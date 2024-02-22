Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTIION: LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2024-02-22 WARRANTS (Record Id 253958) LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP CORRECTION: Application with Record Id 253958 included 339 warrants. Due to a technical error in the system 258 instruments contained false orderbook ID and therefore were not listed 2024-02-22. Please see the new attachment for these 258 instruments with new orderbook ID's. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 258 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2024-02-23. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1197900