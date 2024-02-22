Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024(Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today reported business updates and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



Corporate Update

On May 8 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed acceptance for filing of Minerva's New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia. The Company was advised of a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of February 26, 2024 and has continued to work with the FDA during its review of the NDA.

"Minerva achieved a significant milestone in 2023, with the acceptance of our NDA for roluperidone, which if approved will be the first ever medication for negative symptoms of schizophrenia to receive regulatory approval. This milestone also brings hope to the patients, families and physicians caring for those experiencing negative symptoms of schizophrenia who currently have no treatment options," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva.

Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expense : For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, R&D expense was $4.7 million and $3.2 million, respectively. R&D expense was higher versus the prior year period primarily due to costs associated with the FDA's review of the Company's NDA and higher compensation expenses. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, R&D expense was $12.7 million and $14.6 million, respectively. The decrease in R&D expense versus the prior year was primarily due to lower costs related to the preparation of our NDA for roluperidone, which was submitted during 2022, and lower non-cash stock compensation costs, partially offset by higher compensation expenses.





Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements herein with respect to the regulatory progress and therapeutic potential of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, whether the FDA will require additional trials or data which may significantly delay and put at risk our efforts to obtain regulatory approval; whether the FDA may meet expected review timelines for our NDA; whether roluperidone will be successfully marketed if approved; management's ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and corporate objectives on terms acceptable to us; general economic conditions; and other factors that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2024. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website athttp://ir.minervaneurosciences.com/. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,913 $ 36,094 Restricted cash 100 100 Refundable regulatory fee - 3,117 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 989 848 Total current assets 42,002 40,159 Equipment and capitalized software, net 29 59 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total assets $ 56,900 $ 55,087 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,805 $ 969 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,535 408 Total current liabilities 3,340 1,377 Long-term liabilities: Liability related to the sale of future royalties 82,017 73,734 Total liabilities 85,357 75,111 Stockholders' (deficit) equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 368,357 346,785 Accumulated deficit (396,815 ) (366,810 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (28,457 ) (20,024 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 56,900 $ 55,087