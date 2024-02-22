Anzeige
WKN: A110VV | ISIN: SE0005794617 | Ticker-Symbol: 30S
Frankfurt
22.02.24
08:09 Uhr
0,159 Euro
-0,006
-3,74 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2024 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Saniona AB (17/24)

At the request of Saniona AB (publ), Saniona AB equity rights will be traded on
Nasdaq Stockholm as from February 23, 2024. 

Security name: Saniona TO 4
----------------------------
Short name:   SANION TO4 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021310927
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  324240   
----------------------------



Terms: One (1) warrant series TO 4 entitles the rights to subscribe for one (1)
     new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to   
     seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average price of the    
     Company's share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and     
     including 28 February 2025 up to and including 13 March 2025, however 
     not lower than the shares' quota value. Subscription of shares by   
     exercise of warrants series TO 4 will take place during the period from
     and including 18 March 2025 up to and including 1 April 2025.     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2025-03-18 - 2025-04-01                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2025-03-28                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
