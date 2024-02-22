Anzeige
WKN: A2QA2M | ISIN: CA5777891006 | Ticker-Symbol: MXR
Tradegate
22.02.24
13:17 Uhr
0,237 Euro
-0,008
-3,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2330,25513:59
0,2270,24613:42
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2024 | 12:38
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drilling Shows Apollo Deep Increasing Grade at Depth

Includes 34.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq Traversing 6 High-Grade Vein Sets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released three drillholes SDDSC105, 106 and 109 from the Apollo area at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1, 4 and 5).

Highlights:

  • Release of assay data from two drillholes ( SDDSC106 and 109 ) show that the Apollo Deep area is becoming higher grade at depth (Figure 3).
  • SDDSC106 drilled east to west successfully traversed 6 high-grade vein sets over a 200 m interval. The hole contains eight intervals > 15 g/t Au (up to 59.9 g/t Au) and eight intervals of >5 % Sb (up to 34.5 % Sb) . Selected highlights include:
    • 34.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 364.0 m
    • 6.0 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 412.0 m
    • 0.8 m @ 61.6 g/t AuEq (30.9 g/t Au, 19.5% Sb) from 535.0 m
  • SDDSC109 was drilled parallel to and 70 m to 120 m up-dip of SDDSC106. It traversed seven vein sets in total. This drillhole contains eight intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 99.8 g/t Au) and five intervals >5% Sb (up to 33.8 % Sb) . Selected highlights include:
    • 6.8 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 345.2 m
    • 9.2 m @ 10.3 g/t AuEq (7.0 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 456.8 m, including:
      • 2.8 m @ 32.3 g/t AuEq (21.4 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 459.0 m
  • Eight drillholes at Sunday Creek at are being processed and analysed, with three holes in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$118.6 million (C$105.2 million) based on SXG's closing price on February 20, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "Since SXG was listed less than 20 months ago, our team has routinely drilled to depth at Sunday Creek to test the well understood geological opportunity to find extremely high grade, "Cinderella Zones", that form at depth in the Victorian epizonal systems. Over the last 12 months the Rising Sun area has demonstrated spectacular results at depth and now it's Apollo's turn to show the same trend with eight intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 59.9 g/t Au) and eight intervals of >5% Sb (up to 34.5% Sb) including 34.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq from 364.0 m (Figure 3). These holes immediately increase the volume and grade of our initial exploration target published in January. With several drillholes from Apollo Deep in the assay lab we look forward to seeing what else can develop at depth in Apollo."

Drill Hole Discussion

SDDSC105 was terminated early due to it deviating too far from target. The hole intercepted near-miss alteration including sericite-pyrite +/- carbonate alteration associated with mineralisation at the top of the hole over a 90 m zone from (197 m to 287 m). Highlights included 1.0 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 221.0 m and 0.4 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 225.0 m.

SDDSC106 was drilled east to west through into the Apollo Deep area and successfully traversed 6 high-grade vein sets over a 200 m interval. SDDSC106 contains eight intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 59.9 g/t Au) and eight intervals of >5 % Sb (up to 34.5% Sb) . This hole confirms the mineral system is increasing in grade at depth (Figure 3) as it does across the Sunday Creek field. This observation is considered extremely promising. Several drillholes to report (SDDSC108A, 112W1 and 116) will continue to test the trend of higher grades and thickness at depth at Apollo.

Highlights from SDDSC106 include:

  • 5.5 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 339.0 m, including:
    • 0.5 m @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 339.6 m
  • 4.5 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 346.5 m, including:
    • 1.0 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 349.4 m
  • 1.0 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 359.0 m
  • 34.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 364.0 m, including:
    • 0.2 m @ 66.9 g/t AuEq (16.5 g/t Au, 31.9% Sb) from 367.7 m
    • 2.6 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (13.0 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 369.0 m
    • 1.4 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (4.1 g/t Au, 6.2% Sb) from 373.5 m
    • 0.4 m @ 34.8 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 10.4% Sb) from 376.6 m
    • 1.5 m @ 34.9 g/t AuEq (27.0 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 379.7 m
    • 0.3 m @ 21.2 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 8.4% Sb) from 387.0 m
    • 1.0 m @ 9.5 g/t AuEq (7.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 393.0 m
    • 1.0 m @ 6.9 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 396.0 m
    • 0.5 m @ 15.4 g/t AuEq (15.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 398.4 m
  • 6.0 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 412.0 m, including:
    • 0.3 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 412.0 m
    • 0.8 m @ 20.7 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 413.8 m
    • 1.4 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 416.3 m
  • 0.9 m @ 9.5 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 433.2 m
  • 2.8 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 436.6 m, including:
    • 1.7 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 437.4 m
  • 0.3 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 454.4 m
  • 3.1 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 457.0 m
  • 5.6 m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 468.8 m, including:
    • 0.3 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 468.8 m
  • 0.4 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 481.1 m
  • 1.0 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 495.7 m
  • 0.8 m @ 61.6 g/t AuEq (30.9 g/t Au, 19.5% Sb) from 535.0 m, including:
  • 0.4 m @ 108.9 g/t AuEq (54.4 g/t Au, 34.5% Sb) from 535.3 m

SDDSC109 was drilled parallel to and 70 m to 120 m up-dip of SDDSC106. It traversed seven vein sets in total, five through the high-grade core and two through the low-grade margins. This drillhole contains eight intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 99.8 g/t Au) and five intervals >5% Sb (up to 33.8% Sb) . Selected highlights include:

  • 1.7 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 196.9 m
  • 6.8 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 345.2 m, including:
    • 0.7 m @ 27.0 g/t AuEq (21.5 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 347.9 m
    • 0.3 m @ 34.4 g/t AuEq (31.4 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 349.8 m
  • 3.9 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 362.0 m, including:
    • 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (29.8 g/t Au, 3.9% Sb) from 365.1 m
  • 0.9 m @ 16.2 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 374.6 m
  • 1.5 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 386.4 m
  • 9.2 m @ 10.3 g/t AuEq (7.0 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 456.8 m, including:
    • 2.8 m @ 32.3 g/t AuEq (21.4 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 459.0 m
  • 0.3 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 503.6 m

Pending Results and Update

Eight holes (SDDSC107, 108A, 110-112, 112W1, 113, 114) are currently being processed and analysed, with three holes (SDDSC115A, 116, 117) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1-4 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated (0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m).

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW),(FRANKFURT:MXR),(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km 2 in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,


"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR . Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC105, 106 and 109 reported here (grey box, blue highlight), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 4.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC105, 106 and 109 reported here and prior reported drill holes. Location of Figure 3 (section C-D marked with red arrows).

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section of the modelled vein set A70 across C-D, looking towards the west-south-west (striking 340 degrees). Showing SDDSC106 and SDDSC109 (light blue trace, orange text) reported here and prior reported drill holes. Raster coloring of wireframe shows grade x true thickness increasing at depth.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC092

803.8

Rising Sun

330537

5867882

295.5

79.0

-60

SDDSC093

610.9

Rising Sun

331291

5867823

316.8

271

-47.5

SDDSC094

23.3

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.2

68.5

-56

SDDSC094A

359.6

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

68.5

-56

SDDSC095

368.3

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

271

-53

SDDSC096

347.9

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

68

-63.5

SDDSC097

62.3

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

276

-50.5

SDDSC097A

575

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

277

-50

SDDSC098

278.5

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

72

-48.5

SDDSC099

284.7

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

71.5

-58.5

SDDSC100

1042

Rising Sun

330482

5867891

289.5

74.5

-64

SDDSC101

181.5

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

63

-37

SDDSC102

596.8

Rising Sun

330537

5867883

295.5

75

-59

SDDSC103

260.6

Rising Sun

330639

5867847

306.1

53

-53

SDDSC104

595.2

Rising Sun

330639

5867847

306.1

64.5

-65.7

SDDSC105

353.6

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

275.3

-55.2

SDDSC106

653.5

Apolo

331291

5867823

316.8

279.5

-53

SDDSC107

815.9

Rising Sun

330537

5867883

295.5

77.5

-62

SDDSC108A

855.9

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

272.5

-50

SDDSC109

520.9

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

273.5

-44.5

SDDSC110

856.7

Rising Sun

330482

5867892

289.5

78

-66

SDDSC111

496.7

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

270

-38

SDDSC112

490.9

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

267

-42

SDDSC112W1

766.4

Apollo

331329

5867859

200

267

-42

SDDSC113

905.5

Rising Sun

330511

5867853

296.6

67.5

-63.5

SDDSC114

878.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867914

286.6

82

-58

SDDSC115

17.6

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.6

83

-58.5

SDDSC115A

In progress plan 990 m

Rising Sun

330464

5867912

286.7

83

-59

SDDSC116

In progress plan 810 m

Rising Sun

331465

5867865

333.3

272.5

-41.5

SDDSC117

In progress plan 1200 m

Rising Sun

330510

5867852

296.5

70.5

-64.5

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC105, 106 and 109 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC105

221.00

222.00

1.0

1.7

0.0

1.7

SDDSC105

225.00

225.39

0.4

1.7

0.0

1.7

SDDSC106

205.00

207.68

2.7

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC106

291.20

291.55

0.4

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

306.84

307.10

0.3

1.2

0.0

1.3

SDDSC106

327.95

329.15

1.2

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC106

336.15

336.70

0.6

1.0

0.1

1.1

SDDSC106

339.00

344.50

5.5

1.8

0.4

2.5

including

339.60

340.15

0.5

5.6

1.0

7.2

SDDSC106

346.45

350.95

4.5

2.7

0.3

3.2

including

349.40

350.35

1.0

8.4

1.1

10.1

SDDSC106

359.00

360.00

1.0

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC106

364.00

398.90

34.9

4.0

1.3

6.1

including

367.74

367.95

0.2

16.5

31.9

66.9

including

369.00

371.55

2.6

13.0

2.8

17.4

including

373.50

374.90

1.4

4.1

6.2

13.9

including

376.55

377.00

0.4

18.4

10.4

34.8

including

379.65

381.10

1.5

27.0

5.0

34.9

including

387.00

387.30

0.3

8.0

8.4

21.2

including

393.00

394.00

1.0

7.7

1.2

9.5

including

396.00

397.00

1.0

6.0

0.6

6.9

including

398.35

398.90

0.5

15.0

0.3

15.4

SDDSC106

403.60

403.78

0.2

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

405.90

409.33

3.4

1.1

0.4

1.8

SDDSC106

411.98

418.00

6.0

4.4

0.7

5.5

including

411.98

412.27

0.3

5.1

0.4

5.8

including

413.81

414.56

0.8

18.4

1.5

20.7

including

416.34

417.78

1.4

5.0

1.5

7.4

SDDSC106

419.96

421.01

1.1

1.1

0.1

1.2

SDDSC106

423.57

423.80

0.2

1.0

0.1

1.1

SDDSC106

433.16

434.09

0.9

8.6

0.6

9.5

SDDSC106

436.57

439.33

2.8

3.3

0.9

4.8

including

437.40

439.12

1.7

4.8

1.4

7.0

SDDSC106

454.35

454.65

0.3

1.3

0.1

1.4

SDDSC106

457.02

460.15

3.1

0.6

0.5

1.5

including

459.94

460.15

0.2

2.6

2.7

6.9

SDDSC106

468.78

474.37

5.6

1.6

0.3

2.2

including

468.78

469.03

0.3

7.4

2.5

11.4

SDDSC106

480.65

482.30

1.7

1.9

0.3

2.4

including

481.14

481.52

0.4

3.7

1.3

5.8

SDDSC106

484.63

486.97

2.3

1.7

0.6

2.6

SDDSC106

495.66

496.71

1.0

5.1

0.5

5.8

SDDSC106

506.00

507.39

1.4

0.5

1.4

2.7

SDDSC106

525.15

529.00

3.9

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC106

535.00

535.75

0.8

30.9

19.5

61.6

including

535.33

535.75

0.4

54.4

34.5

108.9

SDDSC109

196.85

198.52

1.7

4.5

1.2

6.4

SDDSC109

283.00

287.00

4.0

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC109

289.70

290.10

0.4

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC109

293.65

294.80

1.2

1.3

0.2

1.7

SDDSC109

345.22

351.98

6.8

4.4

0.7

5.5

including

345.22

345.68

0.5

4.3

1.4

6.5

including

347.85

348.51

0.7

21.5

3.5

27.0

including

349.75

350.00

0.3

31.4

1.9

34.4

SDDSC109

354.71

356.90

2.2

0.5

0.5

1.3

including

356.68

356.90

0.2

1.9

4.8

9.4

SDDSC109

359.07

359.28

0.2

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC109

362.00

365.85

3.9

3.8

0.4

4.4

including

362.00

362.92

0.9

6.0

0.5

6.8

including

365.14

365.35

0.2

29.8

3.9

36.0

SDDSC109

368.00

371.67

3.7

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC109

374.60

375.51

0.9

12.0

2.7

16.2

including

375.25

375.51

0.3

33.1

8.8

46.9

SDDSC109

378.40

379.29

0.9

1.3

1.0

2.8

including

378.40

378.60

0.2

1.3

4.3

8.1

SDDSC109

386.38

387.90

1.5

6.0

0.9

7.5

SDDSC109

407.67

408.20

0.5

1.1

0.2

1.4

SDDSC109

423.05

424.00

0.9

1.8

0.0

1.9

SDDSC109

456.76

466.00

9.2

7.0

2.1

10.3

including

459.00

461.77

2.8

21.4

6.9

32.3

SDDSC109

503.60

503.93

0.3

0.6

3.5

6.2

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC109

145.00

146.00

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC109

146.00

147.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

147.00

148.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

155.00

155.60

0.6

0.0

0.3

0.6

SDDSC109

155.60

156.60

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

157.61

158.22

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

196.00

196.85

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

196.85

197.23

0.4

7.1

1.7

9.8

SDDSC109

197.23

197.72

0.5

5.5

1.5

7.9

SDDSC109

197.72

198.52

0.8

2.7

0.8

4.0

SDDSC109

199.30

199.73

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC109

237.00

238.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

283.00

283.45

0.5

1.0

0.3

1.5

SDDSC109

283.45

284.80

1.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

284.80

285.35

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC109

285.35

286.00

0.7

0.9

0.3

1.3

SDDSC109

286.00

286.30

0.3

1.0

0.2

1.2

SDDSC109

286.30

286.67

0.4

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC109

286.67

287.00

0.3

1.0

0.1

1.2

SDDSC109

287.00

287.45

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC109

287.45

288.05

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC109

288.05

288.90

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

288.90

289.70

0.8

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC109

289.70

290.10

0.4

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC109

290.10

290.40

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

290.40

291.00

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

291.00

291.55

0.6

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC109

292.60

292.90

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

292.90

293.65

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC109

293.65

294.35

0.7

1.5

0.3

1.9

SDDSC109

294.35

294.80

0.5

0.9

0.2

1.3

SDDSC109

296.35

296.75

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

296.75

297.45

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

326.10

327.20

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

339.00

340.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

342.00

343.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

344.00

345.22

1.2

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC109

345.22

345.68

0.5

4.3

1.4

6.5

SDDSC109

345.68

346.45

0.8

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC109

346.45

347.34

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

347.34

347.85

0.5

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC109

347.85

348.28

0.4

17.7

0.0

17.7

SDDSC109

348.28

348.51

0.2

28.5

10.1

44.5

SDDSC109

348.51

348.95

0.4

2.1

1.6

4.6

SDDSC109

348.95

349.75

0.8

0.9

0.1

1.0

SDDSC109

349.75

350.00

0.3

31.4

1.9

34.4

SDDSC109

350.00

351.00

1.0

1.4

0.0

1.5

SDDSC109

351.57

351.98

0.4

2.6

1.1

4.3

SDDSC109

351.98

353.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

354.00

354.71

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

354.71

355.03

0.3

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC109

355.03

356.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

356.00

356.68

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

356.68

356.90

0.2

1.9

4.8

9.4

SDDSC109

358.30

359.07

0.8

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC109

359.07

359.28

0.2

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC109

359.28

360.00

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

360.00

361.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

362.00

362.50

0.5

6.8

0.7

7.9

SDDSC109

362.50

362.92

0.4

4.9

0.3

5.5

SDDSC109

362.92

363.50

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

363.50

364.07

0.6

1.1

0.0

1.2

SDDSC109

364.07

364.45

0.4

1.5

0.1

1.7

SDDSC109

364.45

365.14

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

365.14

365.35

0.2

29.8

3.9

36.0

SDDSC109

365.35

365.85

0.5

2.5

0.3

2.9

SDDSC109

365.85

366.41

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC109

366.41

367.24

0.8

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC109

367.24

368.00

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

368.00

368.85

0.9

1.9

0.0

1.9

SDDSC109

368.85

369.63

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

369.63

369.96

0.3

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC109

369.96

370.92

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

370.92

371.47

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

371.47

371.67

0.2

2.2

0.2

2.4

SDDSC109

374.00

374.60

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

374.60

375.25

0.7

3.6

0.2

4.0

SDDSC109

375.25

375.51

0.3

33.1

8.8

46.9

SDDSC109

376.49

376.67

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC109

376.67

377.56

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

377.56

378.40

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

378.40

378.60

0.2

1.3

4.3

8.1

SDDSC109

378.60

378.93

0.3

0.8

0.0

0.9

SDDSC109

378.93

379.29

0.4

1.7

0.0

1.7

SDDSC109

383.00

384.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

384.00

385.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

385.00

386.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

386.00

386.38

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC109

386.38

386.80

0.4

3.1

1.8

5.9

SDDSC109

386.80

387.63

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

387.63

387.90

0.3

28.2

2.5

32.1

SDDSC109

387.90

388.80

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

389.80

390.52

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

402.00

403.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

403.00

404.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

407.00

407.67

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC109

407.67

408.20

0.5

1.1

0.2

1.4

SDDSC109

410.40

411.20

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

414.60

415.80

1.2

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

422.00

423.05

1.1

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC109

423.05

424.00

1.0

1.8

0.0

1.9

SDDSC109

424.00

425.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

428.00

429.00

1.0

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC109

429.00

429.90

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

429.90

431.00

1.1

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC109

431.00

432.16

1.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

434.45

434.80

0.4

0.2

0.3

0.7

SDDSC109

435.30

436.09

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

449.00

450.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

451.94

453.00

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

454.00

454.65

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

455.70

456.76

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC109

456.76

457.56

0.8

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC109

457.56

457.85

0.3

2.3

0.0

2.3

SDDSC109

457.85

458.68

0.8

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC109

458.68

459.00

0.3

1.2

0.3

1.6

SDDSC109

459.00

459.30

0.3

99.8

33.8

153.2

SDDSC109

459.30

459.60

0.3

13.0

7.3

24.6

SDDSC109

459.60

459.93

0.3

9.6

1.7

12.2

SDDSC109

459.93

460.27

0.3

2.5

0.1

2.6

SDDSC109

460.27

460.48

0.2

7.8

2.7

12.0

SDDSC109

460.48

460.68

0.2

1.8

0.3

2.2

SDDSC109

460.68

461.12

0.4

29.1

10.9

46.3

SDDSC109

461.12

461.77

0.7

10.3

1.1

12.0

SDDSC109

461.77

462.20

0.4

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC109

462.20

463.25

1.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC109

463.25

464.00

0.8

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC109

465.00

466.00

1.0

1.2

0.2

1.4

SDDSC109

473.00

474.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

478.00

479.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

479.00

479.96

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC109

503.60

503.93

0.3

0.6

3.5

6.2

SDDSC109

515.60

516.50

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

173.68

174.04

0.4

0.1

0.2

0.4

SDDSC106

174.66

175.00

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

186.62

186.86

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

186.86

187.16

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC106

201.00

201.71

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

201.71

202.55

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

205.00

205.70

0.7

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

206.40

206.66

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC106

206.66

206.97

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

206.97

207.68

0.7

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC106

207.68

208.56

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

208.56

209.00

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

218.45

219.20

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

221.00

222.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

230.00

231.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

280.15

280.90

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

281.50

282.25

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

282.55

283.30

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

284.98

285.65

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

287.60

288.05

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

289.35

289.70

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

289.70

290.05

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

290.75

291.20

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

291.20

291.55

0.4

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

291.55

291.95

0.4

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

291.95

292.95

1.0

0.5

0.1

0.7

SDDSC106

292.95

294.35

1.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC106

294.95

295.85

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

300.00

300.34

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

301.00

302.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

302.00

302.96

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

302.96

304.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

304.00

305.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

305.00

306.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

306.00

306.84

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

306.84

307.10

0.3

1.2

0.0

1.3

SDDSC106

308.00

309.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

309.00

310.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

313.00

314.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

327.95

328.75

0.8

1.6

0.0

1.6

SDDSC106

328.75

329.15

0.4

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC106

329.15

330.00

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

330.00

330.95

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

333.95

334.55

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

334.55

335.25

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

336.15

336.70

0.6

1.0

0.1

1.1

SDDSC106

336.70

337.05

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

337.05

338.10

1.1

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC106

338.10

339.00

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

339.00

339.60

0.6

1.6

0.2

1.9

SDDSC106

339.60

340.15

0.6

5.6

1.0

7.2

SDDSC106

340.15

340.70

0.6

3.1

1.2

4.9

SDDSC106

340.70

341.00

0.3

1.3

0.8

2.6

SDDSC106

341.00

341.55

0.6

1.4

0.2

1.7

SDDSC106

341.55

341.85

0.3

1.6

0.8

2.8

SDDSC106

341.85

342.20

0.4

0.9

0.6

1.8

SDDSC106

342.20

342.50

0.3

0.4

0.2

0.8

SDDSC106

342.50

342.90

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC106

342.90

343.70

0.8

1.6

0.0

1.7

SDDSC106

343.70

344.50

0.8

0.7

0.4

1.4

SDDSC106

344.50

345.25

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC106

345.25

345.80

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

345.80

346.15

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC106

346.15

346.45

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC106

346.45

346.85

0.4

1.9

0.1

2.0

SDDSC106

347.90

348.50

0.6

2.4

0.0

2.4

SDDSC106

348.50

349.00

0.5

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC106

349.00

349.40

0.4

1.5

0.5

2.3

SDDSC106

349.40

349.70

0.3

7.9

0.7

9.0

SDDSC106

349.70

350.35

0.7

8.6

1.3

10.6

SDDSC106

350.35

350.95

0.6

1.1

0.3

1.5

SDDSC106

350.95

351.56

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC106

351.56

352.60

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC106

352.60

353.70

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

353.70

354.80

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

354.80

355.90

1.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

355.90

357.00

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

357.00

358.00

1.0

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC106

358.00

359.00

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC106

359.00

360.00

1.0

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC106

360.00

361.00

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC106

361.00

362.00

1.0

0.6

0.1

0.6

SDDSC106

362.00

363.00

1.0

0.6

0.2

0.9

SDDSC106

363.00

364.00

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.3

SDDSC106

364.00

365.00

1.0

3.2

0.1

3.2

SDDSC106

365.00

366.00

1.0

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC106

366.00

367.00

1.0

1.3

0.6

2.2

SDDSC106

367.00

367.74

0.7

1.1

0.5

1.9

SDDSC106

367.74

367.95

0.2

16.5

31.9

66.9

SDDSC106

367.95

369.00

1.1

1.5

1.4

3.7

SDDSC106

369.00

370.00

1.0

4.5

0.8

5.7

SDDSC106

370.00

371.15

1.2

4.1

0.8

5.3

SDDSC106

371.15

371.55

0.4

59.9

13.6

81.4

SDDSC106

371.55

372.50

1.0

0.8

0.4

1.4

SDDSC106

372.50

373.50

1.0

0.7

0.2

1.0

SDDSC106

373.50

373.90

0.4

4.1

18.4

33.2

SDDSC106

373.90

374.90

1.0

4.1

1.3

6.1

SDDSC106

374.90

375.60

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

375.60

376.55

1.0

0.2

0.2

0.5

SDDSC106

376.55

377.00

0.5

18.4

10.4

34.8

SDDSC106

377.00

378.00

1.0

0.3

0.2

0.5

SDDSC106

379.00

379.65

0.7

2.0

0.2

2.3

SDDSC106

379.65

380.00

0.4

18.5

4.1

24.9

SDDSC106

380.00

380.50

0.5

0.6

0.3

1.1

SDDSC106

380.50

381.10

0.6

53.9

9.6

69.0

SDDSC106

381.10

382.00

0.9

2.1

0.2

2.3

SDDSC106

382.00

383.00

1.0

0.5

0.1

0.5

SDDSC106

383.00

384.00

1.0

3.3

0.2

3.6

SDDSC106

384.00

385.00

1.0

2.4

0.0

2.4

SDDSC106

385.00

386.00

1.0

0.9

0.2

1.2

SDDSC106

386.00

387.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

387.00

387.30

0.3

8.0

8.4

21.2

SDDSC106

389.00

390.00

1.0

1.1

0.6

2.0

SDDSC106

391.00

392.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

392.00

393.00

1.0

1.7

0.2

2.1

SDDSC106

393.00

394.00

1.0

7.7

1.2

9.5

SDDSC106

394.00

395.00

1.0

0.9

0.2

1.2

SDDSC106

395.00

396.00

1.0

0.9

0.2

1.3

SDDSC106

396.00

397.00

1.0

6.0

0.6

6.9

SDDSC106

397.00

397.80

0.8

0.6

0.4

1.3

SDDSC106

397.80

398.35

0.6

1.8

0.8

3.0

SDDSC106

398.35

398.90

0.6

15.0

0.3

15.4

SDDSC106

398.90

400.00

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

400.00

401.00

1.0

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC106

401.00

401.72

0.7

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC106

401.72

402.00

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC106

402.00

402.44

0.4

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

403.09

403.60

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

403.60

403.78

0.2

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

404.80

405.90

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

405.90

406.26

0.4

2.2

0.4

2.9

SDDSC106

406.26

406.67

0.4

0.4

0.2

0.7

SDDSC106

406.67

406.96

0.3

2.0

0.8

3.1

SDDSC106

406.96

407.23

0.3

1.5

0.5

2.2

SDDSC106

407.23

407.94

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

407.94

408.22

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.8

SDDSC106

408.22

408.52

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC106

408.52

409.33

0.8

1.8

1.1

3.5

SDDSC106

409.33

409.94

0.6

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC106

409.94

410.42

0.5

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC106

411.00

411.60

0.6

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC106

411.60

411.98

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC106

411.98

412.27

0.3

5.1

0.4

5.8

SDDSC106

412.27

412.66

0.4

2.5

0.2

2.8

SDDSC106

412.66

413.00

0.3

1.1

0.4

1.8

SDDSC106

413.00

413.81

0.8

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC106

413.81

414.20

0.4

12.8

2.8

17.2

SDDSC106

414.20

414.36

0.2

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC106

414.36

414.56

0.2

43.3

0.0

43.3

SDDSC106

414.56

414.86

0.3

1.0

0.3

1.5

SDDSC106

414.86

415.38

0.5

3.5

0.7

4.5

SDDSC106

415.38

416.34

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

416.34

416.66

0.3

10.9

0.5

11.7

SDDSC106

416.66

417.38

0.7

4.9

0.1

5.1

SDDSC106

417.38

417.78

0.4

0.5

4.6

7.9

SDDSC106

417.78

418.00

0.2

0.8

1.2

2.8

SDDSC106

418.00

418.50

0.5

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC106

419.96

421.01

1.1

1.1

0.1

1.2

SDDSC106

421.01

421.37

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC106

421.37

422.15

0.8

0.2

0.3

0.6

SDDSC106

422.71

423.57

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

423.57

423.80

0.2

1.0

0.1

1.1

SDDSC106

425.00

426.48

1.5

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

427.75

428.78

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

432.00

433.16

1.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

433.16

433.73

0.6

10.9

0.7

12.1

SDDSC106

433.73

434.09

0.4

5.0

0.4

5.6

SDDSC106

434.09

434.74

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC106

434.74

435.62

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

435.62

436.57

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC106

436.57

436.83

0.3

1.7

0.0

1.8

SDDSC106

437.40

437.96

0.6

11.3

0.4

12.0

SDDSC106

437.96

438.84

0.9

0.9

0.3

1.4

SDDSC106

438.84

439.12

0.3

3.7

6.8

14.5

SDDSC106

439.12

439.33

0.2

2.9

0.5

3.7

SDDSC106

439.33

440.20

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

445.57

445.97

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

451.27

451.56

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

454.07

454.35

0.3

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC106

454.35

454.65

0.3

1.3

0.1

1.4

SDDSC106

456.00

457.02

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

457.02

457.35

0.3

0.9

0.5

1.7

SDDSC106

457.35

457.65

0.3

0.6

0.8

1.9

SDDSC106

458.54

459.03

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

459.03

459.43

0.4

1.2

0.8

2.4

SDDSC106

459.43

459.94

0.5

0.9

0.8

2.1

SDDSC106

459.94

460.15

0.2

2.6

2.7

6.9

SDDSC106

460.15

461.00

0.9

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC106

468.05

468.78

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

468.78

469.03

0.3

7.4

2.5

11.4

SDDSC106

469.03

469.49

0.5

3.5

0.4

4.1

SDDSC106

469.49

470.05

0.6

2.3

0.1

2.3

SDDSC106

470.05

470.22

0.2

1.5

1.7

4.2

SDDSC106

470.22

470.69

0.5

2.2

0.1

2.3

SDDSC106

470.69

470.93

0.2

2.0

0.1

2.3

SDDSC106

470.93

471.51

0.6

2.0

0.4

2.7

SDDSC106

471.51

471.75

0.2

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC106

471.75

472.08

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC106

472.08

473.02

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

473.02

473.69

0.7

1.0

0.2

1.3

SDDSC106

473.69

474.00

0.3

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC106

474.00

474.37

0.4

0.3

0.7

1.3

SDDSC106

475.37

476.16

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

479.86

480.65

0.8

0.1

0.1

0.1

SDDSC106

480.65

481.14

0.5

2.0

0.0

2.0

SDDSC106

481.14

481.52

0.4

3.7

1.3

5.8

SDDSC106

481.52

482.30

0.8

0.9

0.1

1.0

SDDSC106

483.54

483.93

0.4

0.3

0.4

1.0

SDDSC106

483.93

484.63

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

484.63

484.86

0.2

1.5

0.5

2.3

SDDSC106

484.86

485.33

0.5

1.4

1.4

3.7

SDDSC106

485.33

485.63

0.3

0.7

0.6

1.6

SDDSC106

485.63

486.13

0.5

2.5

0.1

2.6

SDDSC106

486.13

486.61

0.5

2.0

0.6

2.9

SDDSC106

486.61

486.97

0.4

1.7

0.2

2.0

SDDSC106

486.97

487.24

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC106

487.62

488.00

0.4

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC106

495.00

495.66

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC106

495.66

496.23

0.6

4.2

0.8

5.5

SDDSC106

496.23

496.71

0.5

6.1

0.0

6.2

SDDSC106

496.71

497.82

1.1

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

502.67

503.00

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

503.00

503.83

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC106

503.83

504.46

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

504.46

505.38

0.9

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC106

506.00

506.65

0.7

0.3

0.8

1.5

SDDSC106

506.65

507.39

0.7

0.7

1.9

3.7

SDDSC106

517.61

517.95

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

524.50

525.15

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

525.15

525.47

0.3

1.6

0.0

1.6

SDDSC106

525.47

525.88

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

525.88

526.78

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC106

526.78

527.17

0.4

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

527.17

527.65

0.5

1.0

0.0

1.1

SDDSC106

527.65

528.13

0.5

3.0

0.0

3.0

SDDSC106

528.13

528.37

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC106

528.37

529.00

0.6

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC106

529.00

529.39

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC106

534.00

535.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC106

535.00

535.33

0.3

0.9

0.3

1.4

SDDSC106

535.33

535.75

0.4

54.4

34.5

108.9

SDDSC106

535.75

535.95

0.2

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC106

535.95

536.13

0.2

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC106

536.13

537.00

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC105

164.22

164.42

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC105

175.76

176.09

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC105

176.09

177.20

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

177.20

177.65

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC105

188.64

189.79

1.2

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC105

205.22

205.72

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

206.60

207.00

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

207.97

208.97

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

210.00

211.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

211.00

212.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC105

217.35

217.89

0.5

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC105

217.89

218.73

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC105

219.66

220.08

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

220.08

221.00

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

221.00

222.00

1.0

1.7

0.0

1.7

SDDSC105

222.94

223.71

0.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC105

223.71

225.00

1.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

225.00

225.39

0.4

1.7

0.0

1.7

SDDSC105

227.00

227.55

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

229.52

230.00

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

230.00

231.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

231.00

232.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

232.00

232.41

0.4

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC105

237.98

238.43

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC105

242.28

242.50

0.2

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC105

242.50

243.00

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

243.00

243.60

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC105

247.94

248.50

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

248.50

248.87

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC105

249.70

250.67

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

250.67

250.90

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC105

250.90

252.00

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

252.84

253.30

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC105

253.30

254.05

0.8

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC105

254.77

255.82

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

255.82

256.06

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

256.06

256.62

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC105

258.90

259.81

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC105

259.81

260.44

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

260.44

261.15

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

261.15

261.67

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC105

261.67

262.24

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC105

262.24

262.77

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC105

262.77

263.90

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

263.90

264.77

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC105

264.77

265.02

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

278.85

279.18

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC105

281.24

282.02

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC105

285.44

285.73

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
