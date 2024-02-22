INTER&CO Stadium Selects Allied Universal as Preferred Event Services Provider - Actively Recruiting to Fill Event Services Positions for Upcoming Seasons

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Allied Universal®, the world's leading security and facility services provider, has been selected by INTER&CO Stadium in Orlando, Fla., as its event services provider. Allied Universal's extensive experience in supporting the event services requirements of large sporting venues, such as INTER&CO Stadium, ensures that all attending will have a phenomenal experience while they cheer their favorite soccer teams during their upcoming seasons.

INTER&CO Stadium is home to Major League Soccer's Orlando City SC and the National Women's Soccer League's Orlando Pride. In addition, INTER&CO Stadium hosts a number of concerts and special events throughout the year. Allied Universal is actively recruiting to fill the more than 300 positions to support the 25,500-seat stadium located downtown.

"Allied Universal is excited to serve as an integral part of the upcoming soccer seasons at INTER&CO Stadium, and we are eager to recruit those passionate about event security as well as soccer fans to join us," said Ty Richmond, president of Allied Universal Events Services. "This is a unique opportunity for soccer fans to not only attend and get paid to experience the excitement surrounding the matches of their favorite teams, but also provide a phenomenal guest experience during the upcoming season."

Allied Universal Event Services can be found at more than 30 professional sports and collegiate stadiums and venues across the nation.

To apply for an event services position, visit https://jobs.aus.com/job/orlando/event-security-inter-and-co-stadium/22950/60693545120. No prior experience necessary and training will be provided by Allied Universal.

Allied Universal Events Services will provide the required training to those selected. Among the different duties, the event security staff will provide superior customer service while checking bags, ushering fans to their seats, enforcing access control to various stadium areas and implementing venue policies and procedures to ensure everyone's safety.

Job requirements:

18 years or older

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Verbal and written communication skills

Background investigation

"Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

In a recent global employee survey completed by nearly a half million Allied Universal security professionals, workplace satisfaction was high among team members with the areas of "feeling respected by their leadership team" and "recommending their workplace to family and friends" coming in on top. More than 80% of employees are proud to be a member of the Allied Universal team. More than 75% are satisfied with their job and feel that Allied Universal has a positive effect on society and local communities.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Public Relations - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on accesswire.com