Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2024) - Visit NioBay Metals (TSXV: NBY) (OTCQB: NYBCF) at Booth #3015 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About NioBay Metals

NioBay aims to become a leader in the development of mine(s) with low carbon consumption and responsible water and wildlife management practices while prioritizing the environment, social responsibility, good governance, and the inclusion of all stakeholders. Our top priority, which is critical to our success, is the consent and full participation of the Indigenous communities in whose territories and/or on ancestral lands we operate.

NioBay holds a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosonee, in the Moose Cree Traditional Territory of the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario. The Company also holds a 72.5% interest in the Crevier Niobium and Tantalum project located in Québec and on the Nitassinan territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation. Most recently, NioBay announced an option to acquire an 80% undivided interest in Vior's Foothills Project, which holds strong potential for the discovery of critical and strategic metals.

Learn more at: https://niobaymetals.com/en/about-niobay-the-company/

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

For further information:

NioBay Metals

Kimberly Darlington

+1 (514) 771-3398

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

https://niobaymetals.com/en/

