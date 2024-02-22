Jill Beggs, Head of North America Treaty Reinsurance, Appointed to Reinsurance Division Chief Operating Officer

Jiten Voralia, Head of Treaty Casualty Surety, Named Reinsurance Head of North America Treaty

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions has announced the promotion of two key leaders in the Reinsurance Division, both effective immediately.

Jill Beggs has been promoted to Reinsurance EVP and Chief Operating Officer of the Division. In this role, Ms. Beggs will manage the profitable growth of the division's worldwide portfolio, including Global Treaty, Facultative, and Specialty reinsurance businesses as well as Mt. Logan. She will continue to report to Jim Williamson, Everest Group COO and Head of Reinsurance.

"Jill is a consummate leader whose deep experience and collaborative approach have consistently raised the bar for both the reinsurance market and Everest's business," said Jim Williamson. "Along with our outstanding leadership team, I look forward to working with Jill in her expanded role as we further strengthen our preferred lead market position and continue to deliver on our strategic objectives."

Everest also announced that Jiten Voralia has been promoted to Head of North America Treaty Reinsurance, where he will lead the division's treaty reinsurance business across the United States, Bermuda and Canada, reporting to Ms. Beggs. Mr. Voralia will continue leading the division's North America Treaty Casualty business until a successor is named.

"Jill and Jiten embody the collaborative, high-performing culture that distinguishes Everest in the market and makes us home to the industry's best talent," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "Their well-deserved promotions are a testament to the strength of Everest's leadership team and success of our reinsurance business, which continues to deliver vital protection and exceptional value to our stakeholders."

Since rejoining Everest in 2021 where she spent the first decade of her underwriting career, Ms. Beggs most recently served as Head of North America Treaty and Global Specialty Reinsurance, where she drove the portfolio's profitable expansion and key global growth initiatives. Ms. Beggs joined Everest from Munich Re where she spent more than two decades leading U.S. treaty and facultative programs across multiple lines of business, while spearheading various firm-wide innovation initiatives. Ms. Beggs is the recipient of numerous industry honors and awards, most recently named to the Business Insurance 2023 "Women to Watch" list.

Mr. Voralia joined Everest in 2022 as Reinsurance Head of Treaty Casualty Surety, bringing more than two decades of diverse reinsurance experience to his role. Prior to Everest, Mr. Voralia served in various domestic and global leadership roles at Swiss Re, most recently as Head of U.S. Globals Casualty Treaty Underwriting.

