NeuroMetrix, Inc.: NeuroMetrix Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Business Highlights

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported financial and business highlights for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's mission is to reduce the impact of neurological disorders and pain syndromes through innovative non-invasive medical devices.



"Quell® Fibromyalgia growth accelerated in Q4 2023 reflecting the addition in Q3 2023 of two field business development managers and optimized clinical messaging. We also introduced direct-to-patient telemedicine capabilities, direct to physician sales, and reimbursement at select Veterans Administration (VA) facilities," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. "Also, during Q4 2023 we achieved our goal of filing a premarket notification (510(k)) with the FDA to market Quell for chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). Quell received FDA breakthrough device designation for this indication in January 2022."

Dr. Gozani continued, "Our primary DPNCheck® market, Medicare Advantage (MA) is under pressure as changes to risk adjustment implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in 2023 continue to impact our customers. Compensation by CMS for patient screening for a variety of diseases, including peripheral neuropathy, will be discontinued in 2025. This is a challenging environment; however, we continue to support our existing accounts and explore opportunities outside MA."

Business Highlights:

Quell Fibromyalgia demonstrated solid growth and increasing market traction during Q4 2023. In the successive quarters of Q4 2023 versus Q3 2023, all key operating metrics showed substantial growth. In Q4 there were 199 unique prescribers (59% increase), 583 prescriptions were written (123% increase) and there were 525 refill months (73% increase). The prescription fill rate was approximately 60%.





On December 12, 2023, the Company reported encouraging results from a pilot clinical trial of Quell in post-acute COVID-19 Syndrome (Long COVID). The trial was conducted by the Baylor College of Medicine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about ten million Americans have Long COVID and it may affect 10-20% of individuals who had COVID-19.





On November 21, 2023, the Company successfully executed a reverse split of its common stock in the ratio of 1:8 to increase the trading price of its common stock and to comply with the minimum bid requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.





Common stock sales under the Company's ATM facility during Q4 2023 were approximately $1.9 million, net. Funding from common stock sales will help offset future operating expenses, including the potential expansion of Quell marketing efforts. The Company ended the quarter with $18M in cash and securities.





Dr. Gozani updated investors on business strategy at the Emerging Growth Conferences in November 2023 and January 2024. Links to the presentations are located on the Company's website.





The Company announced an initiative to review strategic options to promote growth and maximize shareholder value. Ladenburg Thalmann was retained as financial advisor to the Company to assist in the process.



Financial Results:

Financial results in Q4 and for the full year 2023 reflect the adverse effects on DPNCheck, the Company's primary product line, of CMS risk-adjustment reimbursement changes in the MA market which were initiated in Q1 2023. Revenue in Q4 2023 of $1.3 million was lower by $0.5 million or 29% from Q4, 2022 primarily due to reduced sales volume for DPNCheck. The gross margin rate of 64% in Q4 2023 declined from 67% in Q4 2022 as the result of lower absorption of indirect manufacturing costs. Operating expenses were $2.7 million in Q4 2023, an increase of $0.6 million from the comparable period in 2022. Significant factors related to the year-on-year increase were outside engineering services to support R&D efforts, the sales force expansion for Quell Fibromyalgia, and increased personnel costs reflecting the effects of inflation. The Q4 2023 net loss was $1.6 million ($1.43 per share) versus a net loss of $0.7 million ($0.73 per share) in Q4 2022.

Revenues in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 were $5.9 million, lower by $2.4 million or 29% from the corresponding prior year period. Net loss of $6.5 million or ($6.27) per share in 2023 increased from $4.4 million or ($4.97) per share in 2022.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,317,746 $ 1,847,378 $ 5,901,425 $ 8,256,073 Cost of revenues 469,772 617,267 1,954,012 2,505,833 Gross profit 847,974 1,230,111 3,947,413 5,750,240 Operating expenses: Research and development 732,372 538,395 2,777,960 3,239,725 Sales and marketing 860,635 629,969 3,365,265 2,865,615 General and administrative 1,112,066 918,214 4,955,709 4,386,666 Total operating expenses 2,705,073 2,086,578 11,098,934 10,492,006 Loss from operations (1,857,099 ) (856,467 ) (7,151,521 ) (4,741,766 ) Other income 207,552 164,597 622,034 325,157 Net loss $ (1,649,547 ) $ (691,870 ) $ (6,529,487 ) $ (4,416,609 )



