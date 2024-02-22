HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights *
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Total revenue was $623.2 million and increased 10%
Total revenue was $623.2 million and increased 10%
Cloud revenue was $429.0 million and increased 20%
Cloud revenue was $429.0 million and increased 20%
Cloud gross margin was 65.8% compared to 64.5% last year
Cloud gross margin was 71.1% compared to 70.5% last year
Operating income was $122.7 million and increased 40%
Operating income was $186.9 million and increased 15%
Operating margin was 19.7% compared to 15.4% last year
Operating margin was 30.0% compared to 28.6% last year
Diluted EPS was $1.24 and increased 16%
Diluted EPS was $2.36 and increased 16%
Operating cash flow was $180.5 million and increased 2%
Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights *
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Total revenue was $2,377.5 million and increased 9%
Total revenue was $2,377.5 million and increased 9%
Cloud revenue was $1,581.8 million and increased 22%
Cloud revenue was $1,581.8 million and increased 22%
Cloud gross margin was 65.0% compared to 63.5% last year
Cloud gross margin was 70.5% compared to 70.0% last year
Operating income was $435.2 million and increased 30%
Operating income was $703.8 million and increased 13%
Operating margin was 18.3% compared to 15.4% last year
Operating margin was 29.6% compared to 28.7% last year
Diluted EPS was $5.11 and increased 28%
Diluted EPS was $8.79 and increased 15%
Operating cash flow was $561.4 million and increased 17%
* There was no contribution to NICE's income statement from LiveVox in 2023.
"Our excellent fourth quarter helped fuel another year of great financial results, including $2.4 billion of total revenue, 22% cloud revenue growth and nearly 30% operating margin, resulting in profitability and operating cash flow that continues to outperform our competitors by a wide margin," said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE.
Mr. Eilam continued, "As we enter 2024 following the outstanding success of last year it is now clear that AI has become an overarching catalyst unlocking multiple vectors of growth. Our leading-edge AI bolstered by our unique data assets is increasing NICE's cloud win rates across the board, it is the bedrock of our rapid expansion into digital engagement, it is the convergence power igniting the adoption of our platform and it is a source for a growing number of brand-new AI-based solutions with incremental revenue streams."
GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:
Revenues:
Fourth quarter 2023 total revenues increased 10% to $623.2 million compared to $568.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full year 2023 total revenues increased 9% to $2,377.5 million compared to $2,181.3 million for the full year 2022.
Gross Profit:
Fourth quarter 2023 gross profit was $422.3 million compared to $387.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 gross margin was 67.8% compared to 68.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full year 2023 gross profit was $1,609.3 million compared to $1,497.6 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 gross margin was 67.7% compared to 68.7% for the full year 2022.
Operating Income:
Fourth quarter 2023 operating income increased 40% to $122.7 million compared to $87.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 operating margin was 19.7% compared to 15.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full year 2023 operating income was $435.2 million compared to $335.2 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 operating margin was 18.3% compared to 15.4% for the full year 2022.
Net Income:
Fourth quarter 2023 net income increased 15% to $81.7 million compared to $71.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 net income margin was 13.1% compared to 12.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full year 2023 net income was $338.3 million compared to $265.9 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 net income margin was 14.2% compared to 12.2% for the full year 2022.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 16% to $1.24 compared to $1.07 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2023 increased 28% to $5.11 compared to $4.00 for the full year 2022.
Cash Flow and Cash Balance:
Fourth quarter 2023 operating cash flow was $180.5 million and full year 2023 operating cash flow was $561.4 million.
In the fourth quarter 2023, $69.0 million was used for share repurchases and for the full year 2023, $288.4 million were used for share repurchases.
As of December 31, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,407.8 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was $544.4 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $863.4 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:
Revenues:
Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 10% to $623.2 million compared to $568.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full year 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 9% to $2,377.5 million compared to $2,181.3 million for the full year 2022.
Gross Profit:
Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $448.2 million compared to $412.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.9% compared to 72.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full year 2023 gross profit was $1,708.8 million compared to $1,594.6 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 gross margin was 71.9% compared to 73.1% for the full year 2022.
Operating Income:
Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP operating income increased 15% to $186.9 million compared to $162.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP operating margin was 30.0% compared to 28.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full year 2023 operating income increased 13% to $703.8 million compared to $625.1 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 operating margin was 29.6% compared to 28.7% for the full year 2022.
Net Income:
Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP net income increased 14% to $154.9 million compared to $135.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 24.9% compared to 23.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Full year 2023 net income increased 15% to $582.7 million compared to $506.8 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 net income margin was 24.5% compared to 23.2% for the full year 2022.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 15% to $2.36 compared to $2.04 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2023 increased 15% to $8.79 compared to $7.62 for the full year 2022.
First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance:
First-Quarter 2024:
First-quarter 2024 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $650 million to $660 million, representing 15% growth year over year at the midpoint.
First-quarter 2024 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $2.40 to $2.50, representing 21% growth year over year at the midpoint.
Full-Year 2024:
Full-year 2024 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,715 million to $2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.
Full year 2024 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $10.40 to $10.60, representing 19% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.
The above guidance includes the following expectations:
- Full-year 2024 cloud revenue growth of at least 18% year over year, exclusive of any contribution from the LiveVox acquisition.
- LiveVox is expected to contribute incrementally an approximate $142 million to cloud revenue for full-year 2024.
Quarterly Results Conference Call
NICE management will host its earnings conference call today February 22, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-877-407-4018 or +1-201-689-8471, United Kingdom 0-800-756-3429, Israel 1-809-406-247.
The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event.
Explanation of Non-GAAP measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.
The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "should," "project," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.
Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Unaudited
Audited
|ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
511,795
$
529,596
|Short-term investments
896,044
1,041,943
|Trade receivables
585,154
518,517
|Debt hedge option
121,922
122,323
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
197,967
204,754
|Total current assets
2,312,882
2,417,133
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
174,414
159,285
|Deferred tax assets
178,971
116,889
|Other intangible assets, net
305,501
209,605
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
104,565
102,893
|Goodwill
1,821,969
1,617,118
|Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
219,332
231,496
|Total long-term assets
2,804,752
2,437,286
TOTAL ASSETS
$
5,117,634
$
4,854,419
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
$
66,036
$
56,019
|Deferred revenues and advances from customers
302,649
338,930
|Current maturities of operating leases
13,747
13,525
|Debt
209,229
209,292
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
528,660
523,451
|Total current liabilities
1,120,321
1,141,217
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Deferred revenues and advances from customers
52,458
57,211
|Operating leases
102,909
99,262
|Deferred tax liabilities
8,596
7,336
|Debt
457,081
455,382
|Other long-term liabilities
21,769
38,588
|Total long-term liabilities
642,813
657,779
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Nice Ltd's equity
3,341,132
3,042,085
|Non-controlling interests
13,368
13,338
|Total shareholders' equity
3,354,500
3,055,423
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
5,117,634
$
4,854,419
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Year to date
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Revenue:
|Cloud
$
428,986
$
358,850
$
1,581,825
$
1,295,323
|Services
162,365
161,208
641,387
650,116
|Product
31,841
48,502
154,296
235,855
Total revenue
623,192
568,560
2,377,508
2,181,294
Cost of revenue:
|Cloud
146,510
127,309
553,654
472,805
|Services
48,674
46,339
188,890
183,938
|Product
5,694
7,332
25,629
26,945
Total cost of revenue
200,878
180,980
768,173
683,688
Gross profit
422,314
387,580
1,609,335
1,497,606
Operating expenses:
|Research and development, net
81,119
81,964
322,708
306,073
|Selling and marketing
154,500
148,198
599,114
609,833
|General and administrative
64,030
69,594
252,286
246,527
Total operating expenses
299,649
299,756
1,174,108
1,162,433
Operating income
122,665
87,824
435,227
335,173
Financial expenses (income) and other, net
2,635
(9,127
)
(22,473
)
(10,159
)
Income before tax
120,030
96,951
457,700
345,332
Taxes on income
38,378
25,765
119,399
79,387
Net income
$
81,652
$
71,186
$
338,301
$
265,945
Earnings per share:
|Basic
$
1.29
$
1.11
$
5.32
$
4.17
|Diluted
$
1.24
$
1.07
$
5.11
$
4.00
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
63,283
63,961
63,590
63,790
|Diluted
65,749
66,285
66,265
66,465
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
Year to date
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Operating Activities
Net income
$
81,652
$
71,186
$
338,301
$
265,945
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
41,212
47,469
167,360
176,546
|Share-based compensation
46,170
49,015
176,658
182,704
|Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities
436
1,160
2,480
8,322
|Deferred taxes, net
(35,833
)
(28,992
)
(66,620
)
(52,618
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade Receivables, net
(16,572
)
(44,077
)
(34,292
)
(129,712
)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
95,413
8,600
73,052
(31,673
)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,833
3,579
12,518
20,393
|Trade payables
2,642
18,280
3,426
19,923
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(27,012
)
43,967
(55,703
)
33,684
|Deferred revenue
(6,285
)
8,749
(45,947
)
6,417
|Realized loss on marketable securities, net
12,271
-
12,271
-
|Operating lease liabilities
441
(3,703
)
(11,100
)
(26,191
)
|Amortization of discount on long-term debt
1,166
1,151
4,615
4,582
|Loss from extinguishment of debt
16
-
53
1,206
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(18,258
)
-
(18,258
)
-
|Other
(796
)
322
2,616
187
|Net cash provided by operating activities
180,496
176,706
561,430
479,715
Investing Activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
(6,079
)
(10,941
)
(29,205
)
(31,893
)
|Purchase of Investments
(29,620
)
(30,840
)
(230,263
)
(396,297
)
|Proceeds from Investments
129,006
33,156
436,044
355,560
|Capitalization of internal use software costs
(13,868
)
(12,826
)
(54,974
)
(49,997
)
|Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(396,780
)
(30,000
)
(415,185
)
(29,724
)
Net cash provided used in investing activities
(317,341
)
(51,451
)
(293,583
)
(152,351
)
Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options
803
529
2,570
953
|Purchase of treasury shares
(69,026
)
(24,543
)
(288,443
)
(144,944
)
|Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest
(291
)
-
(1,771
)
(376
)
|Repayment of debt
(1,071
)
(4
)
(2,628
)
(20,132
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(69,585
)
(24,018
)
(290,272
)
(164,499
)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
3,754
3,877
2,643
(8,425
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(202,676
)
105,114
(19,782
)
154,440
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
$
715,990
$
427,982
$
533,096
$
378,656
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
513,314
$
533,096
$
513,314
$
533,096
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
511,795
$
529,596
$
511,795
$
529,596
|Restricted cash included in other current assets
$
1,519
$
3,500
$
1,519
$
3,500
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows
$
513,314
$
533,096
$
513,314
$
533,096
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
Quarter ended
Year to date
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP revenues
$
623,192
$
568,560
$
2,377,508
$
2,181,294
Non-GAAP revenues
$
623,192
$
568,560
$
2,377,508
$
2,181,294
GAAP cost of revenue
$
200,878
$
180,980
$
768,173
$
683,688
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud
(17,935
)
(18,940
)
(75,667
)
(74,791
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services
-
-
-
(377
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product
(255
)
(241
)
(1,021
)
(1,017
)
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud
-
13
-
54
Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1)
(4,605
)
(2,451
)
(10,965
)
(8,840
)
Cost of services revenue adjustment (1)
(3,142
)
(3,233
)
(11,906
)
(11,497
)
Cost of product revenue adjustment (1)
15
(147
)
121
(548
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
174,956
$
155,981
$
668,735
$
586,672
GAAP gross profit
$
422,314
$
387,580
$
1,609,335
$
1,497,606
Gross profit adjustments
25,922
24,999
99,438
97,016
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
448,236
$
412,579
$
1,708,773
$
1,594,622
GAAP operating expenses
$
299,649
$
299,756
$
1,174,108
$
1,162,433
Research and development (1)
(6,997
)
(9,736
)
(31,402
)
(33,561
)
Sales and marketing (1,2)
(11,515
)
(13,993
)
(48,048
)
(57,114
)
General and administrative (1,2)
(34,588
)
(20,549
)
(92,291
)
(73,540
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(3,506
)
(5,748
)
(15,757
)
(28,901
)
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
22
43
128
196
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
18,258
-
18,258
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
261,323
$
249,773
$
1,004,996
$
969,513
GAAP financial and other income, net
$
2,635
$
(9,127
)
$
(22,473
)
$
(10,159
)
Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt
(1,182
)
(1,151
)
(4,668
)
(5,788
)
Realized loss on marketable securities, net
(12,271
)
-
(12,271
)
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
-
-
(817
)
-
Non-GAAP financial and other income, net
(10,818
)
(10,278
)
(40,229
)
(15,947
)
GAAP taxes on income
$
38,378
$
25,765
$
119,399
$
79,387
Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
4,464
12,037
41,937
54,897
Non-GAAP taxes on income
$
42,842
$
37,802
$
161,336
$
134,284
GAAP net income
$
81,652
$
71,186
$
338,301
$
265,945
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue
-
(13
)
-
(54
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
21,696
24,929
92,445
105,086
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
(22
)
(43
)
(128
)
(196
)
Share-based compensation (1)
47,298
50,061
180,504
185,052
Acquisition related expenses (2)
13,534
48
13,987
48
Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt
1,182
1,151
4,668
5,788
Realized loss on marketable securities, net
12,271
-
12,271
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(18,258
)
-
(17,441
)
-
Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
(4,464
)
(12,037
)
(41,937
)
(54,897
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
154,889
$
135,282
$
582,670
$
506,772
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.24
$
1.07
$
5.11
$
4.00
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
2.36
$
2.04
$
8.79
$
7.62
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share
65,749
66,285
66,265
66,465
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
65,749
66,285
66,265
66,465
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)
U.S. dollars in thousands
(1) Share-based Compensation
Quarter ended
Year to date
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Cost of cloud revenue
$
4,605
$
2,451
$
10,965
$
8,840
|Cost of services revenue
3,142
3,233
11,906
11,497
|Cost of product revenue
(15
)
147
(121
)
548
|Research and development
6,997
9,736
31,402
33,561
|Sales and marketing
11,515
13,993
48,023
57,114
|General and administrative
21,054
20,501
78,329
73,492
$
47,298
$
50,061
$
180,504
$
185,052
(2) Acquisition related expenses
Quarter ended
Year to date
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Sales and marketing
$
-
$
-
$
25
$
-
|General and administrative
13,534
48
13,962
48
$
13,534
$
48
$
13,987
$
48
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
Year to date
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
GAAP net income
$
81,652
$
71,186
$
338,301
$
265,945
Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
41,212
47,469
167,360
176,546
|Share-based Compensation
46,170
49,015
176,658
182,704
|Financial and other expense/ (income), net
2,635
(9,127
)
(22,473
)
(10,159
)
|Acquisition related expenses
13,534
48
13,987
48
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(18,258
)
-
(18,258
)
-
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
(22
)
(43
)
(128
)
(196
)
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud
-
(13
)
-
(54
)
|Taxes on income
38,378
25,765
119,399
79,387
Non-GAAP EBITDA
$
205,301
$
184,300
$
774,846
$
694,221
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Quarter ended
Year to date
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Free cash flow (a)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
180,496
$
176,706
$
561,430
$
479,715
|Purchase of property and equipment
(6,079
)
(10,941
)
(29,205
)
(31,893
)
|Capitalization of internal use software costs
(13,868
)
(12,826
)
(54,974
)
(49,997
)
Free Cash Flow
$
160,549
$
152,939
$
477,251
$
397,825
|(a) Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less capital expenditures of the continuing operations and less capitalization of internal use software costs.
