Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Zoya Shashkova to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Shashkova is expected to commence her employment with the Company on or about March 18, 2024.

Eric Caba, President and CEO of Bear Creek states, "I am pleased to welcome Zoya Shashkova to the Company. Her deep understanding of finance and accounting will be invaluable as we continue to develop and grow Bear Creek. Zoya's meticulous style and "boots on the ground" approach will add significant value to the management team."

Ms. Shashkova has 25 years of consulting and finance executive experience, spanning audit and consulting, tax structuring, risk management, reporting, disclosure and mining finance. Her most recent roles include the CFO of EnviroGold Global, a mining technology company engaged in reprocessing of mining tailings. Prior to that she was the Treasurer for Torex Gold Resources, a mid-tier Canadian gold producer, where she raised over $1B in debt and equity capital to support ongoing operations as well as long-term strategic initiatives. Ms. Shashkova previously served as CFO for UraniumOne's operations in Central Asia, where she provided leadership in all areas of business and financial management, including strategic planning, performance measurement, debt financing, accounting, international tax structuring and risk management. She has also held senior leadership positions with Deloitte and E&Y. Ms. Shashkova holds an MSc in Biology and Chemistry, an MBA in Banking and Finance, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, US, Maine) and is an ICD.D certified director, Institute of Corporate Directors.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statement regarding the anticipated contributions of Ms. Shashkova to the Company's management team; and the Company's expectations regarding the development and growth of the Company. These forward-looking statements are provided as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company's knowledge of the experience, skills and reputation of Ms. Shashkova. These forward-looking statements reflect predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events based on the Company's beliefs at the time the statements were made, as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to them. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur, and the additional risks described in the Company's latest Annual Information Form, and other disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+. The foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

