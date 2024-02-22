EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Hires Chief Development Officer with Deep Data Center Expertise

Brett Rogers brings 25 years of experience leading the development and construction of over $20 billion in mission-critical projects

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the appointment of Brett Rogers to serve as Chief Development Officer. In his role, Rogers will be responsible for evolving EdgeCore's end-to-end delivery capability and helping to shape product offerings across the portfolio.

With 25 years of experience building teams and programs that have delivered over three gigawatts of global critical infrastructure, Rogers' expertise will ensure EdgeCore data center developments are constructed on time, within budget and with the highest standards of excellence.

Prior to joining EdgeCore, Rogers spent three years working in multiple capacities for a private equity firm, including as CEO of KatalystDI, a supply chain technology firm, as well as supporting data center development and contracting companies across their portfolio. From 2015 through 2021, he served as Director, Infrastructure Delivery at Google, leading the design and construction business in the Americas and scaling the organization from 200 MW to more than a gigawatt annually. Earlier in his career, Rogers worked for Tesla where he stood up the initial Gigafactory design and construction program.

"Brett joins EdgeCore at a pivotal time in our company's growth and we look forward to the value his expertise will add towards accomplishing our goal of delivering high-density data centers," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore. "Having worked on some of the largest hyperscale development projects in the country, Brett is uniquely capable of understanding the nuances our customers' requirements entail."

"The management team that EdgeCore has put in place combined with the financial support from Partners Group makes this such an exciting opportunity," said Brett Rogers. "Our industry is entering a period of growth that is going to be challenging, but also represents a significant opportunity. EdgeCore is poised to be a significant player and I look forward to helping the company scale."

About EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in four North American markets with plans to expand into new regions in 2024. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

CONTACT:

Courtney Gaudet

+13035794353

courtney.gaudet@edgecore.com

SOURCE: EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

View the original press release on accesswire.com