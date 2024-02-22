Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Issuance of Notice of Allowance of Patent Application Which Further Enhances Important Claims for its Sacroiliac Joint Implant

Received Notice of Allowance from the USPTO on February 15, 2024

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Tenon Medical, Inc. ("Tenon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TNON), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint disorders, today announced that on February 15, 2024, the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Serial Number 18/107,536 for Tenon's Catamaran® SI Joint implant for stabilizing a dysfunctional sacroiliac (SI) joint. A U.S. patent based on U.S. Patent Application Serial Number 18/107,536 should thus issue within the next ninety (90) days.

The U.S. Patent, when issued, will further enhance the Company's growing patent portfolio for its Catamaran® SI Joint implant system, which now comprises eight (8) issued U.S. and foreign (International) patents, and twenty-three (23) pending U.S. and foreign patent applications.

"We are pleased the USPTO has recognized the unique aspects of Tenon's Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System," commented Richard Ginn, Tenon Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "In line with receipt of the patent allowance relating to our proprietary SI joint implant system, Tenon Medical will intentionally protect our innovative technologies as we continue to provide first in class products that will benefit our physician partners and the patients they treat."

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran® Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

The Tenon Medical logo, Tenon Medical and Catamaran are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements related to events, results, activities or developments that Tenon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking often contains words such as "intends," "estimates," "anticipates," "hopes," "projects," "plans," "expects," "seek," "believes," "see," "should," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on Tenon's experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors". We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise unless required by law.

