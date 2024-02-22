BIOLASE, Inc.: Biolase Launches State-of-the-Art All-Tissue Laser System To Accelerate Adoption of Lasers in Dentistry

Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition is being unveiled at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting 2024

LAKE FOREST, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the globally recognized leader in dental laser technology, has launched its state-of-the-art all-tissue laser system, Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition, and will be debuting it at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting 2024 from February 22nd to 24th at booth 4608. The Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition is an extraordinary update to the industry-leading Waterlase iPlus and represents the pinnacle of innovation in dental care.

Key features of the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition include:

Modular Software Design: At the heart of the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition lies its groundbreaking Modular Software Design. This innovative approach provides clinicians with customized packages of procedures, designed to ensure that practitioners invest in the capabilities they need today while allowing easily added features as the clinician expands their practice. This not only is expected to optimize cost-effectiveness but to also facilitate seamless upgrades as practices evolve, empowering dental professionals to stay at the forefront of innovation without compromise.

Enhanced User Experience : A larger touchscreen display and improved graphic user interface provide intuitive controls and modern aesthetics, ensuring an immersive experience for dental professionals. On-board technique animations and protocol guides allow for the most seamless introduction to laser procedures yet.

: A larger touchscreen display and improved graphic user interface provide intuitive controls and modern aesthetics, ensuring an immersive experience for dental professionals. On-board technique animations and protocol guides allow for the most seamless introduction to laser procedures yet. Comprehensive Service Support: Access to new startup and shut down on-board wizards streamline upkeep, reducing learning curves and ensuring predictable results even amongst multiple team members.

Access to new startup and shut down on-board wizards streamline upkeep, reducing learning curves and ensuring predictable results even amongst multiple team members. Remote Diagnostics and Support: Wi-Fi connectivity enables efficient troubleshooting, minimizing downtime, and ensuring continuous practice operation.

"BIOLASE is on a mission to democratize advanced laser dentistry, driven by our steadfast commitment to elevate patient care," stated John Beaver, President and CEO of BIOLASE. "We believe the launch of the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of laser dentistry and sets a benchmark for innovation and accessibility in dental technology. This groundbreaking edition is expected to herald a new era of unparalleled precision and patient-centric care. The Premier Edition represents not just a product, but a revolution in products attuned to dental practices. We believe, there has never been a more opportune moment to embrace the transformative power of laser dentistry."



Dr. Brad Labrecque, a distinguished key opinion leader and educator in the dental community, expressed excitement about the system's modular software design. "The Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition offers incredible customization. This flexibility should set a new standard in dental laser technology, allowing a practitioner to grow from residency to retirement while upgrading their technology to keep up with their practice growth."

In celebration of the debut at Chicago Midwinter 2024, BIOLASE Inc. will host a special promotion at booth 4608, offering attendees the chance to win an Epic Diode laser system. Simply demo the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition firsthand and discover its transformative capabilities for a chance to win!

Experience the future of dental care with the new Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition.

For more information, visit www.biolase.com/waterlaseiplus

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. As of December 31, 2023, BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 241 patented and 21 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2023, BIOLASE has sold over 47,700 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and YouTube at www.youtube.com/biolasevideos.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. While BIOLASE believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this releaseand include statements regarding accelerating the adoption of lasers in dentistry, debuting the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition, at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting 2024 from February 22nd to 24th , ensuring that practitioners invest in the capabilities they need today while allowing easily added features as the clinician expands their practice, optimizing cost-effectiveness but also facilitating seamless upgrades as practices evolve, empowering dental professionals to stay at the forefront of innovation without compromise, the launch of the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition representing a pivotal moment in the evolution of laser dentistry and setting a benchmark for innovation and accessibility in dental technology, the launch of the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition heralding a new era of unparalleled precision and patient-centric care, there never being a more opportune moment to embrace the transformative power of laser dentistry, and the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition setting a new standard in dental laser technology allowing a practitioner to grow from residency to retirement while upgrading their technology to keep up with their practice growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, BIOLASE's ability to accelerate the adoption of lasers in dentistry, BIOLASE's ability to launch the Waterlase iPlus Premier Edition as planned, and , the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's annual report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

