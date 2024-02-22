Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.22 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.58 per Diluted Share -

- Originated or Acquired $1.6 Billion of Assets in the Quarter and $3.1 Billion for the Year -

- Received Repayments of $1.1 Billion in the Quarter and $4.0 Billion for the Year -

- Liquidity Increased to $1.2 Billion -

- Undepreciated Book Value Per Share of $20.93 -

- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share -

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's fourth quarter 2023 GAAP net income was $71.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $189.4 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. The Company's full year 2023 GAAP net income was $339.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, and Distributable Earnings was $662.6 million, or $2.05 per diluted share.

"When we created STWD more than 14 years ago, we set out to build an enterprise that would be durable and so we diversified into multiple business lines to raise our return on equity, provide some consistency to our cash flows, and enable us to selectively deploy capital as risk and reward in the markets changed. The commercial real estate industry faces a balance sheet issue that was not created by a lack of discipline per se. Rather, the issue arose from a rapid and unprecedented increase in interest rates meant to halt inflation that was largely caused by multiple COVID stimulus packages followed by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. These well-intended programs hit a tattered supply chain which caused prices to increase. We will continue to face headwinds in real estate both in the U.S. and abroad until the central banks lower short-term rates to more accurately reflect spreading weakness in the private economy.

However, with our strong balance sheet and multiple investment cylinders, we are able to allocate capital to our highest returning verticals like energy infrastructure lending, and we are well positioned to navigate the challenging environment," commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "We are not out of the woods, particularly in domestic office markets, but there is light at the end of the tunnel as inevitably the Fed's data catches up with the realities of declining housing costs which represent almost one-third of CPI."

"Our full year results demonstrated the strength of our diversified platform, which has allowed us to maintain low leverage and strong access to liquidity," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the three months ended December 31, 2023 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 390,873

$ 63,915

$ -

$ 5,260

$ -

$ 460,048

$ -

$ 460,048 Interest income from investment securities 32,668

147

-

22,626

-

55,441

(36,606)

18,835 Servicing fees 112

-

-

14,423

-

14,535

(3,642)

10,893 Rental income 1,959

-

22,872

5,148

-

29,979

-

29,979 Other revenues 520

301

219

1,033

450

2,523

-

2,523 Total revenues 426,132

64,363

23,091

48,490

450

562,526

(40,248)

522,278 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees (133)

-

-

-

44,015

43,882

-

43,882 Interest expense 246,576

37,828

14,293

9,859

60,774

369,330

(213)

369,117 General and administrative 13,665

4,049

1,189

25,567

3,787

48,257

-

48,257 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 463

-

(5)

(158)

-

300

-

300 Costs of rental operations 1,272

-

5,772

2,888

-

9,932

-

9,932 Depreciation and amortization 1,944

19

7,899

2,185

84

12,131

-

12,131 Credit loss provision, net 25,281

694

-

-

-

25,975

-

25,975 Other expense 279

-

-

51

-

330

-

330 Total costs and expenses 289,347

42,590

29,148

40,392

108,660

510,137

(213)

509,924 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

42,664

42,664 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

3,085

-

3,085

(1,889)

1,196 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 6,493

-

-

(5,676)

-

817

(403)

414 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 151,264

-

-

22,685

-

173,949

-

173,949 Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

37,548

-

-

37,548

-

37,548 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 847

4,378

-

456

-

5,681

(337)

5,344 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 28

-

-

10,215

-

10,243

-

10,243 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net (157,892)

(121)

(2,337)

(8,817)

12,131

(157,036)

-

(157,036) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 78,762

426

(61)

-

-

79,127

-

79,127 Gain on extinguishment of debt 1,018

-

-

-

-

1,018

-

1,018 Other loss, net (103,883)

-

-

17

-

(103,866)

-

(103,866) Total other income (loss) (23,363)

4,683

35,150

21,965

12,131

50,566

40,035

90,601 Income (loss) before income taxes 113,422

26,456

29,093

30,063

(96,079)

102,955

-

102,955 Income tax (provision) benefit (14,991)

9

-

(3,333)

-

(18,315)

-

(18,315) Net income (loss) 98,431

26,465

29,093

26,730

(96,079)

84,640

-

84,640 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

-

(12,007)

(1,668)

-

(13,679)

-

(13,679) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 98,427

$ 26,465

$ 17,086

$ 25,062

$ (96,079)

$ 70,961

$ -

$ 70,961

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the three months ended December 31, 2023 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 98,427

$ 26,465

$ 17,086

$ 25,062

$ (96,079)

$ 70,961 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

4,659

-

-

4,659 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

4,558

(2,546)

-

2,012 Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,237

387

79

1,601

3,888

8,192 Management incentive fee -

-

-

-

19,530

19,530 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs -

-

(82)

(261)

-

(343) Depreciation and amortization 2,114

9

7,979

2,298

84

12,484 Interest income adjustment for securities 5,743

-

-

8,125

-

13,868 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit) associated with fair value adjustments 14,991

(9)

-

3,333

-

18,315 Other non-cash items 5

-

351

63

-

419 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (151,264)

-

-

(22,685)

-

(173,949) Credit loss provision, net 25,281

694

-

-

-

25,975 Securities (6,493)

-

-

5,676

-

(817) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(37,548)

-

-

(37,548) Derivatives 157,892

121

2,337

8,817

(12,131)

157,036 Foreign currency (78,762)

(426)

61

-

-

(79,127) Earnings from unconsolidated entities (847)

(4,378)

-

(456)

-

(5,681) Sales of properties -

-

-

(10,215)

-

(10,215) Impairment of properties 101,069

-

-

-

-

101,069 Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (541)

-

-

21,326

-

20,785 Realized credit loss recovery 2,370

311

-

-

-

2,681 Securities 54

-

-

(3,432)

-

(3,378) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

16,115

-

-

16,115 Derivatives 34,120

102

6,619

(4,297)

(9,222)

27,322 Foreign currency (2,084)

53

(60)

-

-

(2,091) Earnings from unconsolidated entities 847

93

-

427

-

1,367 Sales of properties -

-

-

(198)

-

(198) Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 205,159

$ 23,422

$ 22,154

$ 32,638

$ (93,930)

$ 189,443 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.63

$ 0.07

$ 0.07

$ 0.10

$ (0.29)

$ 0.58

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment For the year ended December 31, 2023 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 1,557,631

$ 236,884

$ -

$ 9,589

$ -

$ 1,804,104

$ -

$ 1,804,104 Interest income from investment securities 135,130

1,805

-

92,147

-

229,082

(152,558)

76,524 Servicing fees 553

-

-

44,895

-

45,448

(12,327)

33,121 Rental income 8,369

-

93,459

25,838

-

127,666

-

127,666 Other revenues 2,527

1,296

713

2,335

1,622

8,493

-

8,493 Total revenues 1,704,210

239,985

94,172

174,804

1,622

2,214,793

(164,885)

2,049,908 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 496

-

-

-

141,047

141,543

-

$ 141,543 Interest expense 971,028

141,016

54,522

34,611

235,776

1,436,953

(846)

1,436,107 General and administrative 55,782

15,569

4,155

87,619

17,087

180,212

-

180,212 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs 1,128

17

(5)

(215)

-

925

-

925 Costs of rental operations 8,777

-

22,806

13,259

-

44,842

-

44,842 Depreciation and amortization 7,206

103

31,960

9,788

84

49,141

-

49,141 Credit loss provision, net 225,720

18,008

-

-

-

243,728

-

243,728 Other expense 1,730

-

23

67

-

1,820

-

1,820 Total costs and expenses 1,271,867

174,713

113,461

145,129

393,994

2,099,164

(846)

2,098,318 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

181,688

181,688 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

401

-

401

1,193

1,594 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 69,259

-

-

(51,889)

-

17,370

(16,603)

767 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 25,874

-

-

36,828

-

62,702

-

62,702 Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

291,244

-

-

291,244

-

291,244 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 4,410

5,702

-

8,849

-

18,961

(2,239)

16,722 (Loss) gain on sale of investments and other assets, net (112)

-

-

25,841

-

25,729

-

25,729 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net (25,206)

123

2,111

(4,348)

(11,285)

(38,605)

-

(38,605) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 60,644

201

(11)

-

-

60,834

-

60,834 Loss on extinguishment of debt (804)

-

-

(434)

-

(1,238)

-

(1,238) Other (loss) income, net (135,576)

-

(5)

29

-

(135,552)

-

(135,552) Total other income (loss) (1,511)

6,026

293,339

15,277

(11,285)

301,846

164,039

465,885 Income (loss) before income taxes 430,832

71,298

274,050

44,952

(403,657)

417,475

-

417,475 Income tax benefit (provision) 990

590

-

(898)

-

682

-

682 Net income (loss) 431,822

71,888

274,050

44,054

(403,657)

418,157

-

418,157 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (14)

-

(77,156)

(1,774)

-

(78,944)

-

(78,944) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 431,808

$ 71,888

$ 196,894

$ 42,280

$ (403,657)

$ 339,213

$ -

$ 339,213

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings For the year ended December 31, 2023 (Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $ 431,808

$ 71,888

$ 196,894

$ 42,280

$ (403,657)

$ 339,213 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

18,732

-

-

18,732 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

47,249

(13,885)

-

33,364 Non-cash equity compensation expense 8,755

1,469

310

6,372

22,341

39,247 Management incentive fee -

-

-

-

35,709

35,709 Acquisition and investment pursuit costs (81)

-

(328)

(555)

-

(964) Depreciation and amortization 7,810

64

32,257

10,263

84

50,478 Interest income adjustment for securities 22,404

-

-

28,368

-

50,772 Extinguishment of debt, net -

-

-

-

(246)

(246) Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair value adjustments (990)

(590)

-

898

-

(682) Other non-cash items 15

-

1,468

285

-

1,768 Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:



















- Loans (25,874)

-

-

(36,828)

-

(62,702) Credit loss provision, net 225,720

18,008

-

-

-

243,728 Securities (69,259)

-

-

51,889

-

(17,370) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(291,244)

-

-

(291,244) Derivatives 25,206

(123)

(2,111)

4,348

11,285

38,605 Foreign currency (60,644)

(201)

11

-

-

(60,834) Earnings from unconsolidated entities (4,410)

(5,702)

-

(8,849)

-

(18,961) Sales of properties -

-

-

(25,841)

-

(25,841) Impairment of properties 124,902

-

-

-

-

124,902 Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:



















- Loans (4,072)

-

-

36,375

-

32,303 Realized credit loss (12,292)

(10,795)

-

-

-

(23,087) Securities 105

-

-

(22,475)

-

(22,370) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

61,513

-

-

61,513 Derivatives 119,917

397

22,851

(2,493)

(32,659)

108,013 Foreign currency (7,250)

13

(11)

-

-

(7,248) Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 4,410

(1,908)

-

7,020

-

9,522 Sales of properties -

-





6,246

-

6,246 Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 786,180

$ 72,520

$ 87,591

$ 83,418

$ (367,143)

$ 662,566 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 2.43

$ 0.22

$ 0.27

$ 0.26

$ (1.13)

$ 2.05

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment As of December 31, 2023 (Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential

Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,823

$ 56,300

$ 19,957

$ 22,011

$ 87,569

$ 194,660

$ -

$ 194,660 Restricted cash 23,902

28,693

1,016

5,175

58,526

117,312

-

117,312 Loans held-for-investment, net 15,069,389

2,495,660

-

9,200

-

17,574,249

-

17,574,249 Loans held-for-sale 2,604,594

-

-

41,043

-

2,645,637

-

2,645,637 Investment securities 1,147,829

19,042

-

1,147,550

-

2,314,421

(1,578,859)

735,562 Properties, net 431,155

-

555,455

59,774

-

1,046,384

-

1,046,384 Properties held-for-sale -

-

290,937

-

-

290,937

-

290,937 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund -

-

2,012,833

-

-

2,012,833

-

2,012,833 Investments in unconsolidated entities 19,151

52,691

-

33,134

-

104,976

(14,600)

90,376 Goodwill -

119,409

-

140,437

-

259,846

-

259,846 Intangible assets 13,415

-

25,432

63,985

-

102,832

(37,865)

64,967 Derivative assets 55,559

84

5,638

2,156

-

63,437

-

63,437 Accrued interest receivable 180,441

12,485

1,502

1,369

5,070

200,867

-

200,867 Other assets 301,436

3,486

50,459

15,828

49,564

420,773

-

420,773 VIE assets, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

43,786,356

43,786,356 Total Assets $ 19,855,694

$ 2,787,850

$ 2,963,229

$ 1,541,662

$ 200,729

$ 27,349,164

$ 42,155,032

$ 69,504,196 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 106,236

$ 45,232

$ 12,225

$ 44,452

$ 85,297

$ 293,442

$ -

$ 293,442 Related-party payable -

-

-

-

44,816

44,816

-

44,816 Dividends payable -

-

-

-

152,888

152,888

-

152,888 Derivative liabilities 54,066

-

-

-

48,401

102,467

-

102,467 Secured financing agreements, net 10,368,668

1,088,965

598,350

495,857

1,336,913

13,888,753

(20,757)

13,867,996 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 2,674,938

816,354

-

-

-

3,491,292

-

3,491,292 Unsecured senior notes, net -

-

-

-

2,158,888

2,158,888

-

2,158,888 Debt related to properties held-for-sale -

-

193,691

-

-

193,691

-

193,691 VIE liabilities, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

42,175,734

42,175,734 Total Liabilities 13,203,908

1,950,551

804,266

540,309

3,827,203

20,326,237

42,154,977

62,481,214 Temporary Equity:Redeemable non-controlling interests -

-

414,348

-

-

414,348

-

414,348 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock -

-

-

-

3,208

3,208

-

3,208 Additional paid-in capital 1,121,413

664,621

(437,169)

(705,176)

5,220,981

5,864,670

-

5,864,670 Treasury stock -

-

-

-

(138,022)

(138,022)

-

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 5,514,906

172,678

1,974,539

1,556,399

(8,712,641)

505,881

-

505,881 Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,352

-

-

-

-

15,352

-

15,352 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 6,651,671

837,299

1,537,370

851,223

(3,626,474)

6,251,089

-

6,251,089 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115

-

207,245

150,130

-

357,490

55

357,545 Total Permanent Equity 6,651,786

837,299

1,744,615

1,001,353

(3,626,474)

6,608,579

55

6,608,634 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,855,694

$ 2,787,850

$ 2,963,229

$ 1,541,662

$ 200,729

$ 27,349,164

$ 42,155,032

$ 69,504,196

