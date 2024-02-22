1NCE's software platform for connected products is becoming an industry standard in the Internet of Things, with more than 18,000 customers and 60 Fortune 500 companies managing 22 million devices.

The company added more than seven million new devices in 2023; reached new peak of more than one million per month.

1NCE, a company offering a software platform for connected products, has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.**

1NCE's emphasis on digital self-service sales delivers a fast and easy experience signing up for its Lifetime Flat service. The company added more than seven million new devices in 2023. And in December, 1NCE reached a new peak of 1.3 million new devices in one month effortlessly adding more than 50,000 new devices daily in a fully automated process.

More than 18,000 customers and 60 Fortune 500 companies have already trusted 1NCE with more than 22 million connected products across 168 countries. Seventy percent of 1NCE customers operate across borders and 40 percent use 1NCE's software platform in more than 10 countries.

This growth positions 1NCE as one of the fastest growing companies in the IoT industry. Matt Hatton, Founding Partner at Transforma Insights, wrote: "According to Transforma Insights' analysis of the IoT MVNO market landscape, as far as we are aware, 1NCE added more connections in 2023 than any other IoT MVNO."

The company's growth into a global IoT brand has been recognized by several prestigious awards programs. Most recently, Fierce Telecom named 1NCE as a finalist in the IoT category of its Fierce Innovation Awards Telecom Edition. The awards "acknowledge and honor the most visionary operators, service providers, and vendors for their commitment to next-gen business and consumer offerings." Also in 2023, 1NCE received awards from Juniper Research and VDC Research.

Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer at 1NCE: "IoT customers demand simplicity and everyone in the industry makes that promise. But 1NCE actually delivers, by making connectivity a component within the IoT supply chain of our customers."

1NCE's software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data and turn it into actionable intelligence. Customers can accelerate time-to-market for data collection projects by months, increase device lifetime by years, and efficiently manage sensors from initial deployment to the end of the product lifecycle. New customers can get started with 1NCE at the online shop with support available in 25 languages.

