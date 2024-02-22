Rush Rare Metals Corp.: Rush Rare Metals Enters into Consulting Services Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Rush Rare Metals Corp. ("Rush" or the "Company") (CSE:RSH) is pleased to announce that it has entered into three consulting services agreements, all dated as of the date hereof, for purposes of reaching out to new potential investors and to keep current and potential investors informed with respect to the Company and the development of its properties.

Rush has secured the services of Bay Street Communications, an independent Investor Relations and Corporate Communications consulting firm based in Toronto. With more than 60 years of combined experience, and as a traditional IR firm with strategic insight and a solid network of relationships, management anticipates that Bay Street will provide invaluable help building Rush's capital markets profile.

For more digital marketing and social media focus, Rush has also retained both WTS Capital and Luke Komavli (d.b.a. "Komposites Newtech"), to provide ongoing social media content creation, dissemination and consultation, social media sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, and other related marketing services.

"We are very excited to be engaging these professional services organizations," said Peter Smith, CEO of Rush. "The Company has a very exciting story to tell, with two under-the-radar projects representing huge potential, both in premier mining jurisdictions. First, we have our Wyoming uranium property, Copper Mountain, which is being advanced by Myriad Uranium via an earn-in agreement, and in which Rush retains a very significant interest (see Rush's news release dated October 20, 2023 for further details). Second, the Boxi property in Quebec, is 100% owned by Rush and remains our focus, showing substantial early promise for niobium and uranium. We anticipate there will be lots of news about both properties in the coming weeks and months, and these organizations will ensure that our story is communicated in a professional, complete and compelling manner."

The agreement with Bay Street Communications is on an ad hoc, hourly basis, and fees are not expected to exceed $24,000 per annum. Bay Street Communications can be contacted at 121 Richmond Street West, #202, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2K1; (647) 496-7858; pkoven@baystreetcommuniccations.com.

WTS Capital will be paid $24,000 for services to be provided over a three-month period. Rush will also issue 200,000 stock options to WTS Capital, each option exercisable for one Rush common share at $0.10 for two years. WTS Capital can be contacted at 405 Ridge Rd N, Ridgeway, Ontario L0S 1N0; (905) 321-1470; josh@walkthestreetcapital.com.

Komposites Newtech will receive $3,600 over a six-month duration. They can be reached at 1133 Industrial Drive, Hamilton, Ontario L8H5L3; (647) 460-9988; kompositesnewtech@gmail.com.

Each of Bay Street Communications, WTS Capital and Komposites Newtech, and each of their principals, is arm's length to Rush.

About Rush Rare Metals Corp.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Boxi Property located in the Province of Québec, Canada. Rush also owns the Copper Mountain Project located in Wyoming, USA. For further information, please refer to Rush's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Rush by email at psmith@rushraremetals.com or by telephone at 778.999.7030, or refer to Rush's website at www.rushraremetals.com.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

