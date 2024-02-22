1847 Holdings LLC: 1847 Secures $1.0 Million Credit Facility to Address Accelerated Growth for its High Mountain Door & Trim Subsidiary

High Mountain experienced unaudited 44.5% year-over-year increase in revenue in 2023 compared to 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / 1847 Holdings LLC ("1847" or the "Company") (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that it has secured a $1.0 million credit facility for its High Mountain Door & Trim Inc. ("High Mountain") subsidiary.

High Mountain specializes in all aspects of finished carpentry products and services, including doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles, among others, working primarily with large homebuilders of single-family homes, commercial and multi-family developers.

Mr. Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847, commented, "Over the past few quarters we have achieved solid growth within our construction segment with High Mountain demonstrating a 44.5% year-over-year increase in revenue in 2023 compared to 2022. High interest rates have created challenges in the residential housing market, but the demand for our products continues to increase. With strong customer demand, this credit facility provides High Mountain additional working capital to accelerate its growth, optimize its financial flexibility, support further expansion plans, and strengthens their position in the market without any equity dilution at either the 1847 or subsidiary level."

Additional details High Mountain's credit facility will be available upon the filing of a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Company's website once filed.

About 1847 Holdings LLC

1847 Holdings LLC (NYSE American: EFSH), a publicly traded diversified acquisition holding company, was founded by Ellery W. Roberts, a former partner of Parallel Investment Partners, Saunders Karp & Megrue, and former Principal of Lazard Freres Strategic Realty Investors. 1847 Holdings' investment thesis is that capital market inefficiencies have left the founders and/or stakeholders of many small business enterprises or lower-middle market businesses with limited exit options despite the intrinsic value of their business. Given this dynamic, 1847 Holdings can consistently acquire businesses it views as "solid" for reasonable multiples of cash flow and then deploy resources to strengthen the infrastructure and systems of those businesses in order to improve operations. These improvements may lead to a sale or IPO of an operating subsidiary at higher valuations than the purchase price and/or alternatively, an operating subsidiary may be held in perpetuity and contribute to 1847 Holdings' ability to pay regular and special dividends to shareholders. For more information, visit www.1847holdings.com.

