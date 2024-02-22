HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights *

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $623.2 million and increased 10% Total revenue was $623.2 million and increased 10% Cloud revenue was $429.0 million and increased 20% Cloud revenue was $429.0 million and increased 20% Cloud gross margin was 65.8% compared to 64.5% last year Cloud gross margin was 71.1% compared to 70.5% last year Operating income was $122.7 million and increased 40% Operating income was $186.9 million and increased 15% Operating margin was 19.7% compared to 15.4% last year Operating margin was 30.0% compared to 28.6% last year Diluted EPS was $1.24 and increased 16% Diluted EPS was $2.36 and increased 16% Operating cash flow was $180.5 million and increased 2%

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights *

GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue was $2,377.5 million and increased 9% Total revenue was $2,377.5 million and increased 9% Cloud revenue was $1,581.8 million and increased 22% Cloud revenue was $1,581.8 million and increased 22% Cloud gross margin was 65.0% compared to 63.5% last year Cloud gross margin was 70.5% compared to 70.0% last year Operating income was $435.2 million and increased 30% Operating income was $703.8 million and increased 13% Operating margin was 18.3% compared to 15.4% last year Operating margin was 29.6% compared to 28.7% last year Diluted EPS was $5.11 and increased 28% Diluted EPS was $8.79 and increased 15% Operating cash flow was $561.4 million and increased 17%

* There was no contribution to NICE's income statement from LiveVox in 2023.

"Our excellent fourth quarter helped fuel another year of great financial results, including $2.4 billion of total revenue, 22% cloud revenue growth and nearly 30% operating margin, resulting in profitability and operating cash flow that continues to outperform our competitors by a wide margin," said Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE.

Mr. Eilam continued, "As we enter 2024 following the outstanding success of last year it is now clear that AI has become an overarching catalyst unlocking multiple vectors of growth. Our leading-edge AI bolstered by our unique data assets is increasing NICE's cloud win rates across the board, it is the bedrock of our rapid expansion into digital engagement, it is the convergence power igniting the adoption of our platform and it is a source for a growing number of brand-new AI-based solutions with incremental revenue streams."

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues:

Fourth quarter 2023 total revenues increased 10% to $623.2 million compared to $568.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 total revenues increased 9% to $2,377.5 million compared to $2,181.3 million for the full year 2022.

Gross Profit:

Fourth quarter 2023 gross profit was $422.3 million compared to $387.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 gross margin was 67.8% compared to 68.2% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 gross profit was $1,609.3 million compared to $1,497.6 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 gross margin was 67.7% compared to 68.7% for the full year 2022.

Operating Income:

Fourth quarter 2023 operating income increased 40% to $122.7 million compared to $87.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 operating margin was 19.7% compared to 15.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 operating income was $435.2 million compared to $335.2 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 operating margin was 18.3% compared to 15.4% for the full year 2022.

Net Income:

Fourth quarter 2023 net income increased 15% to $81.7 million compared to $71.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 net income margin was 13.1% compared to 12.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 net income was $338.3 million compared to $265.9 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 net income margin was 14.2% compared to 12.2% for the full year 2022.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Fully diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 16% to $1.24 compared to $1.07 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2023 increased 28% to $5.11 compared to $4.00 for the full year 2022.

Cash Flow and Cash Balance:

Fourth quarter 2023 operating cash flow was $180.5 million and full year 2023 operating cash flow was $561.4 million.

In the fourth quarter 2023, $69.0 million was used for share repurchases and for the full year 2023, $288.4 million were used for share repurchases.

As of December 31, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $1,407.8 million. Our debt, net of a hedge instrument, was $544.4 million, resulting in net cash and investments of $863.4 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31:

Revenues:

Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 10% to $623.2 million compared to $568.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 Non-GAAP total revenues increased 9% to $2,377.5 million compared to $2,181.3 million for the full year 2022.

Gross Profit:

Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $448.2 million compared to $412.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.9% compared to 72.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 gross profit was $1,708.8 million compared to $1,594.6 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 gross margin was 71.9% compared to 73.1% for the full year 2022.

Operating Income:

Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP operating income increased 15% to $186.9 million compared to $162.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP operating margin was 30.0% compared to 28.6% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 operating income increased 13% to $703.8 million compared to $625.1 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 operating margin was 29.6% compared to 28.7% for the full year 2022.

Net Income:

Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP net income increased 14% to $154.9 million compared to $135.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP net income margin totaled 24.9% compared to 23.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full year 2023 net income increased 15% to $582.7 million compared to $506.8 million for the full year 2022. Full year 2023 net income margin was 24.5% compared to 23.2% for the full year 2022.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Fourth quarter 2023 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 15% to $2.36 compared to $2.04 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2023 increased 15% to $8.79 compared to $7.62 for the full year 2022.

First Quarter and Full Year 2024 Guidance:

First-Quarter 2024:

First-quarter 2024 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $650 million to $660 million, representing 15% growth year over year at the midpoint.

First-quarter 2024 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $2.40 to $2.50, representing 21% growth year over year at the midpoint.

Full-Year 2024:

Full-year 2024 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $2,715 million to $2,735 million, representing 15% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.

Full year 2024 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $10.40 to $10.60, representing 19% growth at the midpoint compared to full-year 2023.

The above guidance includes the following expectations:

Full-year 2024 cloud revenue growth of at least 18% year over year, exclusive of any contribution from the LiveVox acquisition.

LiveVox is expected to contribute incrementally an approximate $142 million to cloud revenue for full-year 2024.

Explanation of Non-GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on debt and loss from extinguishment of debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments.

The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "seek," "may," "will," "intend," "should," "project," "anticipate," "plan," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management regarding the future of the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company's revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud, analytics and artificial intelligence business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company's growth strategy, success and growth of the Company's cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company's dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company's business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations, the effect of unexpected events or geo-political conditions, such as the impact of conflicts in the Middle East, that may disrupt our business and the global economy and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 511,795 $ 529,596 Short-term investments 896,044 1,041,943 Trade receivables 585,154 518,517 Debt hedge option 121,922 122,323 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 197,967 204,754 Total current assets 2,312,882 2,417,133 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 174,414 159,285 Deferred tax assets 178,971 116,889 Other intangible assets, net 305,501 209,605 Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,565 102,893 Goodwill 1,821,969 1,617,118 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 219,332 231,496 Total long-term assets 2,804,752 2,437,286 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,117,634 $ 4,854,419 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 66,036 $ 56,019 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 302,649 338,930 Current maturities of operating leases 13,747 13,525 Debt 209,229 209,292 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 528,660 523,451 Total current liabilities 1,120,321 1,141,217 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 52,458 57,211 Operating leases 102,909 99,262 Deferred tax liabilities 8,596 7,336 Debt 457,081 455,382 Other long-term liabilities 21,769 38,588 Total long-term liabilities 642,813 657,779 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 3,341,132 3,042,085 Non-controlling interests 13,368 13,338 Total shareholders' equity 3,354,500 3,055,423 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,117,634 $ 4,854,419

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited Revenue: Cloud $ 428,986 $ 358,850 $ 1,581,825 $ 1,295,323 Services 162,365 161,208 641,387 650,116 Product 31,841 48,502 154,296 235,855 Total revenue 623,192 568,560 2,377,508 2,181,294 Cost of revenue: Cloud 146,510 127,309 553,654 472,805 Services 48,674 46,339 188,890 183,938 Product 5,694 7,332 25,629 26,945 Total cost of revenue 200,878 180,980 768,173 683,688 Gross profit 422,314 387,580 1,609,335 1,497,606 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 81,119 81,964 322,708 306,073 Selling and marketing 154,500 148,198 599,114 609,833 General and administrative 64,030 69,594 252,286 246,527 Total operating expenses 299,649 299,756 1,174,108 1,162,433 Operating income 122,665 87,824 435,227 335,173 Financial expenses (income) and other, net 2,635 (9,127 ) (22,473 ) (10,159 ) Income before tax 120,030 96,951 457,700 345,332 Taxes on income 38,378 25,765 119,399 79,387 Net income $ 81,652 $ 71,186 $ 338,301 $ 265,945 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.11 $ 5.32 $ 4.17 Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.07 $ 5.11 $ 4.00 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,283 63,961 63,590 63,790 Diluted 65,749 66,285 66,265 66,465

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited Operating Activities Net income $ 81,652 $ 71,186 $ 338,301 $ 265,945 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,212 47,469 167,360 176,546 Share-based compensation 46,170 49,015 176,658 182,704 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 436 1,160 2,480 8,322 Deferred taxes, net (35,833 ) (28,992 ) (66,620 ) (52,618 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables, net (16,572 ) (44,077 ) (34,292 ) (129,712 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 95,413 8,600 73,052 (31,673 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,833 3,579 12,518 20,393 Trade payables 2,642 18,280 3,426 19,923 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (27,012 ) 43,967 (55,703 ) 33,684 Deferred revenue (6,285 ) 8,749 (45,947 ) 6,417 Realized loss on marketable securities, net 12,271 - 12,271 - Operating lease liabilities 441 (3,703 ) (11,100 ) (26,191 ) Amortization of discount on long-term debt 1,166 1,151 4,615 4,582 Loss from extinguishment of debt 16 - 53 1,206 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (18,258 ) - (18,258 ) - Other (796 ) 322 2,616 187 Net cash provided by operating activities 180,496 176,706 561,430 479,715 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,079 ) (10,941 ) (29,205 ) (31,893 ) Purchase of Investments (29,620 ) (30,840 ) (230,263 ) (396,297 ) Proceeds from Investments 129,006 33,156 436,044 355,560 Capitalization of internal use software costs (13,868 ) (12,826 ) (54,974 ) (49,997 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (396,780 ) (30,000 ) (415,185 ) (29,724 ) Net cash provided used in investing activities (317,341 ) (51,451 ) (293,583 ) (152,351 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options 803 529 2,570 953 Purchase of treasury shares (69,026 ) (24,543 ) (288,443 ) (144,944 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (291 ) - (1,771 ) (376 ) Repayment of debt (1,071 ) (4 ) (2,628 ) (20,132 ) Net cash used in financing activities (69,585 ) (24,018 ) (290,272 ) (164,499 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 3,754 3,877 2,643 (8,425 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (202,676 ) 105,114 (19,782 ) 154,440 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 715,990 $ 427,982 $ 533,096 $ 378,656 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 513,314 $ 533,096 $ 513,314 $ 533,096 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 511,795 $ 529,596 $ 511,795 $ 529,596 Restricted cash included in other current assets $ 1,519 $ 3,500 $ 1,519 $ 3,500 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 513,314 $ 533,096 $ 513,314 $ 533,096

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP revenues $ 623,192 $ 568,560 $ 2,377,508 $ 2,181,294 Non-GAAP revenues $ 623,192 $ 568,560 $ 2,377,508 $ 2,181,294 GAAP cost of revenue $ 200,878 $ 180,980 $ 768,173 $ 683,688 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (17,935 ) (18,940 ) (75,667 ) (74,791 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services - - - (377 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (255 ) (241 ) (1,021 ) (1,017 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud - 13 - 54 Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (4,605 ) (2,451 ) (10,965 ) (8,840 ) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (3,142 ) (3,233 ) (11,906 ) (11,497 ) Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) 15 (147 ) 121 (548 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 174,956 $ 155,981 $ 668,735 $ 586,672 GAAP gross profit $ 422,314 $ 387,580 $ 1,609,335 $ 1,497,606 Gross profit adjustments 25,922 24,999 99,438 97,016 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 448,236 $ 412,579 $ 1,708,773 $ 1,594,622 GAAP operating expenses $ 299,649 $ 299,756 $ 1,174,108 $ 1,162,433 Research and development (1) (6,997 ) (9,736 ) (31,402 ) (33,561 ) Sales and marketing (1,2) (11,515 ) (13,993 ) (48,048 ) (57,114 ) General and administrative (1,2) (34,588 ) (20,549 ) (92,291 ) (73,540 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3,506 ) (5,748 ) (15,757 ) (28,901 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 22 43 128 196 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 18,258 - 18,258 - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 261,323 $ 249,773 $ 1,004,996 $ 969,513 GAAP financial and other income, net $ 2,635 $ (9,127 ) $ (22,473 ) $ (10,159 ) Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt (1,182 ) (1,151 ) (4,668 ) (5,788 ) Realized loss on marketable securities, net (12,271 ) - (12,271 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - (817 ) - Non-GAAP financial and other income, net (10,818 ) (10,278 ) (40,229 ) (15,947 ) GAAP taxes on income $ 38,378 $ 25,765 $ 119,399 $ 79,387 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 4,464 12,037 41,937 54,897 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 42,842 $ 37,802 $ 161,336 $ 134,284 GAAP net income $ 81,652 $ 71,186 $ 338,301 $ 265,945 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue - (13 ) - (54 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 21,696 24,929 92,445 105,086 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (22 ) (43 ) (128 ) (196 ) Share-based compensation (1) 47,298 50,061 180,504 185,052 Acquisition related expenses (2) 13,534 48 13,987 48 Amortization of discount and loss of extinguishment on debt 1,182 1,151 4,668 5,788 Realized loss on marketable securities, net 12,271 - 12,271 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (18,258 ) - (17,441 ) - Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (4,464 ) (12,037 ) (41,937 ) (54,897 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 154,889 $ 135,282 $ 582,670 $ 506,772 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.07 $ 5.11 $ 4.00 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.36 $ 2.04 $ 8.79 $ 7.62 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,749 66,285 66,265 66,465 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 65,749 66,285 66,265 66,465

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of cloud revenue $ 4,605 $ 2,451 $ 10,965 $ 8,840 Cost of services revenue 3,142 3,233 11,906 11,497 Cost of product revenue (15 ) 147 (121 ) 548 Research and development 6,997 9,736 31,402 33,561 Sales and marketing 11,515 13,993 48,023 57,114 General and administrative 21,054 20,501 78,329 73,492 $ 47,298 $ 50,061 $ 180,504 $ 185,052 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and marketing $ - $ - $ 25 $ - General and administrative 13,534 48 13,962 48 $ 13,534 $ 48 $ 13,987 $ 48

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited GAAP net income $ 81,652 $ 71,186 $ 338,301 $ 265,945 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 41,212 47,469 167,360 176,546 Share-based Compensation 46,170 49,015 176,658 182,704 Financial and other expense/ (income), net 2,635 (9,127 ) (22,473 ) (10,159 ) Acquisition related expenses 13,534 48 13,987 48 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (18,258 ) - (18,258 ) - Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (22 ) (43 ) (128 ) (196 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud - (13 ) - (54 ) Taxes on income 38,378 25,765 119,399 79,387 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 205,301 $ 184,300 $ 774,846 $ 694,221

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited Unaudited Audited Free cash flow (a) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 180,496 $ 176,706 $ 561,430 $ 479,715 Purchase of property and equipment (6,079 ) (10,941 ) (29,205 ) (31,893 ) Capitalization of internal use software costs (13,868 ) (12,826 ) (54,974 ) (49,997 ) Free Cash Flow $ 160,549 $ 152,939 $ 477,251 $ 397,825 (a) Free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as operating cash flows from continuing operations less capital expenditures of the continuing operations and less capitalization of internal use software costs.

