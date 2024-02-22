India's Future Solar is expanding its solar module manufacturing capacity to 1. 2 GW, from 500 MW at present. From pv magazine India Future Solar has revealed plans to expand its solar module capacity to 1. 2 GW, from 500 MW per year at present. It manufactures mono PERC, mono PERC bifacial and TOPCon modules at its factory in Karjan, Gujarat. The company unveiled its bifacial dual-glass n-type TOPCon modules at Intersolar India 2024 this week. The modules are built with 144 half-cut, M10, 16BB TOPCon cells. These are available in power ratings from 560 W to 600 W with a maximum efficiency of ...

