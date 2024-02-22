Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drilling Shows Apollo Deep Increasing Grade at Depth

Includes 34.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq Traversing 6 High-Grade Vein Sets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released three drillholes SDDSC105, 106 and 109 from the Apollo area at its 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1, 4 and 5).

Highlights:

Release of assay data from two drillholes ( SDDSC106 and 109 ) show that the Apollo Deep area is becoming higher grade at depth (Figure 3).

and ) show that the Apollo Deep area is becoming higher grade at depth (Figure 3). SDDSC106 drilled east to west successfully traversed 6 high-grade vein sets over a 200 m interval. The hole contains eight intervals > 15 g/t Au (up to 59.9 g/t Au) and eight intervals of >5 % Sb (up to 34.5 % Sb) . Selected highlights include: 34.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 364.0 m 6.0 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 412.0 m 0.8 m @ 61.6 g/t AuEq (30.9 g/t Au, 19.5% Sb) from 535.0 m

drilled east to west successfully traversed over a 200 m interval. The hole contains and . Selected highlights include: SDDSC109 was drilled parallel to and 70 m to 120 m up-dip of SDDSC106. It traversed seven vein sets in total. This drillhole contains eight intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 99.8 g/t Au) and five intervals >5% Sb (up to 33.8 % Sb) . Selected highlights include: 6.8 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 345.2 m 9.2 m @ 10.3 g/t AuEq (7.0 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 456.8 m, including: 2.8 m @ 32.3 g/t AuEq (21.4 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 459.0 m

was drilled parallel to and 70 m to 120 m up-dip of SDDSC106. It traversed seven vein sets in total. This drillhole contains and . Selected highlights include: Eight drillholes at Sunday Creek at are being processed and analysed, with three holes in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$118.6 million (C$105.2 million) based on SXG's closing price on February 20, 2024 AEST.

Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "Since SXG was listed less than 20 months ago, our team has routinely drilled to depth at Sunday Creek to test the well understood geological opportunity to find extremely high grade, "Cinderella Zones", that form at depth in the Victorian epizonal systems. Over the last 12 months the Rising Sun area has demonstrated spectacular results at depth and now it's Apollo's turn to show the same trend with eight intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 59.9 g/t Au) and eight intervals of >5% Sb (up to 34.5% Sb) including 34.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq from 364.0 m (Figure 3). These holes immediately increase the volume and grade of our initial exploration target published in January. With several drillholes from Apollo Deep in the assay lab we look forward to seeing what else can develop at depth in Apollo."

Drill Hole Discussion

SDDSC105 was terminated early due to it deviating too far from target. The hole intercepted near-miss alteration including sericite-pyrite +/- carbonate alteration associated with mineralisation at the top of the hole over a 90 m zone from (197 m to 287 m). Highlights included 1.0 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 221.0 m and 0.4 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 225.0 m.

SDDSC106 was drilled east to west through into the Apollo Deep area and successfully traversed 6 high-grade vein sets over a 200 m interval. SDDSC106 contains eight intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 59.9 g/t Au) and eight intervals of >5 % Sb (up to 34.5% Sb) . This hole confirms the mineral system is increasing in grade at depth (Figure 3) as it does across the Sunday Creek field. This observation is considered extremely promising. Several drillholes to report (SDDSC108A, 112W1 and 116) will continue to test the trend of higher grades and thickness at depth at Apollo.

Highlights from SDDSC106 include:

5.5 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 339.0 m, including: 0.5 m @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 339.6 m

(1.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 339.0 m, including: 4.5 m @ 3.2 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 346.5 m, including: 1.0 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 349.4 m

(2.7 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 346.5 m, including: 1.0 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 359.0 m

(1.8 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 359.0 m 34.9 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 364.0 m, including: 0.2 m @ 66.9 g/t AuEq (16.5 g/t Au, 31.9% Sb) from 367.7 m 2.6 m @ 17.4 g/t AuEq (13.0 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 369.0 m 1.4 m @ 13.9 g/t AuEq (4.1 g/t Au, 6.2% Sb) from 373.5 m 0.4 m @ 34.8 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 10.4% Sb) from 376.6 m 1.5 m @ 34.9 g/t AuEq (27.0 g/t Au, 5.0% Sb) from 379.7 m 0.3 m @ 21.2 g/t AuEq (8.0 g/t Au, 8.4% Sb) from 387.0 m 1.0 m @ 9.5 g/t AuEq (7.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 393.0 m 1.0 m @ 6.9 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 396.0 m 0.5 m @ 15.4 g/t AuEq (15.0 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 398.4 m

(4.0 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 364.0 m, including: 6.0 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 412.0 m, including: 0.3 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 412.0 m 0.8 m @ 20.7 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 413.8 m 1.4 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 416.3 m

(4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 412.0 m, including: 0.9 m @ 9.5 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 433.2 m

(8.6 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 433.2 m 2.8 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (3.3 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 436.6 m, including: 1.7 m @ 7.0 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 1.4% Sb) from 437.4 m

(3.3 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 436.6 m, including: 0.3 m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 454.4 m

(1.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 454.4 m 3.1 m @ 1.5 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 457.0 m

(0.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 457.0 m 5.6 m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 468.8 m, including: 0.3 m @ 11.4 g/t AuEq (7.4 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 468.8 m

(1.6 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 468.8 m, including: 0.4 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 481.1 m

(3.7 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 481.1 m 1.0 m @ 5.8 g/t AuEq (5.1 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 495.7 m

0.8 m @ 61.6 g/t AuEq (30.9 g/t Au, 19.5% Sb) from 535.0 m, including:

(30.9 g/t Au, 19.5% Sb) from 535.0 m, including: 0.4 m @ 108.9 g/t AuEq (54.4 g/t Au, 34.5% Sb) from 535.3 m

SDDSC109 was drilled parallel to and 70 m to 120 m up-dip of SDDSC106. It traversed seven vein sets in total, five through the high-grade core and two through the low-grade margins. This drillhole contains eight intervals >15 g/t Au (up to 99.8 g/t Au) and five intervals >5% Sb (up to 33.8% Sb) . Selected highlights include:

1.7 m @ 6.4 g/t AuEq (4.5 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 196.9 m

(4.5 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 196.9 m 6.8 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 345.2 m, including: 0.7 m @ 27.0 g/t AuEq (21.5 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 347.9 m 0.3 m @ 34.4 g/t AuEq (31.4 g/t Au, 1.9% Sb) from 349.8 m

(4.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 345.2 m, including: 3.9 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (3.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 362.0 m, including: 0.2 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (29.8 g/t Au, 3.9% Sb) from 365.1 m

(3.8 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 362.0 m, including: 0.9 m @ 16.2 g/t AuEq (12.0 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 374.6 m

(12.0 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 374.6 m 1.5 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (6.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 386.4 m

(6.0 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 386.4 m 9.2 m @ 10.3 g/t AuEq (7.0 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 456.8 m, including: 2.8 m @ 32.3 g/t AuEq (21.4 g/t Au, 6.9% Sb) from 459.0 m

(7.0 g/t Au, 2.1% Sb) from 456.8 m, including: 0.3 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 3.5% Sb) from 503.6 m

Pending Results and Update

Eight holes (SDDSC107, 108A, 110-112, 112W1, 113, 114) are currently being processed and analysed, with three holes (SDDSC115A, 116, 117) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1-4 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated (0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m).

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated 25 March 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW),(FRANKFURT:MXR),(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km 2 in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

Forward-Looking Statement

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC105, 106 and 109 reported here (grey box, blue highlight), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 4.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC105, 106 and 109 reported here and prior reported drill holes. Location of Figure 3 (section C-D marked with red arrows).

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section of the modelled vein set A70 across C-D, looking towards the west-south-west (striking 340 degrees). Showing SDDSC106 and SDDSC109 (light blue trace, orange text) reported here and prior reported drill holes. Raster coloring of wireframe shows grade x true thickness increasing at depth.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC092 803.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867882 295.5 79.0 -60 SDDSC093 610.9 Rising Sun 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -47.5 SDDSC094 23.3 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.2 68.5 -56 SDDSC094A 359.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68.5 -56 SDDSC095 368.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -53 SDDSC096 347.9 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68 -63.5 SDDSC097 62.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 276 -50.5 SDDSC097A 575 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 277 -50 SDDSC098 278.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 72 -48.5 SDDSC099 284.7 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 71.5 -58.5 SDDSC100 1042 Rising Sun 330482 5867891 289.5 74.5 -64 SDDSC101 181.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 63 -37 SDDSC102 596.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 75 -59 SDDSC103 260.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 53 -53 SDDSC104 595.2 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 64.5 -65.7 SDDSC105 353.6 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 275.3 -55.2 SDDSC106 653.5 Apolo 331291 5867823 316.8 279.5 -53 SDDSC107 815.9 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 77.5 -62 SDDSC108A 855.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 272.5 -50 SDDSC109 520.9 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 273.5 -44.5 SDDSC110 856.7 Rising Sun 330482 5867892 289.5 78 -66 SDDSC111 496.7 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 270 -38 SDDSC112 490.9 Apollo 331464 5867865 333 267 -42 SDDSC112W1 766.4 Apollo 331329 5867859 200 267 -42 SDDSC113 905.5 Rising Sun 330511 5867853 296.6 67.5 -63.5 SDDSC114 878.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867914 286.6 82 -58 SDDSC115 17.6 Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.6 83 -58.5 SDDSC115A In progress plan 990 m Rising Sun 330464 5867912 286.7 83 -59 SDDSC116 In progress plan 810 m Rising Sun 331465 5867865 333.3 272.5 -41.5 SDDSC117 In progress plan 1200 m Rising Sun 330510 5867852 296.5 70.5 -64.5

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC105, 106 and 109 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC105 221.00 222.00 1.0 1.7 0.0 1.7 SDDSC105 225.00 225.39 0.4 1.7 0.0 1.7 SDDSC106 205.00 207.68 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC106 291.20 291.55 0.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 306.84 307.10 0.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC106 327.95 329.15 1.2 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC106 336.15 336.70 0.6 1.0 0.1 1.1 SDDSC106 339.00 344.50 5.5 1.8 0.4 2.5 including 339.60 340.15 0.5 5.6 1.0 7.2 SDDSC106 346.45 350.95 4.5 2.7 0.3 3.2 including 349.40 350.35 1.0 8.4 1.1 10.1 SDDSC106 359.00 360.00 1.0 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC106 364.00 398.90 34.9 4.0 1.3 6.1 including 367.74 367.95 0.2 16.5 31.9 66.9 including 369.00 371.55 2.6 13.0 2.8 17.4 including 373.50 374.90 1.4 4.1 6.2 13.9 including 376.55 377.00 0.4 18.4 10.4 34.8 including 379.65 381.10 1.5 27.0 5.0 34.9 including 387.00 387.30 0.3 8.0 8.4 21.2 including 393.00 394.00 1.0 7.7 1.2 9.5 including 396.00 397.00 1.0 6.0 0.6 6.9 including 398.35 398.90 0.5 15.0 0.3 15.4 SDDSC106 403.60 403.78 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 405.90 409.33 3.4 1.1 0.4 1.8 SDDSC106 411.98 418.00 6.0 4.4 0.7 5.5 including 411.98 412.27 0.3 5.1 0.4 5.8 including 413.81 414.56 0.8 18.4 1.5 20.7 including 416.34 417.78 1.4 5.0 1.5 7.4 SDDSC106 419.96 421.01 1.1 1.1 0.1 1.2 SDDSC106 423.57 423.80 0.2 1.0 0.1 1.1 SDDSC106 433.16 434.09 0.9 8.6 0.6 9.5 SDDSC106 436.57 439.33 2.8 3.3 0.9 4.8 including 437.40 439.12 1.7 4.8 1.4 7.0 SDDSC106 454.35 454.65 0.3 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC106 457.02 460.15 3.1 0.6 0.5 1.5 including 459.94 460.15 0.2 2.6 2.7 6.9 SDDSC106 468.78 474.37 5.6 1.6 0.3 2.2 including 468.78 469.03 0.3 7.4 2.5 11.4 SDDSC106 480.65 482.30 1.7 1.9 0.3 2.4 including 481.14 481.52 0.4 3.7 1.3 5.8 SDDSC106 484.63 486.97 2.3 1.7 0.6 2.6 SDDSC106 495.66 496.71 1.0 5.1 0.5 5.8 SDDSC106 506.00 507.39 1.4 0.5 1.4 2.7 SDDSC106 525.15 529.00 3.9 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC106 535.00 535.75 0.8 30.9 19.5 61.6 including 535.33 535.75 0.4 54.4 34.5 108.9 SDDSC109 196.85 198.52 1.7 4.5 1.2 6.4 SDDSC109 283.00 287.00 4.0 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC109 289.70 290.10 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC109 293.65 294.80 1.2 1.3 0.2 1.7 SDDSC109 345.22 351.98 6.8 4.4 0.7 5.5 including 345.22 345.68 0.5 4.3 1.4 6.5 including 347.85 348.51 0.7 21.5 3.5 27.0 including 349.75 350.00 0.3 31.4 1.9 34.4 SDDSC109 354.71 356.90 2.2 0.5 0.5 1.3 including 356.68 356.90 0.2 1.9 4.8 9.4 SDDSC109 359.07 359.28 0.2 2.3 0.0 2.3 SDDSC109 362.00 365.85 3.9 3.8 0.4 4.4 including 362.00 362.92 0.9 6.0 0.5 6.8 including 365.14 365.35 0.2 29.8 3.9 36.0 SDDSC109 368.00 371.67 3.7 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC109 374.60 375.51 0.9 12.0 2.7 16.2 including 375.25 375.51 0.3 33.1 8.8 46.9 SDDSC109 378.40 379.29 0.9 1.3 1.0 2.8 including 378.40 378.60 0.2 1.3 4.3 8.1 SDDSC109 386.38 387.90 1.5 6.0 0.9 7.5 SDDSC109 407.67 408.20 0.5 1.1 0.2 1.4 SDDSC109 423.05 424.00 0.9 1.8 0.0 1.9 SDDSC109 456.76 466.00 9.2 7.0 2.1 10.3 including 459.00 461.77 2.8 21.4 6.9 32.3 SDDSC109 503.60 503.93 0.3 0.6 3.5 6.2 Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC109 145.00 146.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC109 146.00 147.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 147.00 148.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 155.00 155.60 0.6 0.0 0.3 0.6 SDDSC109 155.60 156.60 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 157.61 158.22 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 196.00 196.85 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 196.85 197.23 0.4 7.1 1.7 9.8 SDDSC109 197.23 197.72 0.5 5.5 1.5 7.9 SDDSC109 197.72 198.52 0.8 2.7 0.8 4.0 SDDSC109 199.30 199.73 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC109 237.00 238.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 283.00 283.45 0.5 1.0 0.3 1.5 SDDSC109 283.45 284.80 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 284.80 285.35 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC109 285.35 286.00 0.7 0.9 0.3 1.3 SDDSC109 286.00 286.30 0.3 1.0 0.2 1.2 SDDSC109 286.30 286.67 0.4 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC109 286.67 287.00 0.3 1.0 0.1 1.2 SDDSC109 287.00 287.45 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC109 287.45 288.05 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC109 288.05 288.90 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 288.90 289.70 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC109 289.70 290.10 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC109 290.10 290.40 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 290.40 291.00 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 291.00 291.55 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC109 292.60 292.90 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 292.90 293.65 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC109 293.65 294.35 0.7 1.5 0.3 1.9 SDDSC109 294.35 294.80 0.5 0.9 0.2 1.3 SDDSC109 296.35 296.75 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 296.75 297.45 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 326.10 327.20 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 339.00 340.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 342.00 343.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 344.00 345.22 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC109 345.22 345.68 0.5 4.3 1.4 6.5 SDDSC109 345.68 346.45 0.8 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC109 346.45 347.34 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 347.34 347.85 0.5 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC109 347.85 348.28 0.4 17.7 0.0 17.7 SDDSC109 348.28 348.51 0.2 28.5 10.1 44.5 SDDSC109 348.51 348.95 0.4 2.1 1.6 4.6 SDDSC109 348.95 349.75 0.8 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC109 349.75 350.00 0.3 31.4 1.9 34.4 SDDSC109 350.00 351.00 1.0 1.4 0.0 1.5 SDDSC109 351.57 351.98 0.4 2.6 1.1 4.3 SDDSC109 351.98 353.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 354.00 354.71 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 354.71 355.03 0.3 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC109 355.03 356.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 356.00 356.68 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 356.68 356.90 0.2 1.9 4.8 9.4 SDDSC109 358.30 359.07 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC109 359.07 359.28 0.2 2.3 0.0 2.3 SDDSC109 359.28 360.00 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 360.00 361.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 362.00 362.50 0.5 6.8 0.7 7.9 SDDSC109 362.50 362.92 0.4 4.9 0.3 5.5 SDDSC109 362.92 363.50 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 363.50 364.07 0.6 1.1 0.0 1.2 SDDSC109 364.07 364.45 0.4 1.5 0.1 1.7 SDDSC109 364.45 365.14 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 365.14 365.35 0.2 29.8 3.9 36.0 SDDSC109 365.35 365.85 0.5 2.5 0.3 2.9 SDDSC109 365.85 366.41 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC109 366.41 367.24 0.8 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC109 367.24 368.00 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 368.00 368.85 0.9 1.9 0.0 1.9 SDDSC109 368.85 369.63 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 369.63 369.96 0.3 2.3 0.0 2.3 SDDSC109 369.96 370.92 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 370.92 371.47 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 371.47 371.67 0.2 2.2 0.2 2.4 SDDSC109 374.00 374.60 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 374.60 375.25 0.7 3.6 0.2 4.0 SDDSC109 375.25 375.51 0.3 33.1 8.8 46.9 SDDSC109 376.49 376.67 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC109 376.67 377.56 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 377.56 378.40 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 378.40 378.60 0.2 1.3 4.3 8.1 SDDSC109 378.60 378.93 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC109 378.93 379.29 0.4 1.7 0.0 1.7 SDDSC109 383.00 384.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 384.00 385.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 385.00 386.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 386.00 386.38 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC109 386.38 386.80 0.4 3.1 1.8 5.9 SDDSC109 386.80 387.63 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 387.63 387.90 0.3 28.2 2.5 32.1 SDDSC109 387.90 388.80 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 389.80 390.52 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 402.00 403.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 403.00 404.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 407.00 407.67 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC109 407.67 408.20 0.5 1.1 0.2 1.4 SDDSC109 410.40 411.20 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 414.60 415.80 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 422.00 423.05 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.7 SDDSC109 423.05 424.00 1.0 1.8 0.0 1.9 SDDSC109 424.00 425.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 428.00 429.00 1.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC109 429.00 429.90 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 429.90 431.00 1.1 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC109 431.00 432.16 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 434.45 434.80 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.7 SDDSC109 435.30 436.09 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 449.00 450.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 451.94 453.00 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 454.00 454.65 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 455.70 456.76 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC109 456.76 457.56 0.8 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC109 457.56 457.85 0.3 2.3 0.0 2.3 SDDSC109 457.85 458.68 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC109 458.68 459.00 0.3 1.2 0.3 1.6 SDDSC109 459.00 459.30 0.3 99.8 33.8 153.2 SDDSC109 459.30 459.60 0.3 13.0 7.3 24.6 SDDSC109 459.60 459.93 0.3 9.6 1.7 12.2 SDDSC109 459.93 460.27 0.3 2.5 0.1 2.6 SDDSC109 460.27 460.48 0.2 7.8 2.7 12.0 SDDSC109 460.48 460.68 0.2 1.8 0.3 2.2 SDDSC109 460.68 461.12 0.4 29.1 10.9 46.3 SDDSC109 461.12 461.77 0.7 10.3 1.1 12.0 SDDSC109 461.77 462.20 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC109 462.20 463.25 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC109 463.25 464.00 0.8 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC109 465.00 466.00 1.0 1.2 0.2 1.4 SDDSC109 473.00 474.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 478.00 479.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 479.00 479.96 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC109 503.60 503.93 0.3 0.6 3.5 6.2 SDDSC109 515.60 516.50 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 173.68 174.04 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC106 174.66 175.00 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 186.62 186.86 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 186.86 187.16 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC106 201.00 201.71 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 201.71 202.55 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 205.00 205.70 0.7 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 206.40 206.66 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC106 206.66 206.97 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 206.97 207.68 0.7 1.4 0.0 1.4 SDDSC106 207.68 208.56 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 208.56 209.00 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 218.45 219.20 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 221.00 222.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 230.00 231.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 280.15 280.90 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 281.50 282.25 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 282.55 283.30 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 284.98 285.65 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 287.60 288.05 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 289.35 289.70 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 289.70 290.05 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 290.75 291.20 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 291.20 291.55 0.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 291.55 291.95 0.4 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 291.95 292.95 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC106 292.95 294.35 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC106 294.95 295.85 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 300.00 300.34 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 301.00 302.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 302.00 302.96 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 302.96 304.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 304.00 305.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 305.00 306.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 306.00 306.84 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 306.84 307.10 0.3 1.2 0.0 1.3 SDDSC106 308.00 309.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 309.00 310.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 313.00 314.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 327.95 328.75 0.8 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC106 328.75 329.15 0.4 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC106 329.15 330.00 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 330.00 330.95 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 333.95 334.55 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 334.55 335.25 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 336.15 336.70 0.6 1.0 0.1 1.1 SDDSC106 336.70 337.05 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 337.05 338.10 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC106 338.10 339.00 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 339.00 339.60 0.6 1.6 0.2 1.9 SDDSC106 339.60 340.15 0.6 5.6 1.0 7.2 SDDSC106 340.15 340.70 0.6 3.1 1.2 4.9 SDDSC106 340.70 341.00 0.3 1.3 0.8 2.6 SDDSC106 341.00 341.55 0.6 1.4 0.2 1.7 SDDSC106 341.55 341.85 0.3 1.6 0.8 2.8 SDDSC106 341.85 342.20 0.4 0.9 0.6 1.8 SDDSC106 342.20 342.50 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.8 SDDSC106 342.50 342.90 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC106 342.90 343.70 0.8 1.6 0.0 1.7 SDDSC106 343.70 344.50 0.8 0.7 0.4 1.4 SDDSC106 344.50 345.25 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.4 SDDSC106 345.25 345.80 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 345.80 346.15 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC106 346.15 346.45 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC106 346.45 346.85 0.4 1.9 0.1 2.0 SDDSC106 347.90 348.50 0.6 2.4 0.0 2.4 SDDSC106 348.50 349.00 0.5 1.1 0.0 1.1 SDDSC106 349.00 349.40 0.4 1.5 0.5 2.3 SDDSC106 349.40 349.70 0.3 7.9 0.7 9.0 SDDSC106 349.70 350.35 0.7 8.6 1.3 10.6 SDDSC106 350.35 350.95 0.6 1.1 0.3 1.5 SDDSC106 350.95 351.56 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC106 351.56 352.60 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC106 352.60 353.70 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 353.70 354.80 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 354.80 355.90 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 355.90 357.00 1.1 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 357.00 358.00 1.0 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC106 358.00 359.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC106 359.00 360.00 1.0 1.8 0.0 1.8 SDDSC106 360.00 361.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC106 361.00 362.00 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.6 SDDSC106 362.00 363.00 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.9 SDDSC106 363.00 364.00 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.3 SDDSC106 364.00 365.00 1.0 3.2 0.1 3.2 SDDSC106 365.00 366.00 1.0 0.8 0.1 0.9 SDDSC106 366.00 367.00 1.0 1.3 0.6 2.2 SDDSC106 367.00 367.74 0.7 1.1 0.5 1.9 SDDSC106 367.74 367.95 0.2 16.5 31.9 66.9 SDDSC106 367.95 369.00 1.1 1.5 1.4 3.7 SDDSC106 369.00 370.00 1.0 4.5 0.8 5.7 SDDSC106 370.00 371.15 1.2 4.1 0.8 5.3 SDDSC106 371.15 371.55 0.4 59.9 13.6 81.4 SDDSC106 371.55 372.50 1.0 0.8 0.4 1.4 SDDSC106 372.50 373.50 1.0 0.7 0.2 1.0 SDDSC106 373.50 373.90 0.4 4.1 18.4 33.2 SDDSC106 373.90 374.90 1.0 4.1 1.3 6.1 SDDSC106 374.90 375.60 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 375.60 376.55 1.0 0.2 0.2 0.5 SDDSC106 376.55 377.00 0.5 18.4 10.4 34.8 SDDSC106 377.00 378.00 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.5 SDDSC106 379.00 379.65 0.7 2.0 0.2 2.3 SDDSC106 379.65 380.00 0.4 18.5 4.1 24.9 SDDSC106 380.00 380.50 0.5 0.6 0.3 1.1 SDDSC106 380.50 381.10 0.6 53.9 9.6 69.0 SDDSC106 381.10 382.00 0.9 2.1 0.2 2.3 SDDSC106 382.00 383.00 1.0 0.5 0.1 0.5 SDDSC106 383.00 384.00 1.0 3.3 0.2 3.6 SDDSC106 384.00 385.00 1.0 2.4 0.0 2.4 SDDSC106 385.00 386.00 1.0 0.9 0.2 1.2 SDDSC106 386.00 387.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 387.00 387.30 0.3 8.0 8.4 21.2 SDDSC106 389.00 390.00 1.0 1.1 0.6 2.0 SDDSC106 391.00 392.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 392.00 393.00 1.0 1.7 0.2 2.1 SDDSC106 393.00 394.00 1.0 7.7 1.2 9.5 SDDSC106 394.00 395.00 1.0 0.9 0.2 1.2 SDDSC106 395.00 396.00 1.0 0.9 0.2 1.3 SDDSC106 396.00 397.00 1.0 6.0 0.6 6.9 SDDSC106 397.00 397.80 0.8 0.6 0.4 1.3 SDDSC106 397.80 398.35 0.6 1.8 0.8 3.0 SDDSC106 398.35 398.90 0.6 15.0 0.3 15.4 SDDSC106 398.90 400.00 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 400.00 401.00 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC106 401.00 401.72 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC106 401.72 402.00 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC106 402.00 402.44 0.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 403.09 403.60 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 403.60 403.78 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 404.80 405.90 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 405.90 406.26 0.4 2.2 0.4 2.9 SDDSC106 406.26 406.67 0.4 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC106 406.67 406.96 0.3 2.0 0.8 3.1 SDDSC106 406.96 407.23 0.3 1.5 0.5 2.2 SDDSC106 407.23 407.94 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 407.94 408.22 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.8 SDDSC106 408.22 408.52 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC106 408.52 409.33 0.8 1.8 1.1 3.5 SDDSC106 409.33 409.94 0.6 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC106 409.94 410.42 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC106 411.00 411.60 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC106 411.60 411.98 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC106 411.98 412.27 0.3 5.1 0.4 5.8 SDDSC106 412.27 412.66 0.4 2.5 0.2 2.8 SDDSC106 412.66 413.00 0.3 1.1 0.4 1.8 SDDSC106 413.00 413.81 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC106 413.81 414.20 0.4 12.8 2.8 17.2 SDDSC106 414.20 414.36 0.2 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC106 414.36 414.56 0.2 43.3 0.0 43.3 SDDSC106 414.56 414.86 0.3 1.0 0.3 1.5 SDDSC106 414.86 415.38 0.5 3.5 0.7 4.5 SDDSC106 415.38 416.34 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 416.34 416.66 0.3 10.9 0.5 11.7 SDDSC106 416.66 417.38 0.7 4.9 0.1 5.1 SDDSC106 417.38 417.78 0.4 0.5 4.6 7.9 SDDSC106 417.78 418.00 0.2 0.8 1.2 2.8 SDDSC106 418.00 418.50 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC106 419.96 421.01 1.1 1.1 0.1 1.2 SDDSC106 421.01 421.37 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC106 421.37 422.15 0.8 0.2 0.3 0.6 SDDSC106 422.71 423.57 0.9 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 423.57 423.80 0.2 1.0 0.1 1.1 SDDSC106 425.00 426.48 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 427.75 428.78 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 432.00 433.16 1.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 433.16 433.73 0.6 10.9 0.7 12.1 SDDSC106 433.73 434.09 0.4 5.0 0.4 5.6 SDDSC106 434.09 434.74 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC106 434.74 435.62 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 435.62 436.57 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.4 SDDSC106 436.57 436.83 0.3 1.7 0.0 1.8 SDDSC106 437.40 437.96 0.6 11.3 0.4 12.0 SDDSC106 437.96 438.84 0.9 0.9 0.3 1.4 SDDSC106 438.84 439.12 0.3 3.7 6.8 14.5 SDDSC106 439.12 439.33 0.2 2.9 0.5 3.7 SDDSC106 439.33 440.20 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 445.57 445.97 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 451.27 451.56 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 454.07 454.35 0.3 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC106 454.35 454.65 0.3 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC106 456.00 457.02 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 457.02 457.35 0.3 0.9 0.5 1.7 SDDSC106 457.35 457.65 0.3 0.6 0.8 1.9 SDDSC106 458.54 459.03 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 459.03 459.43 0.4 1.2 0.8 2.4 SDDSC106 459.43 459.94 0.5 0.9 0.8 2.1 SDDSC106 459.94 460.15 0.2 2.6 2.7 6.9 SDDSC106 460.15 461.00 0.9 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC106 468.05 468.78 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 468.78 469.03 0.3 7.4 2.5 11.4 SDDSC106 469.03 469.49 0.5 3.5 0.4 4.1 SDDSC106 469.49 470.05 0.6 2.3 0.1 2.3 SDDSC106 470.05 470.22 0.2 1.5 1.7 4.2 SDDSC106 470.22 470.69 0.5 2.2 0.1 2.3 SDDSC106 470.69 470.93 0.2 2.0 0.1 2.3 SDDSC106 470.93 471.51 0.6 2.0 0.4 2.7 SDDSC106 471.51 471.75 0.2 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC106 471.75 472.08 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC106 472.08 473.02 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 473.02 473.69 0.7 1.0 0.2 1.3 SDDSC106 473.69 474.00 0.3 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC106 474.00 474.37 0.4 0.3 0.7 1.3 SDDSC106 475.37 476.16 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 479.86 480.65 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.1 SDDSC106 480.65 481.14 0.5 2.0 0.0 2.0 SDDSC106 481.14 481.52 0.4 3.7 1.3 5.8 SDDSC106 481.52 482.30 0.8 0.9 0.1 1.0 SDDSC106 483.54 483.93 0.4 0.3 0.4 1.0 SDDSC106 483.93 484.63 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 484.63 484.86 0.2 1.5 0.5 2.3 SDDSC106 484.86 485.33 0.5 1.4 1.4 3.7 SDDSC106 485.33 485.63 0.3 0.7 0.6 1.6 SDDSC106 485.63 486.13 0.5 2.5 0.1 2.6 SDDSC106 486.13 486.61 0.5 2.0 0.6 2.9 SDDSC106 486.61 486.97 0.4 1.7 0.2 2.0 SDDSC106 486.97 487.24 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC106 487.62 488.00 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC106 495.00 495.66 0.7 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC106 495.66 496.23 0.6 4.2 0.8 5.5 SDDSC106 496.23 496.71 0.5 6.1 0.0 6.2 SDDSC106 496.71 497.82 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 502.67 503.00 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 503.00 503.83 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC106 503.83 504.46 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 504.46 505.38 0.9 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC106 506.00 506.65 0.7 0.3 0.8 1.5 SDDSC106 506.65 507.39 0.7 0.7 1.9 3.7 SDDSC106 517.61 517.95 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 524.50 525.15 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 525.15 525.47 0.3 1.6 0.0 1.6 SDDSC106 525.47 525.88 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 525.88 526.78 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC106 526.78 527.17 0.4 0.9 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 527.17 527.65 0.5 1.0 0.0 1.1 SDDSC106 527.65 528.13 0.5 3.0 0.0 3.0 SDDSC106 528.13 528.37 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC106 528.37 529.00 0.6 1.2 0.0 1.2 SDDSC106 529.00 529.39 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC106 534.00 535.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC106 535.00 535.33 0.3 0.9 0.3 1.4 SDDSC106 535.33 535.75 0.4 54.4 34.5 108.9 SDDSC106 535.75 535.95 0.2 1.0 0.0 1.0 SDDSC106 535.95 536.13 0.2 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC106 536.13 537.00 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC105 164.22 164.42 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC105 175.76 176.09 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC105 176.09 177.20 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 177.20 177.65 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC105 188.64 189.79 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC105 205.22 205.72 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 206.60 207.00 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 207.97 208.97 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 210.00 211.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 211.00 212.00 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC105 217.35 217.89 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC105 217.89 218.73 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC105 219.66 220.08 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 220.08 221.00 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 221.00 222.00 1.0 1.7 0.0 1.7 SDDSC105 222.94 223.71 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC105 223.71 225.00 1.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 225.00 225.39 0.4 1.7 0.0 1.7 SDDSC105 227.00 227.55 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 229.52 230.00 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 230.00 231.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 231.00 232.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 232.00 232.41 0.4 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC105 237.98 238.43 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC105 242.28 242.50 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC105 242.50 243.00 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 243.00 243.60 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC105 247.94 248.50 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 248.50 248.87 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC105 249.70 250.67 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 250.67 250.90 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC105 250.90 252.00 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 252.84 253.30 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC105 253.30 254.05 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC105 254.77 255.82 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 255.82 256.06 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 256.06 256.62 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC105 258.90 259.81 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC105 259.81 260.44 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 260.44 261.15 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 261.15 261.67 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC105 261.67 262.24 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC105 262.24 262.77 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC105 262.77 263.90 1.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 263.90 264.77 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC105 264.77 265.02 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 278.85 279.18 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC105 281.24 282.02 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC105 285.44 285.73 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1

