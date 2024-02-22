Kaco New Energy's new silicon carbide inverters feature an efficiency rating of 99. 1% and a European efficiency of 98. 7%. German inverter manufacturer Kaco New Energy has developed two new inverters for applications in commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. "The inverters ensure a high level of profitability for complex solar roofs and provide unique advantages such as 200 percent oversizing," the manufacturer said in a statement. One of the two devices, the 100 NX3 M8, features eight MPP trackers. It works with a maximum PV power output of 200 kW and has an MPP range of 550 V to 850 ...

