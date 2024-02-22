Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
WKN: A3DMH5 | ISIN: US6033802058 | Ticker-Symbol: 4MNA
Tradegate
22.02.24
08:40 Uhr
8,225 Euro
+0,105
+1,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINERVA NEUROSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,24514:13
8,0508,24514:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.02.2024 | 13:10
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc: Minerva Neurosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024(Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today reported business updates and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Corporate Update

On May 8 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed acceptance for filing of Minerva's New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia. The Company was advised of a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of February 26, 2024 and has continued to work with the FDA during its review of the NDA.

"Minerva achieved a significant milestone in 2023, with the acceptance of our NDA for roluperidone, which if approved will be the first ever medication for negative symptoms of schizophrenia to receive regulatory approval. This milestone also brings hope to the patients, families and physicians caring for those experiencing negative symptoms of schizophrenia who currently have no treatment options," said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva.

Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

  • Research and development (R&D) expense: For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, R&D expense was $4.7 million and $3.2 million, respectively. R&D expense was higher versus the prior year period primarily due to costs associated with the FDA's review of the Company's NDA and higher compensation expenses. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, R&D expense was $12.7 million and $14.6 million, respectively. The decrease in R&D expense versus the prior year was primarily due to lower costs related to the preparation of our NDA for roluperidone, which was submitted during 2022, and lower non-cash stock compensation costs, partially offset by higher compensation expenses.

  • General and administrative (G&A) expense: For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, G&A expense was $2.5 million and $1.9 million, respectively. G&A expense was higher versus the prior year period primarily due to higher compensation expenses and professional service fees. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, G&A expense was $10.4 million and $10.6 million, respectively. The decrease in G&A expense versus the prior year was primarily due to lower non-cash stock compensation costs and insurance costs, partially offset by higher professional service fees and compensation expenses.

  • Non-cash interest expense: For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties was $2.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, non-cash interest expense was $8.3 million and $7.4 million, respectively. The increase for both the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 versus the prior year periods was primarily due to the amortization of non-cash interest expense for the difference between the balance of the liability related to the sale of future royalties and the estimated amount of future royalties to be received over the royalty period.

  • Net loss: Net loss was $9.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, or net loss per share of $1.19 basic and diluted, as compared to net loss of $6.7 million, or net loss per share of $1.26 basic and diluted, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net loss was $30.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, or net loss per share of $4.61 basic and diluted, as compared to net loss of $32.1 million, or net loss per share of $6.01 basic and diluted for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at December 31, 2023, were approximately $41.0 million, as compared to $36.2 million at December 31, 2022.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management's expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements herein with respect to the regulatory progress and therapeutic potential of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, whether the FDA will require additional trials or data which may significantly delay and put at risk our efforts to obtain regulatory approval; whether the FDA may meet expected review timelines for our NDA; whether roluperidone will be successfully marketed if approved; management's ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and corporate objectives on terms acceptable to us; general economic conditions; and other factors that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 22, 2024. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website athttp://ir.minervaneurosciences.com/. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor inquiries:
Frederick Ahlholm
Chief Financial Officer
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
info@minervaneurosciences.com

Media inquiries:
Helen Shik
Principal
Shik Communications LLC
helen@shikcommunications.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2023		December 31,
2022
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$40,913 $36,094
Restricted cash 100 100
Refundable regulatory fee - 3,117
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 989 848
Total current assets 42,002 40,159
Equipment and capitalized software, net 29 59
Goodwill 14,869 14,869
Total assets$56,900 $55,087
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable$1,805 $969
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,535 408
Total current liabilities 3,340 1,377
Long-term liabilities:
Liability related to the sale of future royalties 82,017 73,734
Total liabilities 85,357 75,111
Stockholders' (deficit) equity:
Common stock 1 1
Additional paid-in capital 368,357 346,785
Accumulated deficit (396,815) (366,810)
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (28,457) (20,024)
Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity$56,900 $55,087

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share
amounts)		 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share
amounts)
2023 2022 2023 2022
Operating expenses:
Research and development $4,721 $3,190 $12,705 $14,649
General and administrative 2,451 1,880 10,414 10,582
Total operating expenses 7,172 5,070 23,119 25,231
Loss from operations (7,172) (5,070) (23,119) (25,231)
Foreign exchange (losses) gains (19) (28) (40) (28)
Investment income 359 297 1,437 557
Non-cash interest expense for the sale of future royalties (2,190) (1,925) (8,283) (7,407)
Net loss $(9,022)$(6,726) $(30,005)$(32,109)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(1.19)$(1.26) $(4.61)$(6.01)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,569 5,340 6,506 5,340


