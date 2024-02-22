Amarc Resources Ltd.: Amarc Announces March Conference Participation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to provide details of its executive team's participation at three conferences during March 2024.

On March 1-2 , Amarc is presenting at the Metal Investors Forum Toronto at the Delta Hotel in Toronto. Corporate Presentation by Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO on March 1 at 10:10 am ET followed by a Q&A Session at the Amarc Resources Booth Learn more about the Metals Investor Forum Toronto

, Amarc is presenting at the at the Delta Hotel in Toronto. On March 3-6 , Amarc will be attending PDAC 2024 in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Visit Corporate Booth #2850 Learn more about PDAC 2024 and register

, Amarc will be attending in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. On March 26 , Amarc is presenting at the 2024 Kinvestor Critical Minerals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference . Corporate Presentation and live Q&A with Dr. Diane Nicolson, President & CEO at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET Register now for KCMM24 Virtual Investor Conference

, Amarc is presenting at the .

Conference attendees are also invited to contact Diane Nicolson, Amarc President & CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or at dianenicolson@hdimining.com in advance to organize a time for a meeting or to receive further information.

Amarc's expansive, 100%-owned JOY, DUKE and IKE Copper-Gold Districts are located in British Columbia in proximity to key infrastructure. Each district hosts copper deposits and a pipeline of deposit targets. Funding is in place for substantial discovery drilling across our Cu-Au Districts in 2024.

For further details on Amarc Resources Ltd., please visit our website at www.amarcresources.com or contact Dr. Diane Nicolson, President and CEO, at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114, or Kin Communications, at (604) 684-6730, Email: AHR@kincommunications.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AMARC RESOURCES LTD.

Dr. Diane Nicolson

President and CEO

