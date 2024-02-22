Turnkey Deployments Confirm Emerging and Scalable Opportunity for mmWave

Pivotal Commware, global leader in 5G mmWave infrastructure products for the wireless edge, will promote its key role in the expansion of mmWave, "FWA Without Limits," at the 2024 Mobile World Congress Barcelona on February 27 and 28.

FWA uptake at midband is a leading indicator of offload priority to mmWave. It allows carriers to continue growing FWA net adds quarter over quarter without sacrificing valuable midband spectrum. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The success of FWA Without Limits relies in part on improvements to Pivotal's product and service ecosystem as supported by deployment experience. These improvements include:

More power from the next generation Pivot 5G repeater, which addresses mmWave coverage challenges by capturing and redirecting mmWave signals from the base station around obstacles like buildings.

Greater accuracy and service qualification confidence from cloud based WaveScape, which, using AI, can now optimize the placement of Pivot 5Gs to serve MDU buildings and single-family homes in a five-kilometer area.

Improved address qualification from cloud based IBMS, which allows carriers to manage and optimize their Pivot networks down to the antenna for greater speed and control.

Commercial launch lessons learned from Pivotal's end-to-end Turnkey Deployment Services, such as: The true variability of low-E glass and the accuracy of visual line-of-sight leading to the creation of Pivotal's RF measurement tool, Cyclops. Creating direct relationships with asset owners to lower rent. Meeting or exceeding SLA targets at a cost per household passed well below wireline.



FWA Without Limits refers to mmWave's ability to deliver ultra-low latency and fiber-like speed relative to broadband at scale and sustainably without the capacity limits imposed by midband spectrum.

"FWA uptake at midband is a leading indicator of offload priority to mmWave. We call it the FWA one-two punch, which allows carriers to continue growing FWA net adds quarter over quarter without sacrificing valuable midband spectrum," said Brian Deutsch, CEO of Pivotal Commware.

FWA Without Limits also means superior economics by using repeaters to expand coverage from existing infrastructure as demand requires, and in less time and cost than by installing fiber-connected small cells or fiber itself.

According to Christal Griffin, Pivotal's VP of Turnkey Deployment, "Pivotal is designing, leasing, permitting, and deploying mmWave networks about 25% faster than a year ago, while increasing the number of poles deployed per month by 300%!"

About Pivotal Commware, Inc.

Pivotal Commware created the world's first product ecosystem dedicated to solving millimeter wave's most vexing challenges: WaveScape® network planning tool for optimizing the placement of network elements, Pivot 5G network repeaters for navigating signals around obstacles, Echo 5G subscriber repeaters for penetrating signals indoors through window glass, and Intelligent Beam Management System platform for managing and optimizing the repeater network. Pivotal repeaters use its patented antenna technology, Holographic Beam Forming® for lowest cost, size, weight, and power consumption (C-SWaP). Pivotal Turnkey is an end-to-end solution for planning and deploying fixed wireless access (FWA) for Mobile Network Operators. The company is privately held and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For more information, visit www.pivotalcommware.com.

