BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The Company's NAV fell by 7.3% in January, underperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which declined by 6.4% (performance figures in GBP). It was a difficult start to the year for the mining sector on the back of price declines for most mined commodities. Mined commodity prices softened as sentiment around China deteriorated amidst weakness in the country's domestic property and equity markets. China's manufacturing PMI remained below 50 but rose marginally month-on-month from 49.0 to 49.2. For reference, prices for iron ore (62% fe), zinc and nickel fell by 6.7%, 4.6% and 2.2% respectively. Iron ore was negatively impacted by China closing a number of steel mills at the end of December as part of its emissions reduction efforts, which restricted steel production through January. Meanwhile, US dollar strength weighed on the precious metals, with prices for gold, silver and platinum falling by 0.8%, 4.7% and 8.2% respectively. Copper bucked the trend, its price rising by 0.4%, appearing to reflect growing recognition of the supply side issues in that market. Uranium prices also remained strong on robust demand, but the battery materials prices continued to decline on concerns around electric vehicle-related spend. Strategy and Outlook China has re-opened but with less impact than had been expected. Uncertainty persists around China's commodity demand, but we are seeing the Chinese administration announce financial support incrementally. Longer term, we are excited by the structural demand growth for a range of mined commodities that will result from the low carbon transition. Meanwhile, commodity supply is likely to be constrained by the capital discipline of recent years, whilst inventories for many mined commodities are at historic lows. Mining companies have low levels of debt, continue to return capital to shareholders but appear to be entering a higher capital expenditure phase. We are seeing Brown to Green emerge as a key theme, where mining companies are focusing on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity associated with their production. We expect to see a re-rating for the mining companies able to best navigate this and are playing this in the portfolio.