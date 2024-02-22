Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Saniona AB (17/24)

At the request of Saniona AB (publ), Saniona AB equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from February 23, 2024. Security name: Saniona TO 4 ---------------------------- Short name: SANION TO4 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021310927 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 324240 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 4 entitles the rights to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 28 February 2025 up to and including 13 March 2025, however not lower than the shares' quota value. Subscription of shares by exercise of warrants series TO 4 will take place during the period from and including 18 March 2025 up to and including 1 April 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2025-03-18 - 2025-04-01 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2025-03-28 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80