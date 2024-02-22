Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Wichtige News angekündigt?!
22.02.2024 | 15:10
77 Leser
AB "Akola Group": Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the 6-month unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2023/2024

On 22 February 2024, AB Akola Group held a webinar and the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 6 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.

A recording of the webinar can be viewed on Nasdaq's Youtube account at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yov7qbfXEwg&list=PLeOLX3TaNx_9beN29GiSABM4b-SRJEhJ2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yov7qbfXEwg&list=PLeOLX3TaNx_9beN29GiSABM4b-SRJEhJ2)

Presentation demonstrated at the webinar enclosed.

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Attachment

  • Presentation_22/2/2024 webinar on financial results for H1 of FY 2023/2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78cd22c0-6d01-481a-a8aa-a7b166099363)

