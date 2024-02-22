Radisson Mining Resources Inc.: Radisson Appoints Brett A. Richards as President & Chief Executive Officer and Director

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett A. Richards as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1st, 2024, taking over from Interim President & CEO, Denis V. Lachance, who will remain Chair of Radisson's Board of Directors. Effective February 22, 2024, Brett will also join the Board of Radisson as a director.

Mr. Richards is an experienced and accomplished natural resources executive with over 37 years in executive, senior, and operational management in the mining and metals industry. He is a high-energy, results-driven leader with world-wide business experience on 5 continents and in over 30 countries. Mr. Richards has served as the CEO of several London LSE and AIM, Toronto TSX and TSXV stock exchange-listed companies, including most recently Goldshore Resources (TSXV:GSHR), as well as CEO of multiple private mining companies. In his career, he has raised a significant amount of capital, including during challenging market conditions. He has previously sat as Chair, Director, and Committee Chair on multiple listed companies and currently sits on two TSXV company boards.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brett to the team as our new President & CEO and member of the board. With his capital markets and operational management experience in the mining and metals industry, he brings a wealth of expertise and a proven-track record of success," commented Denis V. Lachance. "We are confident that with his leadership and background in project development, corporate business development, as well as mergers and acquisitions on a global scale, we will build value for Radisson shareholders as we continue to grow and advance our O'Brien gold project."

"I am very pleased to join the Radisson team as the Company's new President & CEO and Director. I look forward to leading the organization through the next phases of growth and development," commented Brett A. Richards. "The timing couldn't be better to advance Québec's highest grade undeveloped gold project, especially given the current stage of the resources cycle, which offers significant leverage to rising metal prices. Being involved in such a quality high-grade project, located in the premier mining district of Quebec's Abitibi with substantial potential for resource growth presents a unique opportunity for investors. I am committed to leveraging my extensive experience and knowledge to drive Radisson to the next stage of its development."

The Board would like to thank Mr. Denis V. Lachance for his leadership during his term as Interim President & CEO and looks forward to ongoing collaboration in his role as Chair.

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Richards, the Company announces the grant of 1,000,000 stock option at a price of $0.175 with 333,334 vesting on start date, 333,333 vesting 6 months after the start date and 333,333 vesting 12 months after the start date, all of which shall be exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec's highest-grade gold producer during its production.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Denis V. Lachance

Chair of the Board, Interim President and CEO

819-806-3340

dlachance@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

kpillon@radissonmining.com

