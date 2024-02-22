Clearway Energy, Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Committed to approximately $215 million of new long-term corporate capital investments in 2023

Signed contracts in last twelve months ensuring that 42% of the Resource Adequacy for Marsh Landing, Walnut Creek and El Segundo is contracted in 2027, with nearly 100% contracted through 2026

Reaffirming 2024 financial guidance

Increased the quarterly dividend by 1.7% to $0.4033 p er share in the first quarter of 20 24, or $1.61 per share annualized

Continue to target annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026



PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) today reported full year 2023 financial results, including Net Loss of $14 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $1,058 million, Cash from Operating Activities of $702 million, and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) of $342 million.

"While 2023 financial results were impacted by weaker wind performance throughout the year, the long-term outlook for Clearway remains positive. In 2023, the Company committed to approximately $215 million of new long-term corporate capital investments and signed new Resource Adequacy contracts at Marsh Landing and El Segundo further enhancing visibility into long-term growth," said Christopher Sotos, Clearway Energy, Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Clearway continues to be on track to deliver at the upper range of its dividend growth target through 2026 without external capital."

Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution used in this press release are non-GAAP measures and are explained in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Information" below.

Overview of Financial and Operating Results

Segment Results

Table 1: Net Income/(Loss)

($ millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Segment 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Conventional 10 40 109 161 Renewables (124 ) (84 ) (12 ) (58 ) Thermal - - - 17 Corporate 41 (10 ) (111 ) 940 Net Income/(Loss) $ (73 ) $ (54 ) $ (14 ) $ 1,060

Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA

($ millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Segment 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Conventional 65 89 301 366 Renewables 142 127 787 802 Thermal - 0 - 23 Corporate (6 ) (4 ) (30 ) (31 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 201 $ 212 $ 1,058 $ 1,160

Table 3: Cash from Operating Activities and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ millions) 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Cash from Operating Activities $ 206 $ 180 $ 702 $ 787 Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) $ 53 $ (2 ) $ 342 $ 326

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported Net Loss of $73 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $201 million, Cash from Operating Activities of $206 million, and CAFD of $53 million. Net Loss increased versus 2022 primarily due to additional interest expense associated with growth investments. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was lower than in 2022 due to the expiration of certain tolling agreements in the Conventional fleet, partially offset by the contribution from growth investments. CAFD results in the fourth quarter of 2023 were higher than 2022 primarily due to lower debt service in the Conventional fleet coinciding with the expiration of the tolling agreements.

For the full year 2023, the Company reported Net Loss of $14 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $1,058 million, Cash from Operating Activities of $702 million, and CAFD of $342 million. Net Income decreased versus 2022 primarily due to the one-time gain from the sale of the Thermal Business. Adjusted EBITDA results were lower than 2022 primarily due to the expiration of certain tolling agreements in the Conventional fleet, the divestiture of the Thermal Business, and lower renewable production, partially offset by the contribution of growth investments. CAFD results were higher than 2022 despite lower renewable production, primarily due to lower debt service in the Conventional fleet, partially offset by the disposition of the Thermal Business.

Operational Performance

Table 4: Selected Operating Results1

(MWh in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Conventional Equivalent Availability Factor 98.0 % 91.2 % 90.2 % 92.2 % Solar MWh generated/sold 1,193 920 5,425 4,991 Wind MWh generated/sold 2,152 2,312 9,414 9,343 Renewables MWh generated/sold2 3,345 3,232 14,839 14,334

In the fourth quarter of 2023, availability at the Conventional segment was higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily from lower availability at the Walnut Creek and El Segundo Energy Center facilities in 2022. Generation in the Renewables segment during the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to the contribution of growth investments, partially offset by lower resource across the fleet.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 5: Liquidity

($ millions) 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Cash and Cash Equivalents: Clearway Energy, Inc. and Clearway Energy LLC, excluding subsidiaries $ 410 $ 536 Subsidiaries 125 121 Restricted Cash: Operating accounts 176 109 Reserves, including debt service, distributions, performance obligations and other reserves 340 230 Total Cash $ 1,051 $ 996 Revolving credit facility availability 454 370 Total Liquidity $ 1,505 $ 1,366

Total liquidity as of December 31, 2023 was $1,505 million, which was $139 million higher than the same period ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to the refinancing of the revolving credit facility which increased its total capacity to $700 million from $495 million and additional project level restricted cash associated with growth investments, partially offset by the execution of growth investments.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's liquidity included $516 million of restricted cash. Restricted cash consists primarily of funds to satisfy the requirements of certain debt arrangements and funds held within the Company's projects that are restricted in their use. As of December 31, 2023, these restricted funds were comprised of $176 million designated to fund operating expenses, approximately $178 million designated for current debt service payments, and $85 million of reserves for debt service, performance obligations and other items including capital expenditures. The remaining $77 million is held in distribution reserve accounts.

Potential future sources of liquidity include excess operating cash flow, availability under the revolving credit facility, asset dispositions, and, subject to market conditions, new corporate debt and equity financings.

Growth Investments

Texas Solar Nova 1

On December 28, 2023, the Company, through an indirect subsidiary, acquired an ownership interest in Texas Solar Nova 1, a 252 MW operational solar project that is located in Kent County, Texas for cash consideration of $23 million. The project is underpinned by power purchase agreements with creditworthy counterparties with a weighted average contract duration of approximately 18 years.

Quarterly Dividend

On February 14, 2024, Clearway Energy, Inc.'s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on Class A and Class C common stock of $0.4033 per share payable on March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2024.

Seasonality

Clearway Energy, Inc.'s quarterly operating results are impacted by seasonal factors, as well as weather variability which can impact renewable energy resource throughout the year. Most of the Company's revenues are generated from the months of May through September, as contracted pricing and renewable resources are at their highest levels in the Company's portfolio. Factors driving the fluctuation in Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Cash from Operating Activities, and CAFD include the following:

Higher summer capacity and energy prices from conventional assets;

Higher solar insolation during the summer months;

Higher wind resources during the spring and summer months;

Renewable energy resource throughout the year

Debt service payments which are made either quarterly or semi-annually;

Timing of maintenance capital expenditures and the impact of both unforced and forced outages; and

Timing of distributions from unconsolidated affiliates



The Company takes into consideration the timing of these factors to ensure sufficient funds are available for distributions and operating activities on a quarterly basis.

Financial Guidance and Pro Forma CAFD Outlook

The Company is reaffirming its 2024 full year CAFD guidance of $395 million. The Company's 2024 financial guidance factors in the contribution of committed growth investments based on current expected closing timelines and estimates for merchant energy gross margin at the conventional fleet. 2024 CAFD guidance does not factor in the timing of when CAFD is realized from new growth investments pursuant to 5-year averages beyond 2024. Financial guidance is based on median renewable energy production estimates for the full year.

CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Year ended December 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2021 Operating Revenues Total operating revenues $ 1,314 $ 1,190 $ 1,286 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations, exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately below 473 435 451 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 526 512 509 Impairment losses 12 16 6 General and administrative 36 40 40 Transaction and integration costs 4 7 7 Development costs - 2 6 Total operating costs and expenses 1,051 1,012 1,019 Gain on sale of business - 1,292 - Operating Income 263 1,470 267 Other Income (Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 12 29 32 Other income, net 52 17 3 Loss on debt extinguishment (6 ) (2 ) (53 ) Interest expense (337 ) (232 ) (312 ) Total other expense, net (279 ) (188 ) (330 ) (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (16 ) 1,282 (63 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2 ) 222 12 Net (Loss) Income (14 ) 1,060 (75 ) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (93 ) 478 (126 ) Net Income Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc. $ 79 $ 582 $ 51 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc. Class A and Class C Common Stockholders Weighted average number of Class A common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 35 35 35 Weighted average number of Class C common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 82 82 82 Earnings per Weighted Average Class A and Class C Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.67 $ 4.99 $ 0.44 Dividends Per Class A Common Share $ 1.54 $ 1.43 $ 1.33 Dividends Per Class C Common Share $ 1.54 $ 1.43 $ 1.33





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year ended December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (14 ) $ 1,060 $ (75 ) Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income, net of tax Unrealized (loss) gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI/OCL, net of income tax (benefit) expense of $(1), $5 and $(3) (6 ) 28 19 Other comprehensive (loss) income (6 ) 28 19 Comprehensive (Loss) Income (20 ) 1,088 (56 ) Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (97 ) 495 (115 ) Comprehensive Income Attributable to Clearway Energy, Inc. $ 77 $ 593 $ 59





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except shares) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 535 $ 657 Restricted cash 516 339 Accounts receivable - trade 171 153 Inventory 55 47 Derivative instruments 41 26 Note receivable - affiliate 174 - Prepayments and other current assets 68 54 Total current assets 1,560 1,276 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,526 7,421 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 360 364 Intangible assets for power purchase agreements, net 2,303 2,488 Other intangible assets, net 71 77 Derivative instruments 82 63 Right-of-use assets, net 597 527 Other non-current assets 202 96 Total other assets 3,615 3,615 Total Assets $ 14,701 $ 12,312 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 558 $ 322 Accounts payable - trade 130 55 Accounts payable - affiliates 31 22 Derivative instruments 51 50 Accrued interest expense 57 54 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 79 114 Total current liabilities 906 617 Other Liabilities Long-term debt 7,479 6,491 Deferred income taxes 127 119 Derivative instruments 281 303 Long-term lease liabilities 627 548 Other non-current liabilities 286 201 Total other liabilities 8,800 7,662 Total Liabilities 9,706 8,279 Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 1 7 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D common stock, $0.01 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized (Class A 500,000,000, Class B 500,000,000, Class C 1,000,000,000, Class D 1,000,000,000); 202,080,794 shares issued and outstanding (Class A 34,613,853, Class B 42,738,750, Class C 82,391,441, Class D 42,336,750) at December 31, 2023 and 201,972,813 shares issued and outstanding (Class A 34,613,853, Class B 42,738,750, Class C 82,283,460, Class D 42,336,750) at December 31, 2022 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,732 1,761 Retained earnings 361 463 Accumulated other comprehensive income 7 9 Noncontrolling interest 2,893 1,792 Total Stockholders' Equity 4,994 4,026 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,701 $ 12,312





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities (In millions) Net (loss) income $ (14 ) $ 1,060 $ (75 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (12 ) (29 ) (32 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 30 37 38 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 526 512 509 Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 13 14 14 Amortization of intangibles 185 172 146 Loss on debt extinguishment 6 2 53 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 15 14 11 Gain on sale of business - (1,292 ) - Impairment losses 12 16 6 Change in deferred income taxes 13 194 12 Changes in derivative instruments and amortization of accumulated OCI/OCL (2 ) 69 28 Cash (used in) provided by changes in other working capital Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements (32 ) 10 5 Changes in other working capital (38 ) 8 (14 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 702 787 701 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (533 ) Acquisition of Drop Down Assets, net of cash acquired (45 ) (71 ) (229 ) Acquisition of Capistrano Wind Portfolio, net of cash acquired - (223 ) - Capital expenditures (212 ) (112 ) (151 ) Payment for equipment deposit (27 ) - - Payment for equipment deposit and asset purchase from affiliate (55 ) - (21 ) Return of investments from unconsolidated affiliates 14 13 47 Increase in note receivable - affiliate (174 ) - - Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (28 ) - - Proceeds from sale of business - 1,457 - Other 4 1 22 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities (523 ) 1,065 (865 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net of distributions 1,028 60 967 Payments of dividends and distributions (311 ) (289 ) (268 ) Distributions to CEG of escrowed amounts - (64 ) - Tax-related distributions (21 ) (8 ) - Buyout of noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interest (13 ) - - Proceeds from the revolving credit facility - 80 622 Payments for the revolving credit facility - (325 ) (377 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 563 244 1,728 Payments of debt issuance costs (18 ) (4 ) (20 ) Payments for long-term debt (1,349 ) (1,198 ) (2,292 ) Other (3 ) (6 ) 7 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (124 ) (1,510 ) 367 Reclassification of Cash to Assets Held-for-Sale - - (14 ) Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 55 342 189 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 996 654 465 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,051 $ 996 $ 654 Supplemental Disclosures: Interest paid, net of amount capitalized $ (304 ) $ (317 ) $ (337 ) Income taxes paid (31 ) (9 ) - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Non-cash adjustment for change in tax basis 4 (1 ) (7 ) Non-cash (distributions to), contributions from noncontrolling interests (7 ) (4 ) 31





CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (In millions) Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital (Accumulated Deficit) Retained Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive (Loss) Income Non-controlling

Interest Total

Stockholders'

Equity Balances at December 31, 2020 $ - $ 1 $ 1,922 $ (84 ) $ (14 ) $ 890 $ 2,715 Net income (loss) - - - 51 - (130 ) (79 ) Unrealized gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCL, net of tax - - - - 8 11 19 Contributions from CEG, net of distributions, non-cash - - - - - 31 31 Contributions from CEG, net of distributions, cash - - - - - 296 296 Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net of distributions, cash - - - - - 676 676 Lighthouse Partnership Yield Protection Agreement Amendment - - 15 - - - 15 Agua Caliente Acquisition - - - - - 273 273 Transfer of assets under common control - - 94 - - (468 ) (374 ) Stock-based compensation - - 3 - - - 3 Non-cash adjustment for change in tax basis - - (7 ) - - - (7 ) Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG - - (155 ) - - (113 ) (268 ) Balances at December 31, 2021 - 1 1,872 (33 ) (6 ) 1,466 3,300 Net income - - - 582 - 467 1,049 Unrealized gain on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCL, net of tax - - - - 11 17 28 Distributions to CEG, net of contributions, non-cash - - - - - (4 ) (4 ) Contributions from CEG, net of distributions, cash - - - - - 16 16 Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net of distributions, cash - - - - - 51 51 Transfer of assets under common control - - (29 ) - - (29 ) (58 ) Capistrano Wind Portfolio Acquisition - - - - 4 7 11 Kawailoa Sale to Clearway Renew - - - - - (69 ) (69 ) Tax-related distributions - - - - - (8 ) (8 ) Non-cash adjustments for change in tax basis - - (1 ) - - - (1 ) Stock-based compensation - - 1 (1 ) - - - Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG unit holders - - (82 ) (85 ) - (122 ) (289 ) Balances at December 31, 2022 - 1 1,761 463 9 1,792 4,026 Net income (loss) - - - 79 - (110 ) (31 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives and changes in accumulated OCI, net of tax - - - - (2 ) (4 ) (6 ) Distributions to CEG, net of contributions, cash - - - - - (78 ) (78 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net of distributions, cash - - - - - 1,123 1,123 Distributions to noncontrolling interests, non-cash - - - - - (7 ) (7 ) Tax-related distributions - - - - - (21 ) (21 ) Transfer of assets under common control - - (62 ) - - 348 286 Buyout of noncontrolling interest - - 16 - - (26 ) (10 ) Buyout of redeemable noncontrolling interest - - 10 - - 7 17 Non-cash adjustments for change in tax basis - - 4 - - - 4 Stock-based compensation - - 3 (1 ) - - 2 Common stock dividends and distributions to CEG unit holders - - - (180 ) - (131 ) (311 ) Balances at December 31, 2023 $ - $ 1 $ 1,732 $ 361 $ 7 $ 2,893 $ 4,994

Appendix Table A-1: Three Months Ended December 31, 2023, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 10 $ (124 ) $ - $ 41 $ (73 ) Plus: Income Tax Benefit - (2 ) - (67 ) (69 ) Interest Expense, net 7 90 - 18 115 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 31 106 - - 137 Contract Amortization 5 41 - - 46 Impairment Losses - 12 - - 12 Loss on Debt Extinguishment - 6 - - 6 Mark to Market (MtM) Losses on economic hedges 6 - - - 6 Transaction and Integration Costs - - - 1 1 Other non-recurring 2 3 - - 5 Adjustments to reflect CWEN's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 4 10 - - 14 Non-Cash Equity Compensation - - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65 $ 142 $ - $ (6 ) $ 201

Appendix Table A-2: Three Months Ended December 31, 2022, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 40 $ (84 ) $ - $ (10 ) $ (54 ) Plus: Income Tax (Benefit)/Expense - 2 - (17 ) (15 ) Interest Expense, net 10 51 - 20 81 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 32 101 - - 133 Contract Amortization 6 44 - - 50 Impairment Losses and Impairment on Equity Investment - 16 - - 16 Mark to Market (MtM) Gains on economic hedges - (13 ) - - (13 ) Transaction and Integration Costs - - - 2 2 Adjustments to reflect CWEN's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 1 10 - - 11 Non-Cash Equity Compensation - - - 1 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 89 $ 127 $ - $ (4 ) $ 212

Appendix Table A-3: Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 109 $ (12 ) $ - $ (111 ) $ (14 ) Plus: Income Tax Benefit - (2 ) - - (2 ) Interest Expense, net 31 181 - 73 285 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 129 397 - - 526 Contract Amortization 21 166 - - 187 Impairment Losses - 12 - - 12 Loss on Debt Extinguishment - 6 - - 6 Mark to Market (MtM) Losses/(Gains) on economic hedges 3 (24 ) - - (21 ) Transaction and Integration Costs - - - 4 4 Other Non-recurring Items (5 ) 8 - - 3 Adjustments to reflect CWEN's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 13 55 - - 68 Non-Cash Equity Compensation - - - 4 4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 301 $ 787 $ - $ (30 ) $ 1,058

Appendix Table A-4: Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to Net Income/(Loss):

($ in millions) Conventional Renewables Thermal Corporate Total Net Income (Loss) $ 161 $ (58 ) $ 17 $ 940 $ 1,060 Plus: Income Tax Expense - 2 - 220 222 Interest Expense, net 39 83 6 90 218 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO 131 381 - - 512 Contract Amortization 24 151 - - 175 Impairment Losses and Impairment on Equity Investment - 16 - - 16 Loss on Debt Extinguishment - 2 - - 2 Mark to Market (MtM) Losses on economic hedges - 182 - - 182 Transaction and Integration Costs - - - 7 7 Other Non-recurring Items3 1 1 - (1,291 ) (1,289 ) Adjustments to reflect CWEN's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from Unconsolidated Affiliates 10 42 - - 52 Non-Cash Equity Compensation - - - 3 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 366 $ 802 $ 23 $ (31 ) $ 1,160

Appendix Table A-5: Cash Available for Distribution Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Cash Available for Distribution and provides a reconciliation to Cash from Operating Activities:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions) 12/31/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 201 $ 212 $ 1,058 $ 1,160 Cash interest paid (67 ) (63 ) (304 ) (317 ) Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements (9 ) (14 ) (32 ) 10 Adjustments to reflect sale-type leases and payments for lease expenses 3 1 8 5 Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (13 ) (11 ) (77 ) (80 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 13 12 30 37 Changes in working capital and other 78 43 19 (28 ) Cash from Operating Activities 206 180 702 787 Changes in working capital and other (78 ) (43 ) (19 ) 28 Development expenses4 - - - 2 Return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates - 1 14 13 Net contributions (to)/from non-controlling interest5 (4 ) (18 ) (32 ) (50 ) Maintenance capital expenditures - (9 ) (22 ) (25 ) Principal amortization of indebtedness6 (72 ) (113 ) (302 ) (434 ) Cash Available for Distribution before Adjustments $ 52 $ (2 ) $ 341 $ 321 2023 Impact of drop down from timing of construction debt service; 2022 Net Impact of Capistrano from timing of project debt service 1 - 1 5 Cash Available for Distribution7 $ 53 $ (2 ) $ 342 $ 326

Appendix Table A-6: Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023, Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity in 2023:

Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions) 12/31/23 Sources: Contributions from noncontrolling interests, net of distributions 1,028 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 702 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 563 Return of investments from unconsolidated affiliates 14 Uses: Payments for long-term debt (1,349 ) Payments of dividends and distributions (311 ) Capital expenditures (212 ) Increase in note receivable - affiliate (174 ) Payment for equipment deposit and asset purchase from affiliate (55 ) Acquisition of Drop Down Assets, net of cash acquired (45 ) Payment for equipment deposit (27 ) Other net cash outflows (79 ) Change in total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 55

Appendix Table A-7: Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution Guidance

($ in millions) 2024 Full Year Guidance Net Income 90 Income Tax Expense 20 Interest Expense, net 330 Depreciation, Amortization, and ARO Expense 680 Adjustment to reflect CWEN share of Adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 50 Non-Cash Equity Compensation 5 Adjusted EBITDA 1,175 Cash interest paid (310 ) Changes in prepaid and accrued liabilities for tolling agreements (5 ) Adjustments to reflect sale-type leases and payments for lease expenses 10 Pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates (85 ) Cash distributions from unconsolidated affiliates8 45 Cash from Operating Activities 830 Net distributions to non-controlling interest9 (100 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (40 ) Principal amortization of indebtedness10 (295 ) Cash Available for Distribution 395

Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Cash Available for Distribution (CAFD) are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that Clearway Energy's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

EBITDA represents net income before interest (including loss on debt extinguishment), taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is presented because Clearway Energy considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt and equity holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than Clearway Energy does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.



Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of Clearway Energy's business. Clearway Energy compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for mark-to-market gains or losses, non-cash equity compensation expense, asset write offs and impairments; and factors which we do not consider indicative of future operating performance such as transition and integration related costs. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons Clearway Energy considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future Clearway Energy may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. This measure is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Additionally, Management believes that investors commonly adjust EBITDA information to eliminate the effect of restructuring and other expenses, which vary widely from company to company and impair comparability. As we define it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for the effects of impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, non-cash equity compensation expense, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, adjustments to exclude gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. We adjust for these items in our Adjusted EBITDA as our management believes that these items would distort their ability to efficiently view and assess our core operating trends.

In summary, our management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with our Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance.

Cash Available for Distribution

A non-GAAP measure, Cash Available for Distribution is defined as of December 31, 2023 as Adjusted EBITDA plus cash distributions/return of investment from unconsolidated affiliates, cash receipts from notes receivable, cash distributions from noncontrolling interests, adjustments to reflect sales-type lease cash payments and payments for lease expenses, less cash distributions to noncontrolling interests, maintenance capital expenditures, pro-rata Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates, cash interest paid, income taxes paid, principal amortization of indebtedness, changes in prepaid and accrued capacity payments, and adjusted for development expenses. Management believes CAFD is a relevant supplemental measure of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors.

We believe CAFD is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, CAFD is used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to CAFD is cash provided by operating activities.

However, CAFD has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include changes in operating assets and liabilities and excludes the effect of certain other cash flow items, all of which could have a material effect on our financial condition and results from operations. CAFD is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered an alternative to cash provided by operating activities or any other performance or liquidity measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. In addition, our calculations of CAFD are not necessarily comparable to CAFD as calculated by other companies. Investors should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure, including cash provided by operating activities.

1 Excludes equity method investments

2 Generation sold excludes MWh that are reimbursable for economic curtailment

3 Primarily one-time gain due to the sale of the Thermal Business on May 1, 2022

4 Primarily relates to Thermal Development Expenses

5 2023 excludes $1,025 million of contributions related to the funding of Rosamond Central Battery Storage, Waiawa, Daggett, Victory Pass, Arica and Texas Solar Nova 1; 2022 excludes $118 million of contributions related to the funding of Mesquite Sky, Black Rock, Mililani, and Waiawa, and $2 million of distributions related to release of inverter reserves at Agua Caliente

6 2023 excludes $1,024 million for the repayment of construction loans in connection with Waiawa, Daggett, Cedro Hill, Victory Pass, Arica and Texas Solar Nova 1, and $24 million for the repayment of balloon at Walnut Creek Holdings; 2022 excludes $660 million for the repayment of the Bridge Loan Facility and revolver payments, $186 million for the refinancing of Tapestry Wind, Laredo Ridge, and Viento, $130 million for the repayment of El Segundo project level debt, and $113 million for the repayment of bridge loans in connection with Mililani and Waiawa

7 Excludes income tax payments related to Thermal sale

8 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliates can be classified as Return of Investment on Unconsolidated Affiliates when actuals are reported. This is below cash from operating activities

9 Includes tax equity proceeds and distributions to tax equity partners

10 2024 excludes maturities assumed to be refinanced