587 Operating (loss) income (8,917 )

(59,756 )

94,450



130,065 Other expense (income):















Interest expense, net

10,440



10,003



41,378



42,585

Loss (gain) on contingent earn-out

-



336



(7,273 )

(12,706 ) Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

(2,411 )

(5,279 )

(1,655 )

3,462

Other expense (income), net 388



317



417



(503 ) Total other expense, net 8,417



5,377



32,867



32,838 (Loss) income before income taxes

(17,334 )

(65,133 )

61,583



97,227

Income tax benefit (expense) 4,093



4,774



5,903



(5,469 ) Net (loss) income

(13,241 )

(60,359 )

67,486



91,758

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:















Foreign currency translation adjustments 10,626



16,090



5,761



(18,336 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (2,615 ) $ (44,269 ) $ 73,247

$ 73,422 (Loss) earnings per share:















Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.44

$ 0.57

Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.41

$ 0.52

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:















Basic

150,833,523



157,945,813



154,666,717



160,937,575

Diluted

150,833,523



157,945,813



166,452,022



175,079,941



PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,276

$ 126,750

Accounts receivable, net

39,593



26,646

Inventories

145,652



142,961

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,493



12,165 Total current assets

251,014



308,522

Property, plant, and equipment, net

59,402



58,846

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,339



18,582

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

6,064



-

Goodwill

1,036,279



1,031,460

Customer lists, net

674,786



710,329

Technology and patents, net

180,653



232,818

Tradenames, net

89,568



94,293

Other assets 1,317



1,766 Total assets $ 2,315,422

$ 2,456,616 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 21,639

$ 36,794

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

30,710



32,705

Founders advisory fees payable - related party 2,702



4,655 Total current liabilities

55,051



74,154

Long-term debt, net

666,494



665,280

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

14,908



15,484

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

5,547



-

Deferred income taxes

253,454



278,270

Founders advisory fees payable - related party

56,917



170,718

Redeemable preferred shares

105,799



101,279

Redeemable preferred shares - related party

2,764



3,209

Other non-current liabilities 2,193



9,322 Total liabilities 1,163,127



1,317,716 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 165,066,195 and 163,234,542 shares issued; 146,451,005 and 156,797,806 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

165,067



163,235

Treasury shares, at cost; 18,615,190 and 6,436,736 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

(113,407 )

(49,341 ) Additional paid-in capital

1,701,163



1,698,781

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,710 )

(25,471 ) Accumulated deficit (580,818 )

(648,304 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,152,295



1,138,900 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,315,422

$ 2,456,616

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2023



2022 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income $ 67,486

$ 91,758

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value)

(108,481 )

(117,302 ) Depreciation and amortization expense

64,855



65,795

Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares

6,792



6,537

Share-based compensation

1,596



14,649

Non-cash lease expense

5,248



5,390

Deferred income taxes

(25,816 )

(17,000 ) Intangible impairment

40,738



-

Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,664



1,602

Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up

-



24,796

Gain on contingent earn-out

(7,273 )

(12,706 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency

(1,655 )

3,462

Loss on disposal of assets

139



9

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(14,435 )

(6,190 ) Inventories

(2,044 )

(61,934 ) Prepaid expenses

1,014



1,922

Accounts payable

(15,335 )

9,696

Deferred revenue

-



(383 ) Income taxes payable, net

(3,498 )

8,920

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(1,758 )

(647 ) Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled)

(4,655 )

(53,547 ) Operating lease liabilities

(4,182 )

(5,072 ) Finance lease liabilities

(282 )

-

Other liabilities 75



73 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

193



(40,172 ) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(9,435 )

(8,613 ) Change in short-term investments

(5,459 )

-

Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement -



(1,638 ) Net cash used in investing activities

(14,894 )

(10,251 ) Cash flows from financing activities:







Ordinary shares repurchased

(64,066 )

(49,341 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-



529

Principal payments on finance lease obligations (387 )

- Net cash used in financing activities (64,453 )

(48,812 ) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents (320 )

431 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(79,474 )

(98,804 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 126,750



225,554 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 47,276

$ 126,750 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest $ 37,005

$ 35,488

Cash paid for income taxes $ 25,960

$ 13,488

Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in capital $ 2,618

$ 19,568



Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense, (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold and intangible impairment and (v) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S.GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (17,334 ) $ (65,133 ) $ 61,583

$ 97,227

Depreciation and amortization

16,362



16,259



64,855



65,795

Interest and financing expense

10,440



10,003



41,378



42,585

Founders advisory fees - related party

325



36,724



(108,481 )

(117,302 ) Intangible impairment 1

-



-



40,738



-

Non-recurring expenses 2

2,104



2,097



4,046



6,885

Share-based compensation expense

1,726



7,098



1,596



14,649

Non-cash purchase accounting impact 3

-



-



-



24,796

Loss (gain) on contingent earn-out

-



336



(7,273 )

(12,706 ) Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

(2,411 )

(5,279 )

(1,655 )

3,462 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,212

$ 2,105

$ 96,787

$ 125,391 Net sales $ 59,455

$ 41,273

$ 322,108

$ 360,505



____________________

(1) Represents the carrying value of technology underlying the contingent earn-out eligible fire retardant product acquired by the Company in May 2020 during the purchase of LaderaTech, Inc.

(2) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring expenses; severance costs and fees related to internal audit support.

(3) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold in connection with the business combination with Perimeter Solutions. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198809

SOURCE: Perimeter Solutions